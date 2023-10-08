‘There is always hope’ says mental health nurse ahead of World Mental Health Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘There is always hope’ says mental health nurse ahead of World Mental Health Day

With World Mental Health Day taking place next week, we talk to a north-east mental health nurse about her important role in the community.

By Ellie House
Carrie Paterson loves helping people in her role as a community mental health nurse. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Carrie Paterson loves helping people in her role as a community mental health nurse. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

To hope is to be human, to believe that better days are coming even as darkness descends.

Carrie Paterson deals with hope by the bucket load, bearing its joyous weight until her patient is ready to receive it – and ultimately stand alone.

As World Mental Health Day approaches on October 10, the mum of three is determined to dispel myths and ultimately help people on the road to recovery.

She works across north Aberdeenshire as a community mental health nurse within Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

Carrie is also team lead, and manages fellow dedicated professionals across Peterhead, Banff, Fraserburgh and Central Buchan.

From the immense privilege of becoming part of someone’s life, to ending the stigma around mental health conditions – we caught up with Carrie to find out more.

‘Nobody wanted to talk about mental health’

Carrie is a team lead, and manages colleagues across Peterhead, Banff, Fraserburgh and Central Buchan.

“I’ve been a mental health nurse for 13 years now, with the last seven years spent in the community,” said Carrie.

“If I look back to when I was growing up, nobody wanted to talk about mental health.

“Everyone has their own mental wellbeing – we are all likely to experience a difficulty, either in ourselves or someone we know, at some point in our lives.”

Carrie predominately works with patients who are faced with “severe and enduring” mental health conditions, including schizophrenia.

“I love the people and the challenge,” said Carrie.

“Of course some people can be wary of our services, especially if they are quite unwell.

“I never see myself as telling people what to do though, it’s about being able to have those open conversations where I ask, ‘How can I help you?’

“Every day is different, especially when I’m doing new assessments.

“Someone is trusting me with their story; I don’t think we can always put ourselves in the shoes of the patient, but we position ourselves in such a way as to help them through a particular period in their life.

“I never forget what an honour that is.”

Life-saving care

Help is available for those who need it. Image: Shutterstock

A key part of Carrie’s role is to enable patients to keep themselves safe in moments of distress.

This can prove life-saving for patients who may be faced with suicidal thoughts.

“There’s a huge focus on empowering that person to understand their illness,” said Carrie.

“Sometimes we’re not necessarily looking at a cure, but recovery.

“Lots of people live with a mental health condition, our day-to-day work is helping them to live a fulfilled life.

“As a community mental health nurse I shouldn’t be involved forever; I’m a step towards that person feeling a lot more independent again.”

Carrie finds her job incredibly rewarding.

Education is key

Educating patients is one thing, but Carrie believes stigma prevails in certain areas of mental health.

She routinely comes up against old-fashioned attitudes to severe mental illness, particularly in smaller and more rural communities.

“Society can see severe and enduring mental illness as something extreme and dangerous,” she said.

“Those beliefs are so stigmatising, when in reality a lot of people live with their symptoms and manage them well.

“It can translate as a very real worry when they get into a new relationship, workplace or college because they don’t want to necessarily tell people about their illness for fear of judgement and how they will be perceived.

“This is where education comes in, to empower people to knock on their neighbour’s door and ask them if they’re ok.”

Carrie is hopeful that thanks to social media alongside events in the community, attitudes are gradually changing for the better.

‘If you are feeling hopeless, I will hold that hope for you,’ says Carrie.

Almost part of the family

Due to the nature of her work, she often gets to know each patient incredibly well, which makes saying goodbye bittersweet.

“In becoming part of someone’s life, you get to know their parents, their kids, even their dog,” said Carrie.

“I’ve seen incredibly unwell people go on to no longer need me anymore, and that’s very rewarding.

“If I wanted people to know one thing about mental health, with the right support and the right help, everything is recoverable.”

At the heart of Carrie’s work is hope, a poignant belief that is dear to her heart.

“If you are feeling hopeless, I will hold that hope for you,” she said.

“I’ll hold on to it until the time comes when you’re ready to hold it yourself.”

World Mental Health Day is on October 10. If you are struggling with any mental health issues, help is always available. Speak to Samaritans on their 24-hour helpline 116 123.

