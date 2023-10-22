Have attitudes towards menopause actually shifted in the workplace or does it remain a taboo?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have attitudes towards menopause actually shifted in the workplace or does it remain a taboo?

With all the chat around the menopause, we spoke to female working professionals to see if they think the attitudes towards the subject have shifted. Lottie Hood reports.
Lottie Hood
Tired stressed old mature business woman suffering from headache at work. Upset sick senior middle aged lady massaging head feeling migraine from overwork or menopause using computer at home office.
For some women experiencing the menopause, they suffer from insomnia and brain fog.

Twenty years ago, women could only dream about discussing brain fog and hot flushes in the workplace.

And sometimes they could not even do that due to the insomnia.

In the last few years, however, menopause and perimenopause have become hot topics.

Now, instead of ignoring uncomfortable womanly health issues, employers and staff are making more of an effort to offer information, training and flexible working.

Especially after realising they could be losing a lot of their workforce to it.

But has it been all talk and no progress?

Davina McCall
Davina McCall helped efforts to talk on the subject with her documentary. Image: ITV/ Shutterstock

The rise of menopause

Menopause has been gaining footing in the spotlight partly due to media such as Davina McCall’s Sex, Mind and the Menopause.

The Women and Equalities Committee report on menopause and the workplace found women in work experiencing menopause face three possible problems.

These are the symptoms (which affected 99% of those surveyed), discrimination and loss of income.

Due to related tiredness or lack of confidence mixed with possible workplace discrimination, many women start to drop out of the workplace.

Unfortunately, this is an issue that is still occurring.

Just last month, Karen Farquharson, an office manager from Peterhead, won a £37,000 payout after her boss accused her of using menopause as an “excuse for everything”.

Among other things, the judge on the panel accused Ms Farquharson’s boss of clearly lacking empathy.

A trait which chief financial officer at Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), Nicola McIntosh, said is essential when approaching the topic and one of the good things to come out of the pandemic.

Honesty and flexibility: Could be as simple as an afternoon nap

“I think the pandemic taught us an awful lot about making sure that the whole person was OK and not just the person that you see at work,” she said.

“There’s other stuff going on in this whole bit which will impact the bit that you are when you’re at work, and menopause certainly falls into that category.”

Nicola McIntosh
Chief financial officer, Nicola McIntosh.

With women making up half of the leaders and board at NZTC, Nicola said they realised it was important to make their position known on supporting women through the menopause and talking about it within the company.

Experiencing it herself, it is an example Nicola tries to personally model.

Before deciding to go on HRT, Nicola said working became a lot harder and more frustrating as she battled fatigue, aching joints and brain fog.

She said: “It made me feel quite frustrated because I’ve always been somebody that’s been quite on top of everything.

“I knew there was something that was not quite right with me.

“Some afternoons I’d be sitting exhausted and speaking to colleagues and they’d say ‘Nicola, would you please just have a sleep’.

“And I did… I would go and curl up in bed for an hour, it was lovely.”

Depressed woman awake in the night
Many women struggle with insomnia and fatigue when experiencing menopause. Image: Shutterstock.

Still remains ‘taboo’ subject in some sectors

Nicola added it is this level of honesty and flexibility that makes all the difference and gives others the permission to do the same.

Sometimes it could be as small an adjustment as having a fan on the desk.

“The adjustments that you can make in the workplace will more than pay themselves back in value by what you then get,” she added.

“It’s really important women feel comfortable to talk about it, but also men – realise you have to be involved in this conversation too.”

Kim Woolner
Kim Woolner, an HR and wellbeing consultant.

Aberdeenshire HR and wellbeing consultant, Kim Woolner, agreed, but said sadly, some sectors still have a long way to go.

Having just left an HR post in the energy sector in Aberdeen, she said there are some firms where the subject remains very much a “taboo”.

“They’re saying the right things,” she said. “But I do think there’s a lack of management training on women’s health issues.

“It really is about education and awareness and getting people comfortable talking about it.”

Needs to be more than ‘lip service’

While Kim said some companies have done “fantastic” work such as setting up women’s groups and menopause cafes, there are others that have policies in place but little action.

As an ambassador of wellbeing and positive change through her various roles, Kim added nothing will change if attitudes stay the same.

She said: “It’s all well and good signing up for these things but it’s more than the lip service.

“It’s how you’re actually introducing it into the workplace.

“Leadership behaviours are important because that’s what demonstrates what culture is like in an organisation.

“It really does come down to leadership behaviours… and treating people with dignity and respect.”

Hame Lata
Hame Lata. Image: NHS Highland.

NHS Highland raising awareness

Hame Lata, an NHS Highland consultant in sexual and reproductive health and BMS registered menopause specialist and trainer, said the body had a menopause policy in place since October 2021 ahead of the Once for Scotland policy.

She said: “There is great variation in how women will experience the menopause transition, with some having no symptoms at all, and some experiencing severe symptoms which significantly impacts their quality of life and their ability in the workplace.

“The aim is to raise awareness with all colleagues of the effects of menopause and foster an environment in which colleagues can openly and comfortably converse about the menopause in a respectful and supportive manner.”

This includes educating managers on supporting those experiencing menopause and offering tools and help to those affected.

She added: “There has been a significant improvement in knowledge and awareness about the menopause and how individuals can access support and further treatment.”

Conversation