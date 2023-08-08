Scott Smith talks to Kelly-Jane Leach about how to ace your allotment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Smith talks to Kelly-Jane Leach about how to ace your allotment

Scott talks to Kelly-Jane Leach of dirtygardenhoe.co.uk about the joys and challenges that come with finding and owning an allotment

Owning an allotment can be hugely rewarding but it's a lot of work and there is often a waiting list.
By Scott Smith

If you’ve not got a garden and are desperate to grow then signing up to an allotment might be the ideal solution.

Where would you start though? Well to answer that I have spoken to an expert allotment grower and owner of dirtygardenhoe.co.uk, Kelly-Jane Leach.

We explore her story as well as vital hints and tips.

Why did you want an allotment?

“The need for my allotments have varied throughout my growing time. I live in a flat without a balcony or outdoor space.

“I found it very difficult being indoors in summer and found that my mental health really took a hit without anywhere to go.

Kelly-Jane with her dahlias.

“I originally started my allotment to grow food that I couldn’t buy in the supermarket, which has now extended further than food.

“When I received my allotment, I became unwell, and that’s where my allotment became more to me than just food.

“It was about somewhere to go to feel value, process what was happening to me, and find a way to cope with becoming disabled later in life.

“I found my new life and have never looked back! I have completed my RHS Level II Diploma in Horticulture and changed my career into something I have passion for.”

Kelly-Jane having fun growing.

How did you get yours?

“Getting an allotment seems to be the hardest part, however there are other methods of obtaining growing space.

“My first allotment was through the council. I went on the list for 18 months and was eventually offered an overgrown dumping and burning site.

“When you are offered an allotment, chances are that they’re not going to be cared for, and the reality isn’t what you might see on social media.

“It’s a baptism of fire! Eventually, that growing space became too dangerous, but by this time, I was ready to move on.

Spaces can be beautiful and productive.

“I then found my current site a little further from home which was privately run by a local parish council.

“The added bonus was that because no one knows of the village, there was no waiting list and they were happy to accept my application! I haven’t looked back.

“Look for private allotments nearby if your council lists are too high – they’re normally a lot more relaxed, cheaper, community focused, and better run.”

Where do you begin when planning what to grow?

“Grow what you enjoy eating and/or seeing! I also try to grow what I can preserve and store easily.

“Growing most brassicas for me is too time-heavy for the space, but I do grow different kales that last me throughout the year.

“You learn along the way what you like and don’t like. I lean much more towards unusual cultivars and varieties, and also heritage/heirloom produce.

“I avoid F1 types when possible as I like to save my own seed for next year.”

Veg and flowers galore.

What’s been your favourite thing to grow?

“You never really hear a gardener regretting what they’ve grown, only if it hasn’t gone to plan.

“Growing food is always a win, but my cut flowers this year are out of this world. The more I learn, the more I want to grow, which is hard when every day is a school day!”

What wisdom have you gained by growing?

“Gardening is a solitary and mindful experience, so you’re more than likely going to spend a lot of time in your own head.

“You’re going to start getting comfortable with your own company and that can be a difficult process.

Kelly Jane’s glorious allotment.

“Allotments are also not always handed to you in the best conditions. Work in small sections and often, as when you turn your back on them, they carry on growing regardless of whether you’re there or not.

“Make your peace with weeds – they always come back. Research about growing the plants you want – the more you understand about plant science and health, the better grower you ultimately become.

“Don’t put pressure on yourself to be like others on social media.”

Kelly-Jane harvests a colourful bouquet.

When do you find time? Is it very laborious?

“Every spare second I have in summer, is down the allotment. So much so, it puts me off going on holiday!

“I work around my family schedule and we manage as it’s our ‘garden’ and my career.

“It’s also now become my outside office space in the summer. It’s as laborious as you make it – there’s always work to be done but not everything has to be done at once.

A summer’s day down at the allotment. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s never going to be perfect so why worry about it? Work in small but frequent patches, within your own limits and you will be surprised how much you can achieve. There is always going to be work!

“If you want to hear the ins and outs of starting an allotment, you can read my blog https://dirtygardenhoe.co.uk/how-to-truly-start-an-allotment-in-20-steps.”

Take care and happy gardening!

