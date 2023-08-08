Drink-driver crashed en route to pick up partner after two bottles of wine

A wine-swigging drink-driver crashed into another car while almost five times the legal limit.

Neil Dey had seen off two bottles of wine before deciding to hop into his car to go and pick up his partner.

But, predictably, things did not go as planned and the 43-year-old ended up smashing into the back of another vehicle at traffic lights.

The other driver then removed Dey’s keys and called the police.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5pm on July 6 at a set of traffic lights on the A92 Parkway in Bridge of Don.

‘Strong smell of alcohol’

She said a witness was stationary at the lights when Dey “crashed into the back of his vehicle”.

She went on: “The witness told the accused to get out of the vehicle, which he did not do.

“Believing the accused was considering trying to drive away, the witness opened the accused’s door and took the keys out of the ignition.

“He formed the opinion the accused was under the influence of alcohol or drugs so contacted the police.”

‘Consequence of his own stupidity’

When officers arrived they noted a “strong smell of alcohol” from Dey.

He also had glazed eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Dey, of Balmoral Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving and driving with 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had consumed two bottles of wine earlier that day before making the decision to take the car to go and pick up his partner.

He added: “He accepts what he did was wrong.

“He has referred himself to alcohol services.

“Clearly he is going to lose his licence and he has to accept that’s a consequence of his own stupidity.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch fined Dey £640 and banned him from driving for 18 months.

