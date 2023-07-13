Ron Webster, veteran Aberdeen trade unionist who met Mandela and fought the poll tax, has died at 96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ron Webster, veteran Aberdeen trade unionist who met Mandela and fought the poll tax, has died at 96

The Aberdonian kept the old trams running in perfect order in the 1940s and 1950s and was respected across the political spectrum. Neil Drysdale reports.

Neil Drysdale
Ron Webster has died at the age of 96. Image: Chris Sumner
Ron Webster, a trade unionist for 80 years and a man who worked on Aberdeen’s long-gone tram network, has died at the age of 96.

During the 1940s and 1950s, he spent hours repairing trams and making sure they whizzed around the Granite City, but he packed plenty of other adventures into his life.

The proud Scot visited the former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana, where he wandered into a meeting in a suit and tie and wondered why everybody else was clad in shorts; he rubbed shoulders with Nelson Mandela and Mikhail Gorbachev in Glasgow and Aberdeen; and he was one of the prominent figures who led the opposition to the “poll tax” when it was introduced in Scotland in the late 1980s.

A joiner to trade, Mr Webster started out as an apprentice at 14 when he joined the Amalgamated Society of Woodworkers.

He told me when we met last year: “At the start, my work involved making parts for RAF Wellington bombers and I joined the Gordon Highlanders in 1945. But, after being demobbed, I took up the apprenticeship again and finished it working on trams.

“They definitely had the edge over buses. They were carefully created out of brass and mahogany with a genuine craftmanship and there was a quality to them that you didn’t find in buses, which were just big pieces of aluminium.”

Ron Webster helped maintain the tram network across Aberdeen.

Year after year, he served his city in a variety of different roles, including a spell as a Labour councillor on both Aberdeen District Council and Aberdeen City Council and, in 1989, he became president of the Scottish Trades Union Congress.

And it was in that role, when he was in his 60s but still a force of nature, that he took to the streets again to campaign against the controversial community charge, more famously known as the poll tax, which sparked resentment across Scotland.

He said: “We had all seen what had happened to manufacturing and the steel and coal industries and I couldn’t just sit back and do nothing.

Ron Webster, veteran Aberdeen trade unionist, has died at the age of 96. Pic: Chris Sumner.

“The tax angered many of us, not least because we were being used as guinea pigs for it in Scotland. So we organised marches and it drew support from folk of all ages and backgrounds and gradually built up momentum.

“There weren’t many victories for us under (Margaret) Thatcher, and, for a while, it was one factory closing down after another – British Leyland, Gartcosh, Ravenscraig, Timex – ach, when I look back to those days, there were too many to mention.

He was a great friend

“But we had to do what we could to find new jobs for all the people who were left unemployed. And the tax was eventually scrapped.”

Veteran trade unionist Tommy Campbell said: “It’s hard to overstate the outstanding contribution which Ron made to campaigning for trade union rights and fighting to improve the lives of working-class people not only in Aberdeen, but internationally.

“He was a vocal opponent of racism and fascism and spent his life promoting hope instead of hate. And I was proud to call him a friend.”

The funeral details will be announced in due course.

