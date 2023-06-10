Yvie Burnett: I really need to become that early bird to catch the summer worm

It feels like summer and I’m very happy about that.

This morning I’m on a 7am flight which meant getting up at 4am, and as much as I love my bed, getting up at that hour in the summer isn’t actually that bad.

Don’t you ever head out of the house earlier than usual for some reason, when the sun is up and the birds are singing, and feel glad to be alive?

Every time I get up and out at dawn in the summer months, I say to myself, I’m going to do this more often, but I never do.

Snoozing the alarm and sleeping a bit longer is my downfall in so many ways.

As we drove out of the gate this morning (Gordon was up for an early flight too), we had to stop to let a runner pass. It was 5am! That is dedication. She looked so happy and full of life.

It’s inspiring to see people with that mindset, but whether it’s inspiring enough for me to be reminded of her when I tell Alexa to snooze tomorrow, is doubtful!

Of course, Gordon and I are heading in opposite directions as usual, he is off to Berlin and I’m off to Glasgow, but I’m just there overnight whereas he has a few days away.

I’m back tomorrow for a few days home alone where I can spring clean and organise my house the way I like it. I’ve been away so much this year that I’ve been dying to have some time at home for a good old sort out.

I’m definitely a combination of Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch with my love of organising. I just don’t think I could make my chores sound so interesting as they do on Instagram.

So, in exciting news, I’ve just chosen some new fabric for the lounge curtains, and I’ve got a man coming to measure up.

Do you remember all the different styles of curtains and furniture you have had over the years? It’s a bit like our fashion sense or our various hairstyles where we can’t quite believe that we thought that was a good look.

I’m not sure if my ’80s perm or my ’90s “swags and tails” curtains were worse!

When we first got together, Gordon had the typical young businessman’s bachelor pad with black leather chesterfield sofa, black tables and, don’t laugh, but he even had black sheets!

All that had to go, of course, but my taste wasn’t much better. I was very twee and totally obsessed with Laura Ashley, so we had bright colours with floral prints everywhere.

In my defence it was much more homely than the black, but all far too country cottage.

Our next home was a Victorian semi with huge ceilings, so thankfully we inherited some pretty neutral colours from the previous owner. The cost of new curtains for those windows would have broken the bank.

Fifteen years ago, we moved into a brand-new house, so every window had to be dressed. Patterns had become bigger and more modern, and as I was a working in America at the time, I totally delegated this task to an interior designer friend.

These are the curtains that I told you a few weeks ago I had taken straight to the charity shop before Gordon came home to stop me.

Now at last, so late in life, I think I know what looks nice… but do I?

Ten years from now black will probably be back in fashion and I will wish I had kept all Gordon’s “G plan”. Ha ha, not the sheets though! That’s a fashion that is most definitely not coming back. That and perms.

Do you remember sitting there for hours having those tight little rollers put in and that really strong-smelling lotion painted on?

And the worst bit was looking at it for the first time.

After a couple of weeks, it looked better, but that first look where you resembled a poodle was devastating.

Of course, men had them too. Footballers seemed to lead that fashion trend.

Real curls are wonderful. Perms – never again!

The whole fiasco with ITV’s This Morning has been quite disturbing. Most of you know it’s my favourite show.

The combination of presenters is important, but when Richard and Judy left and it still survived, I think it shows that This Morning is enough of an institution to get through this storm – whoever is at the helm.

Have a good week, Yvie x