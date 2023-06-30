12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east – from Nairn to Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east – from Nairn to Brora

There are so many fantastic beaches in the north and north-east to enjoy.

By Jenna Scott
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A day at the beach is the perfect summer activity. And if you are looking for a beach to explore – there’s plenty along the coastline in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands. We’ve compiled a list of 12 great ones to choose from – including Nairn, Brora and Balmedie.

1. Nairn Beach

Nairn beach. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Arguably one of the best (and cleanest) beaches in the north of Scotland is located in Nairn, stretching along sandy shores with a stunning view of the Moray Firth towards Cromarty. Throughout the summer, the beach is frequently populated by families from near and far as they soak up the sun with a picnic beside the dunes.

The coastline is also home to a school of dolphins, which some lucky visitors may be able to spot on a clear day.

2. Balmedie Beach

Climb the dunes at Balmedie. Image: Shutterstock.

Many days have been spent tackling the sand dunes at Balmedie to see the glorious beach of Balmedie. Take a picnic out while the kids roam the playground park before venturing off along the shores themselves. Explore miles of sand and nature trails around the area and catch sight of the wind farm in the distance.

3. St Combs

Get out to the Broch this summer. Image: Shutterstock.

The remote beach of St Combs is backed by hills and grassy dunes from Fraserburgh to Peterhead. Taking a walk along the shore is a great way to stretch your legs and get those steps in for the day during early mornings, where visitors might catch a glimpse of the sunrise, or an evening stroll to unwind.

4. Sinclair’s Bay/Reiss Beach

Grab the surfboard and get ready to hit the waves. Image: Shutterstock.

Sinclair’s Bay, in Caithness, known locally as Reiss Beach, is a paradise coated in white sands with 16th century castles at both ends. The beach itself is split in half by a stream and is surrounded by high cliffs and sand dunes, keeping the south side tucked away from the wind.

This location is a popular sport for surfers looking for a top quality beach to catch waves and go for a paddle. In addition to this, seabirds and marine life can also be spotted on occasion, including seals and orcas.

5. Findhorn Beach

Findhorn is the perfect weekend getaway. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Near the village of Findhorn is the eponymous beach which offers a fantastic place to birdwatch or go for a leisurely stroll along the white sandy shore.

A number of fascinating features can be spotted on the journey such as a line of large concrete tank traps from World War II to prevent tanks from being offloaded on the beach and driving inland, and a modern collection of vibrant beach huts are also on location.

6. Claigan Coral Beach

Stunning sights at Skye. Image: Shutterstock.

The Isle of Skye’s beloved “wee gem” makes for a wonderful outing with friends and family. At low tide, you can venture out to the tidal island of Lampay as well as enjoying the tropical-esque sea that looks straight out of a holiday magazine. Dip your toes in the water, close your eyes and let the sun shine down on you.

7. Talisker Beach

Take the hike to Talisker Beach where you will have a magnificent view of the surrounding area before travelling over to the see the waterfall. The beach and scenery are gorgeous. The journey from the carpark to the beach is fairly short, carrying extra equipment such as picnics is a walk in the park for anyone looking to spend the day relaxing.

8. Sandwood Bay

What wildlife will you spot here? Image: Kevin Lelland.

Sandwood Bay is home to an array of wildlife, including the rare Great Yellow bumblebee, fulmars, guillemots, razorbills and many more.

This is considered to be the UK’s most beautiful beach, backed by high dunes and a loch. There is a lengthy hike to get to the actual beach but all those extra steps pay off once you arrive and are met with the scenery.

9. Newark Bay

In true Orkney fashion, birdlife is at a high at Newark Bay, and visitors might also be lucky enough to spot the seals in the water. Newark Bay is a great beach for small boat owners to set sail as well as having an expansive shore for other visitors to take a walk along and catch the views over Copinsay, Burray and South Ronaldsay.

10. Lossiemouth East

East beach, Lossiemouth
Great for a casual stroll. Image: Chloe Irvine.

In the seaside town of Lossiemouth, tourists often flock to its East Beach. The pebbly beach is brilliant for spotting the dolphins out in the distance, and is also the place to be for birdwatching.

Take full advantage of the warm weather at one of the many several cafes with outdoor seating areas and watch as the day passes by.

11. Aberdeen Beach

Join in on the fun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Scope out a variety of cafes and restaurants along the boulevard as you watch the waves crash down on the sands of Aberdeen beach.

Afterwards, head inside Codona’s for a quick blast of the arcade games and rides where you can also grab carnival-style snacks to keep you going for the rest of the day.

12. Brora Beach

Grab the picnic basket. Image: Craig McLeod.

The rural golden beach of Brora is complete with Jurassic rocks and a sloping sea front. Visitors have often spotted a variety of wildlife nearby, such as dolphins, minke whales, and grey and common seals off the coastline, and is a perfect location to set up a picnic with benches along the seafront.

More from Press and Journal

Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!
Over-consumption is a major 21st Century challenge. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Rowett Institute plays leading role in tackling global food challenges
Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Rowett food expert's cost-of-living-crisis warning
Aberdeen keeper Danny Ward in action against Kairat Almaty in the Europa League qualifiers. Image: SNS.
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were 'heading towards' the Premiership title in…
CR0043715, Callum Law New Fraserburgh FC vice-chairman George Thom. Thursday, June 29th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom's tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman
CR0041025 Ben Hendry story, Macduff. Locators Picture shows; 22-24 Duff Street, Macduff, plans for flats. Saturday 4 February 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized
To go with story by Keith Findlay. ESWL expansion Picture shows; Mark Selbie, who heads up ESWL in Houston. Houston. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad
CR0043523 Danny Law request, Aberdeen. Eastern Premier League match Stoneywood-Dyce v Forfarshire. Pictured - Stoneywood's bowler Shaun Wolmarans. Saturday 17 June 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cricket: Shaun Wolmarans happy to make first-team impact with Stoneywood-Dyce