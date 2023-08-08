Drink-driver crashed en route to pick up partner after two bottles of wine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver crashed en route to pick up partner after two bottles of wine

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A wine-swigging drink-driver crashed into another car while almost five times the legal limit.

Neil Dey had seen off two bottles of wine before deciding to hop into his car to go and pick up his partner.

But, predictably, things did not go as planned and the 43-year-old ended up smashing into the back of another vehicle at traffic lights.

The other driver then removed Dey’s keys and called the police.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5pm on July 6 at a set of traffic lights on the A92 Parkway in Bridge of Don.

‘Strong smell of alcohol’

She said a witness was stationary at the lights when Dey “crashed into the back of his vehicle”.

She went on: “The witness told the accused to get out of the vehicle, which he did not do.

“Believing the accused was considering trying to drive away, the witness opened the accused’s door and took the keys out of the ignition.

“He formed the opinion the accused was under the influence of alcohol or drugs so contacted the police.”

‘Consequence of his own stupidity’

When officers arrived they noted a “strong smell of alcohol” from Dey.

He also had glazed eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Dey, of Balmoral Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving and driving with 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had consumed two bottles of wine earlier that day before making the decision to take the car to go and pick up his partner.

He added: “He accepts what he did was wrong.

“He has referred himself to alcohol services.

“Clearly he is going to lose his licence and he has to accept that’s a consequence of his own stupidity.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch fined Dey £640 and banned him from driving for 18 months.

