Strathspey fiddlers are getting ready to celebrate Robbie Shepherd’s life at Aberdeen concert

The respected north-east group will pay a special tribute in homage to the much-loved musician and broadcaster, who died in August.

By Neil Drysdale
The late Robbie Shepherd with 11-year-old Erin Smith and members of the Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society.
Robbie Shepherd was one of the north-east’s most-loved musicians and broadcasters.

And Robbie, who died in August, enjoyed a terrific relationship with the Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society, which dated back half a century to 1973.

The organisation has now confirmed that it will be paying a special tribute to him when the 2023 Fiddlers’ Rally is staged at The Tivoli Theatre on November 18 in what is one of the biggest events on the Scottish traditional music calendar.

The group and their conductor Sheila Reid will be joined by other societies from all over Scotland, including Bearsden [in Glasgow], The Borders and Dunkeld and, more locally, performers from Elgin, Oban, Strathbogie, Thurso and Ythan.

The massed fiddlers and accordionists of the Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society in 1991.

Programme of music to commemorate Robbie

The massed orchestra will be playing Robbie Shepherd OBE: a tune which was composed by Huntly band leader Graeme Mitchell.

And some of Robbie’s favourite bothy ballads, such as the pipe march The Braemar Gathering and the classic The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen will also be on the programme to commemorate the life of the former Press & Journal columnist.

The compere for the evening is Gary Coull with guest artists, Rachel Campbell (accordion) from Oban and Cameron Nixon (singer and fiddler) from Peterculter.

Yet one suspects that one figure will take centre stage, even though he has left us.

Robbie Shepherd's first column in the Press and Journal.
Robbie Shepherd’s first column in the Press and Journal in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Graham Reid, the vice-president of the Aberdeen Strathspey and Reel Society, explained why he and his colleagues had decided to honour Robbie.

He said: “He had a long association with the society, back to 1973 when he, with his stories and topical turns, was a guest at our annual concert in Aberdeen Arts Centre.

“Robbie shared the stage with the society on many occasions, at most of The Fiddlers Spectacular shows in His Majesty’s Theatre [the first one was in 1978] and most of the Aberdeen Alternative Festival Fiddlers Rallies in the Music Hall.”

Robbie Shepherd championed Doric all his life after his teachers tried to ‘drum it out’ of him

‘A delight to share the stage with’

He added: “Robbie was always a delight to share the stage with, with his calming influence on everyone around him and his ability to fill any blank spots in the concert.

“It could be a story, a song, a poem or it could be interaction with the audience. He could fill in for two minutes or stand and blether for 15 minutes and, whatever was required on any given occasion, he could do it.

“Robbie was always ready and willing to promote, advertise and encourage everything and everyone and was made a honorary vice-president of the society in 1981.”

Further information and tickets are available from:

aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-fiddlers-rally-nov-23/

 

 

 

