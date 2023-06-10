Plans for drive-thru Starbucks at Aberdeen beach rejected over traffic fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for drive-thru Starbucks at Aberdeen beach rejected over traffic fears

Independent traders had been braced for a David vs Goliath battle against the huge chain.

By Ben Hendry
The Starbucks drive-thru plans at Queen's Links have been knocked back.
The Starbucks drive-thru plans at Queen's Links have been knocked back. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Starbucks has been refused permission to build a new drive-thru coffee shop in Aberdeen.

The Seattle-based coffee giant put forward plans to build the new unit at Queen’s Links Leisure Park more than a year ago.

The coffee shop, with seating for 38 people, would have been created over parking spaces near the entrance.

Starbucks said it would give the “tired and ageing” Queen’s Links Leisure Park a much-needed business boost.

The Frankie and Benny’s became the latest restaurant at the leisure park to close last month. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why were the Starbucks plans at Queen’s Links refused?

However, council planning chiefs were left unimpressed after dissecting the proposals.

They said the amount of traffic generated by such a development would “raise significant issues”.

Starbucks’ plans were ground down by officers.

Officers said it would likely result in “increased car usage” – clashing with the council’s climate goals.

They also voiced fears about excess vehicles in the area on busy days, such as big Dons home games at nearby Pittodrie.

And citing new eco-friendly government planning rules, they conclude: “The principle of drive-thru development at the site is not accepted.”

Our map shows how close the Starbucks drive-thru would have been to local vendors. Image: DC Thomson

Why not help Union Street instead?

The global coffee chain already has six branches in the city.

Amid much discussion on the future of Union Street, planning officials suggested that Starbucks should look to an empty unit there rather than building a new venue at Queen’s Links.

Queues of traffic outside an Aberdeen Starbucks.

Their report states: “There would be an inevitable diversion of trade away from the city centre.

“The city centre has a suffered a significant reduction in footfall, and in the scale and range of retail, in recent years.

“Whilst it is accepted that a drive-thru use would not be appropriate in the city centre, the cafe could readily be accommodated there.”

Customers outside the Starbucks on the Upperkirkgate Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Starbucks at Queen’s Links would ‘attract more car journeys’

Local councillor Sandra Macdonald welcomed the decision.

She said: “Attracting more car journeys for the sake of a coffee is not a sustainable model for the future.

“There are many existing local businesses offering a good coffee experience on the Esplanade.

“I hope that locals, day trippers and longer haul tourists continue to support these outlets.”

Do you think the council made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

You can read our article on how seaside traders reacted to the plans here, or see the Starbucks plans for Queen’s Links yourself here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RNLI lifeboat being lowered into the water.
Watch: New Macduff lifeboat launched
It was a glorious day for the pool's reopening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Stonehaven Open Air Pool reopens for the summer
The Emmerdale crew arrive at Garioch Sports Centre.
GALLERY: Emmerdale stars go up against Inverurie sporting teams at Big Bash Scotland
Crowds gathering at a mural on a wall.
Hundreds of people take part in guided street art tours for Nuart
Chalk in a holder in front of Marischal College.
Hundreds of children descend on Marischal College to try and break chalk drawing record…
The Emmerdale's Lisa Riley at the Garioch Woolpackers Tractor run
Emmerdale cast greeted by crowds of smiling faces for Big Bash Scotland in Inverurie
Foresnics putting things into a police van.
Street in Aberdeen reopened after serious assault on 23-year-old man
The Clatterin Brig on the hillside.
The Clatterin Brig restaurant has reopened after new owners found
Dan Greavey is hoping to hit the high notes with his new album of swing covers, Swingify. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen crooner Dan Greavey gets in the swing with big band album of pop…
Karen Berry founded Danscentre in 1987 and has watched it go from strength to strength.
Profile: Karen Berry's crop of north-east dancing talent are making their mark all the…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]