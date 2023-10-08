Rain warning lifted after Rivers Dee and Spey burst their banks

The ‘danger to life’ rain warning has been lifted following widespread disruption.

The Met Office previously warned of disruption and flooding as fast-flowing or deep floodwater caused a danger to life.

The River Dee and Spey both burst their banks earlier today.

A SEPA severe flood warning remains in the Aviemore/ Dalfaber area, with flood alerts in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City; Easter Ross and Great Glen; Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside; and Sky and Lochaber.

Several roads across Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray and the West Coast have been forced to close.

Milltimber Brae between South and North Deeside Road has closed due to the River Dee bursting its banks and overwhelming the bridge.

The bridge will remained closed for most of tomorrow until structural engineers have made an assessment on reopening.

Trains have also been cancelled across the country, with people urged not to travel.

Scotrail stated that disruption caused by flooding will continue into tomorrow for some routes.

Network Rail Scotland also stated that the east coast line between Stonehaven and Montrose won’t reopen tomorrow due to flooding at Craigo.

A heavy flow of floodwater has bombarded the railway for several hours. This affects services between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Aberdeen city: Trains cancelled as Dee bursts banks

The River Dee burst its banks, with water flooding neighbouring Riverside Drive.

Countesswells Road is closed both ways between Kirk Brae and Countesswells Avenue.

All ScotRail services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness were cancelled today.

LNER services have been cancelled north of Edinburgh, with a rail replacement bus scheduled to take Aberdeen passengers to the capital.

Aberdeenshire

The A97 is impassable due to flooding between Mossat and Lumsden.

The B977 is also impassable due to flooding from the River Don.

There is flooding on Fourdon Road in Laurencekirk.

Drivers are also being advised to take care on the A92 past St Cyrus.

In Stonehaven, the fast-flowing Carron Water has been thundering through the town.

Highland

The River Spey burst its banks today, sending floodwater into the nearby Alice Littler Park in Aberlour.

A SEPA danger to life flood warning remains in place at Aviemore, affecting Dalfaber Road, Inverdruie, The Old Bridge Inn, Speyside Leisure Park, the sewage treatment works and the railway line at Easter Kinakyle.

The B9152 is closed between Kincraig and Kingussie, as is the ski road between Aviemore and the Cairngorms.

The number 30 Stagecoach Highland bus was suspended for the remainder of the day.

New pictures also show the depth of floodwater at Kingussie Camanachd Club, which is built on a flood plain.

The club say despite the shocking images, they are confident there “will be no damage to our facilities as they were built to withstand flooding”, adding that the cafe, stands, team rooms and bar area were purposely built at a height to withstand flooding.

Moray

A flood alert remains in place for Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

West Coast: A83 remains closed due to landslips

Several roads on the West Coast remain closed as they are assessed for weather damage.

The A83 is currently closed in both directions between Tarbet and Inveraray due to multiple landslips.

Yesterday, 10 people were airlifted to safety after being forced to abandon their cars.

BEAR Scotland, who manage A83 Rest and Be Thankful, say the area was hit with a month’s worth of rainfall, around 160mm, over 36 hours.

The A828 is closed in both directions between Connel and Ballachulish.

The A84 is closed in both directions between Kilmahog and Strathyre, with several vehicles abandoned due to rising floodwater.

The A82 is closed at Lochend due to a fallen tree.

ScotRail services on the West Highland Line between Glasgow and Oban/ Fort William are disrupted.

The West Highland Line, including the lines to Oban and Mallaig, reopened this afternoon, but Network Rail say it will “take time” for services to restart.

The Corran Ferry is operating a passenger service only today.

The B977 Kintore and the Hatton of Kintore has been blocked due to flooding.

