Magnificent £25m Highland estate with its own castle goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Magnificent £25m Highland estate with its own castle goes on sale

Cliff-top views, 20 buildings and a grouse moor - what does £25 million buy you?

By Rob McLaren
The property is up for sale for the first time since 1997. Image: Savills.
The property is up for sale for the first time since 1997. Image: Savills.

A cliff-top Highland castle with spectacular views of the North Sea has gone on sale for offers over £25 million.

Dunbeath Estate in Caithness and its A-listed castle has hit the market for the first time in more than 25 years.

Savills, who are marketing the property for sale, describe the coastal estate as having “uncompromising” quality.

What does £25 million buy you?

The entire estate extends to 28,500 acres and includes a grouse moor and deer forest. There is a 500-acre stock farm and 12.5 miles of double bank fishing.

The castle, parts of which date to the 15th century, has 13 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three reception rooms.

All the bedrooms bear the names of great naval battles above their doors.

The estate has spectacular views of the North Sea. Image: Savills.

In total there are 20 houses and cottages throughout the low ground of the estate, providing accommodation for employees, holiday cottages or long term lets.

There are four hill lochs and about four miles of rugged coastline.

Located 21 miles south of Wick, there are also extensive peatland restoration opportunities and renewables and development potential.

Search for Dunbeath Estate custodian

The sales brochure from Savills states: “Dunbeath Estate is a diverse all round estate of uncompromising quality, in a spectacular coastal location.

“The principal house is Dunbeath Castle, a magnificent castle on a cliff top setting above the north sea.

Inside historic Dunbeath Castle. Image: Savills
The grand home has 13 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three reception rooms. Image: Savills

“The earliest parts of this Category A listed castle date from the 15th century but it was extensively remodelled in the 1860s in the grand Baronial style when the grounds were also transformed.

“The estate represents an unparalleled combination of historic architecture, a unique landscape recognised globally and one of Scotland’s great coastal wildernesses.

“In all weathers Dunbeath is a paradise of moorland, riverside and coastline.

“It is a place to relish the absolute personal remoteness and to create unforgettable childhood memories of water sports and swimming in the crystal clear waters, catching fish or enjoying a picnic with family and friends in one of the three lunch huts or bothies across the estate.”

Dunbeath Castle history

A castle is first recorded on the rocky peninsula at Dunbeath in 1428, when the lands belonged to the Earl of Caithness. The first recorded laird was Alexander Sutherland.

It later became the property of the Clan Sinclair through the marriage of the daughter of Alexander Sutherland to William Sinclair (1410–1484), the first Sinclair Earl of Caithness.

The Sinclairs replaced the earlier structure with a four-storey tower house in 1620 which remained in family occupation for 325 years.

Dunbeath Estate is on sale for offers over £25 million. Image: Savills

The castle was extensively remodelled in the 17th century by Sir William Sinclair, and again in 1853 and 1881 when David Bryce was the architect.

From 1894 to 1945, the castle was owned by Vice-Admiral Sir Edwyn Alexander-Sinclair. Some of the buildings at Dunbeath still bear the Sinclair crest.

Since the war the estate has had four owners, two of whom were American citizens, before being bought in 1997 by Tertius and Claire Murray Threipland.

Mr Threipland, who was chairman of machinery manufacturer Kitagawa Europe, was found dead at another property in Wiltshire last month.

More from Business

Samantha Farmer is experimenting with Himalayan balsam plants to use as dye for wool. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How a Loch Ness invasive species could be used by knitters and gin drinkers
The number of people off work due to long-term illness remains around record high levels (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sick pay reforms could boost UK economy by £4.1bn – research
The effect of Labour’s plan to add VAT to private school fees is being debated (David Jones/PA)
Axing tax breaks would have small effect on private school pupil numbers – IFS
The hot weather prompted purchases of items including swimwear and beach towels, according to the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor (PA)
Retail sales boosted by warm June weather
The poll found that 29% of consumers were buying their favourite product less often (Julien Behal/PA)
More than 80% of shoppers concerned about supermarket ‘shrinkflation’ – survey
Crypto ATMs are physical machines that allow people to buy and sell different cryptoassets with cards or cash (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People using unregistered crypto ATMs risk losing their money, FCA warns
UberEats already delivers for a number of supermarkets (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose partners with Uber Eats for ’20-minute’ rapid delivery
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is prioritising bringing down inflation over tax cuts (Lucy North/PA)
Hunt prioritises tackling inflation over tax cuts amid pressure from Tory MPs
Affected products can be identified by the batch code W110429 (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Protein powder containing ‘potentially lethal’ amounts of caffeine recalled
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt plans to boost pensions with City reforms (James Manning/PA)
Chancellor to promise £1,000-a-year boost to pensions with City reforms