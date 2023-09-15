Ross County boss Malky Mackay senses little between Premiership teams so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay senses little between Premiership teams so far

The Staggies sit fifth in the table after four matches, with Livingston their visitors on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes there has been precious little between the bulk of Premiership teams so far this season.

The Staggies sit fifth in the table after four games, and return to action at home to Livingston on Saturday following the international break.

County are back at Victoria Park, after defeating Kilmarnock 1-0 in their last outing at Rugby Park a fortnight ago.

Despite varying budgets across the league, Mackay feels it is still too early to predict how the league will look come the end of the campaign.

Mackay said: “I’ve always gone into matches wanting to win.

“You get the Old Firm games, where you have a puncher’s chance.

“For the rest of the league, whether it’s the third team or the 12th team, I have realised that there is no easy game.

Ross County celebrate Simon Murray's goal against Kilmarnock
Image: SNS.

“In reality, everybody is beating everybody at the moment.

“You look at the topsy-turvy nature of the results, and we are not many games in.

“But some clubs have invested and that’s not showing yet, while other clubs are coming up with some great results.

“I have no doubts that every game we go into is going to be really tough, and that starts on Saturday.”

Martindale has Livi punching above their weight

County defeated Livi 2-0 when the sides last met in Dingwall towards the end of last season, in what was a crucial result on their path to top-flight survival.

Mackay insists he is full of admiration for the job David Martindale has done at Almondvale, having been in charge since December 2020.

Malky Mackay and David Martindale
Image: SNS

The Staggies boss added: “Davie’s the longest-serving manager in the league, just a wee bit in front of me.

“He is someone that punches above his weight in this division. They are organised, they are fit and they run hard.

“In a very respectful way, Davie has massively overachieved with that team on a regular basis, which shows in how tough they are to play against.

“It’s always a tough game between us, and I expect no quarter to be given again on Saturday.

“They have lost a couple, but they’ve got a reasonable structure that’s still there from last year.

“He runs a very tight ship, and they are like us in a certain way in that they have punched for a period of years in a league that a lot of people would be surprised that they’re in.

“I’m expecting a tough day up here.”

Conversation