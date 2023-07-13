Summer signing Nicky Devlin lifts the lid on fears of regret if he had not joined Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Summer signing Nicky Devlin lifts the lid on fears of regret if he had not joined Aberdeen

Former Livingston captain Devlin aims to be a leader at Aberdeen - but insists all 11 players on the pitch "must have a voice".

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen summer signing Nicky Devlin in action during the 9-0 friendly defeat of Turriff United. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen summer signing Nicky Devlin in action during the 9-0 friendly defeat of Turriff United. Image; Shutterstock

Defender Nicky Devlin insists he would have been hit with regret if he had not jumped at the chance to sign for Aberdeen.

The 29-year-old made his Dons debut in the 9-0 friendly victory against Highland League Turriff United.

Former Livingston captain Devlin was boss Barry Robson’s first addition of a summer squad rebuild that is now at six new signings with more to come.

Right-back Devlin penned a two-year contract with the Pittodrie club following the expiration of his deal at Livingston.

The stopper says the team-spirit in the squad is so strong he feels like has been at Aberdeen for “20 years”.

And he has vowed to give everything in the bid to bring success to the Reds in the new season.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin during the pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “The opportunity to play for a club this size, it was something I felt if I didn’t take it then it would be a regret at the end of my career.

“When the opportunity came up, it was something I had to take.

“I spoke to the manager a few times, but he didn’t have to sell the club to me.

“I was brought up in Scotland so I know how big a club Aberdeen is.

“As long as I’m here, I will give the best I can for Aberdeen and give it my all.”

‘We all need to have a voice on the park’

Right-back Devlin was the first signing of a summer transfer window rebuild.

Boss Barry Robson has confirmed he is closing in on other signing targets.

Devlin captained Livingston from summer 2021 and the Premiership club were desperate to keep him.

Livingston offered him a new contract, but he decided to join Robson’s rebuild.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie is Aberdeen’s captain, having signed a three-year deal to return to the club permanently following his exit from League One Wigan Athletic.

As a former Livi skipper, Devlin is determined to also be a leader on the pitch.

However, he insists that must be a requirement of every player – regardless of age.

He said: “You have got to be  leader.

“Regardless where you have been before or what role you played before at any other club.

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin in action against Turriff United. Image; Shutterstock

“I say to the younger boys, if myself or anyone else are not doing our job, I expect Marsh (Findlay Marshall), Bav (Alfie Bavidge) or Ryan Duncan or whoever, to tell us.

“It is not about falling out with each other or anything like that.

“If someone is not doing something, you have to tell them.

“We all need to have a voice on the pitch.

“If we can all go out there and have 11 leaders on the park all the time then we will be in a good place.”

New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

‘I already feel like I have been playing with them for 20 years’

Devlin made his Dons debut when starting in the first friendly of the pre-season at Turriff United.

He played on the right of a back three for the opening 45 minutes.

Boss Barry Robson then changed his entire team at half time, fielding 11 fresh players.

Devlin only met up with the Dons for the start of pre-season training fewer than three weeks ago.

But the defender already feels at home.

New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin is pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “It has been brilliant and the boys have made it really easy for me coming in.

“They have all been very welcoming and that has really helped a lot as it can be difficult moving clubs at times.

“The boys all made me feel at home straight away.

“I hadn’t played with any of them before, but I already feel like I have been playing with them for 20 years.

“It is a really good group to come into.

“They have carried on from last year with that team spirit and it made it really easy to come in.”

Forming relationships on the pitch

Aberdeen were put through their paces by boss Barry Robson in 30-degree heat at a training camp in Portugal.

They flew back to the Granite City at the weekend and then kicked-off their run of friendlies with the defeat of Turriff United.

Summer signing Ester Sokler netted four goals against Turriff in the second half on his debut.

The Dons play Highland League Fraserburgh away on Saturday.

Robson’s side then face away friendlies against Preston North End (Saturday, July 22) and Charlton Athletic (Saturday, July 29).

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “We knew everyone would be playing 45 minutes against Turriff United.

“It was important to start doing the things we had been working on in training.

“There are good relationships forming all over the park and we will need that going into the new season.

“The manager has been getting the message across about what he wants and it was a good exercise for everyone.

“Saturday against Fraserburgh will be a different test again as we will up against another team from the Highland League.

“We will try to build up game-on-game.”

