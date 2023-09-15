Rocky Horror Show: Jackie Clune and cast of iconic show set for Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rocky Horror Show: Jackie Clune and cast of iconic show set for Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre

It's time to do the Time Warp as The Rocky Horror Show takes to the stage across the country - including Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre this month, as part of its 50th anniversary tour,

By Karen Roberts
Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia in the Rocky Horror Show.
Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia in the Rocky Horror Show.

The Time Warp is an iconic moment in The Rocky Horror Show – and actress Jackie Clune, who is among the cast, knows it off by heart.

She joined the cast for the show’s 50th anniversary tour, taking on the role of the Narrator.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world.

The rocky horror show cast
Stephen Webb as Frank N Furter, Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia, Joe Allen, Reece Budin, Fionán O’Carroll, Stefania Du Toit and Jessica Sole as The Phantoms. Pic David Freeman.

Created by Richard O’Brien’s the show tells the story of two squeaky clean students – Brad and his fiancée Janet, and events after their car breaks down outside an old mansion on their way to meet their college professor.

The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries, and translated into 20 languages.

What can the audience expect from Rocky Horror Show?

Jackie, who played Mrs Lamb in BBC series Motherland, said audiences can expect a “classic good night out” with the show, saying: “It allows people to just let their hair down. You know, everyone’s struggling at the moment, and times are hard, the weather’s rainy and the cost of living has gone up.

“But Rocky Horror allows you to just dive into the world of kind of 1950s sci fi pastiche, you know, wearing suspenders and a basque if you like. So it’s just incredibly good fun.  I think what I love about doing it is that it’s very joyful and people are very happy and, you know, have a really great night out.”

Jackie Clune from the Rocky Horror Show
Jackie Clune stars as the narrator in the Rocky Horror Show which is headed to Aberdeen. Photo: Neil Reading PR.

So far the show, which is currently touring around the country and will take to the stage at HMT next week, has received a great response from audiences.

Jackie said: “Wherever we go, is packed. It’s full of people just having the best night. Sometimes people come every night. In some venues we’ve been to we’ve had super fans that come to every show. And they’re incredibly dedicated, it’s very sweet.”

What is it like being part of the cast of such an iconic show?

Jackie, who started out in stand-up comedy and cabaret, said one of the draws of joining the cast was a return to those roots. The actress is also known for her roles in musicals such as 9 to 5: The Musical and Billy Elliot.

She said: “I’ve done a lot of musicals, and I’ve done a lot of TV, comedy and drama and stage drama. So for me, this is a return to the base kind of cabaret roots.

Cast members of Rocky Horror Show, which is coming to Aberdeen at His Majesty's theatre
Stephen Webb as Frank N Furter, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff. Picture: David Freeman.

“I’m the only one as the narrator that’s allowed to chat to the audience. Everyone else has to stay in role, but I can have all the banter and I really enjoy that it’s a really big part of why I do it.”

The cast includes plenty of West End stars including Stephen Webb, Richard Meek and Haley Flaherty.

Jackie added: “This cast is incredible – really fun, really kind, very welcoming, very hard working. Sometimes we’re doing four shows almost back-to-back, two on Friday evening two on Saturday evening.”

Why has Rocky Horror Show been so popular over the years?

Part of why the show has remained so popular over the past 50 years is Jackie says because it allows people to “let their hair down”

She said: “We can be quite staid, the British and I think it is a question of being given permission to be part of a weird community for a night. Plus, you know, it’s very silly.

Rocky Horror Show cast, who are coming to Aberdeen
Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Joe Allen, Reece Budin, Fionán O’Carroll, Stefania Du Toit and Jessica Sole as The Phantoms. Picture

“It’s very camp. And the songs are fantastic.  I don’t sing in this show, which is a big pain for me because I love to sing. I have done Mamma Mia, and Billy Elliot and 9 to 5 and several other musicals.

She went on to say: “I missed the singing but I’m backstage belting out the songs because they’re so great. So I think that’s a big part of the success as well.”

When will Rocky Horror Show be in Aberdeen?

The Rocky Horror Show will run at His Majesty’s Theatre from September 19 to 23. Jackie is looking forward to heading north, having previously been in the Granite City when appearing in 9 to 5.

She said: “Just going up to Scotland is always really great fun because the audience is very real and great fun.

And her favourite part? The pub! She said:  “I do like the pubs in Scotland because I like a wee dram, and it’s always nice to get different selections of whiskies.  I very much enjoy that and just walking around, it’s very beautiful.”

Jackie added: “I do like to walk in the countryside. So I’m looking forward to that. I hope we get some weather. But when you’re in Scotland and the weather’s good, there’s nothing like it.”

But the burning question is does she know all the words to the Time Warp? Of course, and she begins to tell me: “It’s just a jump to the left. And then step to the right…”

Enough said. You know the rest.  For more information go to rockyhorror.co.uk and aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-rocky-horror-show-2023

