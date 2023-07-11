Scott Smith interviews Beechgrove Garden colleague Kirsty Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Smith interviews Beechgrove Garden colleague Kirsty Wilson

Kirsty Wilson is herbaceous supervisor at The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, a presenter on Beechgrove Garden, a panellist on Gardeners' Question Time – and has just released her first book

Kirsty runs expeditions to help conserve plants.
By Scott Smith

Bunny Guinness, Charlie Dimmock, Monty Don, Francis Tophill, Alan Titchmarsh, Chris Beardshaw. Well-known names in the world of horticulture.

Kirsty Wilson undeniably can be added to such a list bearing the same significance and horticultural yield. Kirsty is a star of the gardening world for our times.

Working with Kirsty on Beechgrove Garden is always incredibly fun.

She has a great sense of humour, and the kind of composed ease that only comes with really knowing your stuff. I’ve always been impressed.

A very busy bee

So what has she been up to? Well I could probably fill this entire article just with Kirsty’s diary for the week. She is a very busy bee!

Not satisfied with having worked in highly prestigious places and won prestigious awards, Kirsty is currently the herbaceous supervisor at The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE), a presenter on Beechgrove Garden and a panellist on Gardeners’ Question Time.

She’s also just released her first book! Thankfully she’s kindly made the time to chat with me.

How did you get into horticulture?

I’ve always been an outdoor girl and gained a degree in Horticulture with Plantsmanship and later a Diploma in Garden Design from RBGE.

I have worked at Highgrove Gardens for King Charles III, Longwood Gardens in the US, and managed 13 glasshouses at St Andrews Botanic Garden.

My role at RBGE involves managing a team of horticulturalists, students and volunteers.

I also lead tours, write articles, give talks and go on plant hunting expeditions. I like to use my communication skills to inspire people about plants and connect them with nature. Ultimately we can have a positive impact on the world.

What has been your greatest achievement from your very long list?

In 2021 being given the RHS Roy Lancaster Award and meeting him in person in London.

Awarded to an individual under 35 who has achieved an exceptional contribution to the practice, science or promotion of horticulture.

I suppose my most recent achievement this year is publishing my first book ‘Planting with Nature – A Sustainable Guide to Gardening’ published by Birlinn/RBGE.

This is a practical, easy-to-use guide for anyone who wants to boost nature in their patch and make the world a little greener.

What aspect of horticulture do you enjoy most?

I am passionate about all plants and educating people of all ages to the wonders of the natural world. All life depends on plants.

One of the wonderful things about gardening is there is always something to learn, discover and captivate your attention. I really love growing plants, designing gardens and watching them evolve.

I am especially interested in designing gardens and greenspaces for the future. Gardens have so many benefits to both people and wildlife and I would love to get the whole nation gardening.

What has been your favourite place to work?

All my jobs have been varied from growing tropical glasshouse collections to growing vegetables for royalty.

I particularly enjoyed working at Longwood Gardens – America’s top public garden in Pennsylvania.

I undertook an international horticultural training programme between 2015 and 2016.

I had such a great experience living and working with international horticulturists with a memorable commute to work through a woodland.

I loved observing and learning in their 86 acre native meadow as it changed throughout the seasons, watching the monarch butterflies feeding on the flowers, and the fireflies that came out at night.

This managed Native American meadow combines horticulture and ecology to create an attractive yet environmentally sensitive landscape with a rich biodiversity. The meadow really fuelled my love of nature, photography and garden design.

Where has been your favourite place to visit for horticultural explorations?

In 2019 I was fortunate to visit Yunnan, China on a plant collecting expedition with RBGE.

My team look after the largest collection of plants outside China which is used for education, conservation and scientific research.

The trip to China gave me the opportunity to see the plants my team work with on a day-to-day basis, growing in their natural environment, and allowed me to photograph and document them for a better understanding.

What do you hope to achieve in your career that you haven’t done yet?

I’d like to design and build a show garden at RHS Chelsea. Also design a large public garden or greenspace like the Highline in New York or the Olympic Park in London that will bring nature to people for generations to come.

Thumping good read

Kirsty’s book, Planting with Nature: A Guide to Sustainable Gardening, is available now online and at all good retailers.

A brilliant read, I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to get some hints and tips to make their own garden buzzing with life.

I’ve employed some of her ideas and have seen differences in my own garden already.

 

 

