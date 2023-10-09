Runway success: Five trends to take home from the autumn fashion shows

Whether it’s the collections on show in London, Paris, Milan and New York or closer to home at Aberdeen Fashion Week, runway shows bring fresh ideas and a hint of what’s to come on the high street.

Statement pieces are analysed to identify the central concept and then reinterpreted, toned down and made more wearable and affordable by the time they arrive on store rails.

Here are five key trends that stood out on this season’s runways:

Sharp suiting

The 1980s are back with shoulder pads, boxy jackets, skinny belts and black court shoes all making appearances. Pinstripes, sharp white shirts and bold ties also featured like Gordon Gekko never left the building.

Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, David Koma and Dolce & Gabbana all showed tailored jackets, many with over-the-top proportions and exaggerated silhouettes.

Putting it all together in the real world, a plain white T-shirt may be the way to go for smart workwear but with a cooler twist.

Fire engine red

Stella McCartney, Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Valentino were among those setting the fashion world alight with this most dramatic and confident of colours.

It was a reminder of how to get attention without having to try. A red cardie, scarf or handbag can do the heavy lifting in an otherwise understated outfit and can go with just about anything, if by “go” you mean clash but in a good way.

Autumnal florals

It’s the season of mellow fruitfulness, so it makes sense there’s some flora or fauna in there somewhere.

Balenciaga, Chanel, Christian Dior, Emilia Wickstead, Burberry and Jil Sander all sent out florals in trouser suits, dresses and accessories.

Dramatic black

They say black is back but does it ever really leave? Briefly perhaps, during summer, and that’s why we greet it like an old friend when it resurfaces at this time of year.

A long, black coat should be an investment piece and there were plenty on show from Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Victoria Beckham.

The run-up to party season always sees the return of the little black dress and Naomi Campbell showed everyone why that is in a tight, straight gown by Alexander McQueen.

Meanwhile Michael Kors created a “liquid look” with sequinned silk chiffon capes.

Metallics

These useful neutrals and other high-shine fabrics appeared in futuristic, overblown shapes and on bags, tops, coats and down-to-the-floor hemlines from Balmain, Paco Rabanne and Roksanda.

Just the thing to light up the darker days of winter.

Granite City style

Aberdeen Fashion Week is at The Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Souter Head Road, AB12 3LF, on November 11 2023 from 4pm to 7pm. Tickets are available at www.aberdeenfashionweek.org