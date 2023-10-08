Rain warning lifted after Rivers Dee and Spey burst their banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rain warning lifted after Rivers Dee and Spey burst their banks

Flooding has caused widespread disruption - here's the latest weather and travel news from your area.

By Ross Hempseed

The ‘danger to life’ rain warning has been lifted following widespread disruption.

The Met Office previously warned of disruption and flooding as fast-flowing or deep floodwater caused a danger to life.

The River Dee and Spey both burst their banks earlier today.

A SEPA severe flood warning remains in the Aviemore/ Dalfaber area, with flood alerts in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City; Easter Ross and Great Glen; Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside; and Sky and Lochaber.

Several flood alerts remain in place across Scotland. Image: SEPA

Several roads across Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray and the West Coast have been forced to close.

Milltimber Brae between South and North Deeside Road has closed due to the River Dee bursting its banks and overwhelming the bridge.

The bridge will remained closed for most of tomorrow until structural engineers have made an assessment on reopening.

Trains have also been cancelled across the country, with people urged not to travel.

Scotrail stated that disruption caused by flooding will continue into tomorrow for some routes.

Network Rail Scotland also stated that the east coast line between Stonehaven and Montrose won’t reopen tomorrow due to flooding at Craigo.

A heavy flow of floodwater has bombarded the railway for several hours. This affects services between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Here’s the latest news from your area – you can get in touch with us at livenews@ajl.co.uk with any updates.

Aberdeen city: Trains cancelled as Dee bursts banks

The River Dee burst its banks, with water flooding neighbouring Riverside Drive.

Countesswells Road is closed both ways between Kirk Brae and Countesswells Avenue.

All ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness were cancelled today.

LNER services have been cancelled north of Edinburgh, with a rail replacement bus scheduled to take Aberdeen passengers to the capital.

Flooding along the A92 south of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire

The A97 is impassable due to flooding between Mossat and Lumsden.

The B977 is also impassable due to flooding from the River Don.

There is flooding on Fourdon Road in Laurencekirk.

Drivers are also being advised to take care on the A92 past St Cyrus.

In Stonehaven, the fast-flowing Carron Water has been thundering through the town.

Flooding in St Cyrus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Highland

The River Spey burst its banks today, sending floodwater into the nearby Alice Littler Park in Aberlour.

A SEPA danger to life flood warning remains in place at Aviemore, affecting Dalfaber Road, Inverdruie, The Old Bridge Inn, Speyside Leisure Park, the sewage treatment works and the railway line at Easter Kinakyle.

The B9152 is closed between Kincraig and Kingussie, as is the ski road between Aviemore and the Cairngorms.

The number 30 Stagecoach Highland bus was suspended for the remainder of the day.

New pictures also show the depth of floodwater at Kingussie Camanachd Club, which is built on a flood plain.

The club say despite the shocking images, they are confident there “will be no damage to our facilities as they were built to withstand flooding”, adding that the cafe, stands, team rooms and bar area were purposely built at a height to withstand flooding.

Flood waters around the Kingussie Camanachd Club near Aviemore. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The flooded Dell sports field in Kingussie. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Ragin floodwater flowing through Carrbridge via the River Spey. Image: William MacKenzie.
Carron water rise up as floodwater thunders through Stonehaven. Image: Charlie Gall.

Moray

A flood alert remains in place for Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

West Coast: A83 remains closed due to landslips

Several roads on the West Coast remain closed as they are assessed for weather damage.

The A83 is currently closed in both directions between Tarbet and Inveraray due to multiple landslips.

Yesterday, 10 people were airlifted to safety after being forced to abandon their cars.

BEAR Scotland, who manage A83 Rest and Be Thankful, say the area was hit with a month’s worth of rainfall, around 160mm, over 36 hours.

The A828 is closed in both directions between Connel and Ballachulish.

The A84 is closed in both directions between Kilmahog and Strathyre, with several vehicles abandoned due to rising floodwater.

The A82 is closed at Lochend due to a fallen tree.

ScotRail services on the West Highland Line between Glasgow and Oban/ Fort William are disrupted.

The West Highland Line, including the lines to Oban and Mallaig, reopened this afternoon, but Network Rail say it will “take time” for services to restart.

The Corran Ferry is operating a passenger service only today.

The B977 Kintore and the Hatton of Kintore has been blocked due to flooding.

For the latest updates see:

Conversation