Plans to convert former Aberdeen care home into hotel

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Aberdeen care home that closed at the end of July into a new hotel.

NSH Hotels Limited hope to turn the former Woodside Care Home, which housed 26 residents, into accommodation for visitors.

Plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council show a proposal to change the building’s purpose – which is located in Persley – from a residential care home into a “guesthouse”.

NSH Hotels registered in Edinburgh

These have been put forward by Hamilton-based KS Architectural Services on behalf of NSH Hotels, whose registered address with Companies House is in Edinburgh.

The facility, which is located on 636 sq. metres of land, currently has 25 car parking spaces and according to the planning document, these will be kept.

Prior to being sold, Woodside Care Home was run independently, having previously been owned by Four Seasons Health Care.

It ceased to be a care home when its owners decided not to renew its lease when it ended on July 31.