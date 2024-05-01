Plant-based diet ‘may potentially help people with cancer live longer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plant-based diet ‘may potentially help people with cancer live longer’

By Press Association
Plant-based diet may help people with cancer live longer (David Davies/PA)
Plant-based diet may help people with cancer live longer (David Davies/PA)

A diet rich in plant-based foods such as vegetables, lentils, fruit, nuts and whole grains may help people with cancer live longer, studies suggest.

A review published as four separate studies in the International Journal of Cancer (IJC) suggests a plant-based diet, along with an active lifestyle, could potentially improve the overall survival chances of patients with bowel cancer.

Meanwhile another study, published in Jama Network Open, found men with prostate cancer who ate plant-based foods had a 47% lower risk of progression compared to those who did not strictly follow this diet.

But the scientists involved in the IJC studies said more research is needed, with better designed trials and larger observational studies, to improve the lifestyle recommendations for cancer survivors.

Dr Helen Croker, assistant director of research and policy at World Cancer Research Fund International which supported the review, said: “This comprehensive and rigorous review of the current state of evidence offers useful guidance on some of the diet and lifestyle factors that could improve cancer survival, and potentially help people living with and beyond cancer enjoy longer, healthier lives.

“At the same time, it shows a clear need for more well-designed intervention and cohort studies to support the development of robust recommendations for colorectal (bowel) cancer patients and health professionals.

“As we are seeing an increase of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer at younger ages, it is more important than ever that health advice is based on high-quality research.”

The reviews on the effects of diet and lifestyle on bowel cancer was led by the CUP Global research team at Imperial College London.

In one of the studies, the team analysed data from 40 studies involving 30,000 people looking at the impact of diet on bowel cancer survival.

They found overall evidence here to be “limited” but added that “consumption of a healthy diet, including diet patterns with plant-based foods, and avoidance of sugary drinks may be associated with improved overall survival after a colorectal cancer diagnosis”.

Another review, which involved looking at data from 16 studies with 82,000 people, suggests physical activity such as cycling, gardening, housework, sports, or walking, may be associated with longer survival for patients with bowel cancer.

The quality of the evidence was independently interpreted and graded by the CUP Global Expert Committee on Cancer Survivorship and Expert Panel.

Dr Doris Chan, senior research fellow in nutrition at Imperial College London and Dr Kostas Tsilidis, reader in cancer epidemiology and prevention at Imperial College London, said: “We analysed several hundred studies, and although most had limitations and potential biases, we are confident that it represents the best and most up-to-date body of evidence that can assist people living with or beyond cancer in making evidence-based decisions on lifestyle changes that can improve their wellbeing.”

Meanwhile the Jama study, which involved more than 2,000 men, showed those who had the highest scores on the plant-based diet index, which is a measure of adherence to a plant-based diet in general, had a 47% lower risk of progression compared to men who had low scores.

The authors wrote: “These findings suggest that consuming a primarily plant-based diet may be associated with better prostate cancer–specific health outcomes among men with prostate cancer.”