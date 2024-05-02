AYMT director on new show Oliver! and theatre group’s success stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

AYMT director on new show Oliver! and theatre group’s success stories

Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre counts Danielle Jam, Amy Lennox and Ailsa Davidson among its former members

By David Pollock
Theatre Spread- Midstocket Church Rehearsals. Pictured are Shirley McGill, Director. 20/04/17 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Theatre Spread- Midstocket Church Rehearsals. Pictured are Shirley McGill, Director. 20/04/17 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE

Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre’s junior group is gearing up for its upcoming performances of Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver! at the Tivoli Theatre.

And the company’s director Shirley McGill has reminisced about the many success stories to have passed through AYMT’s ranks in the 32 years since it was founded.

“So many kids have come from Aberdeen and are performing in the West End of London,” she says. “I went down recently to see a play with Mark Rylance in it, and I didn’t realise one of our ex-pupils, Ewan Black, was in it too. Unfortunately he had his understudy on that night, so I didn’t actually see him, but he’s been in Edinburgh performing with the Ralph Fiennes Macbeth production too.”

The Rylance play Black appeared in was last year’s Dr Semmelweis, which opened at Bristol Old Vic and transferred to the West End. Meanwhile, it’s not the only recent hit to feature an AYMT alumnus.

Members of AYMT performing in the recent show Anastasia. Supplied by Shona Arthur.

‘Youth theatre is so important’

“Amy Lennox was in Cabaret and she performed onstage at the Olivier Awards, she was one of ours,” says McGill.

“Ailsa Davidson stars in the new Marie Curie musical in London, and she was in Heathers the Musical as the lead. We’ve had two who have done that, Ailsa and Jemma Innes.

“We’ve had a lot of – I call them kids, they’re not kids – going on to a lot of success. When we were down in London we met with the rights holders for a lot of shows, and they told us they’d heard a lot of the people getting the parts down here have come from Aberdeen. It’s amazing.”

McGill, a speech and drama teacher with her own school, and formerly a primary school teacher, is evangelical about the healthy state of youth and amateur theatre in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre juniors will perform in the production of Oliver! at the Tivoli Theatre.

‘Finding your tribe’

AYMT was founded in 1992 by dance teacher Karen Berry, alongside Kenny Hossick and Angela Campbell, and McGill – who was taught drama by the late Aberdonian youth theatre pioneer Annie Inglis – came onboard as director two years later. Now she and Hossick run a group which takes students aged from 10 to 19.

“Youth theatre is so important for so much more than just being able to perform,” she says.

“It’s confidence-building, finding your tribe, belonging to a group who have the same interests. Then there’s the responsibility of being in the group and the commitment you have to make, problem-solving onstage if something goes wrong, as well as communication skills, fitness, and really appreciating what everybody else does to pull the show together. Most of the kids go off into other careers, but these are all very much life skills.”

Amy Lennox has starred in West End shows such as Pretty Woman. Image: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Oliver! is a big production for AYMT

McGill is sad to be missing another local alumnus of AYMT, Danielle Jam, when she appears in the National Theatre of Scotland’s Sunset Song in Aberdeen this week.

Yet the Junior 10-14s group’s production of Oliver! has her full attention, in a show which she hasn’t directed before.

“We were looking for a show that would suit our age range, something with younger children that would suit the older kids as well, to hold their interest,” she says. “Oliver’s turned out really well, because the smaller children are Fagin’s pickpockets, and the older children play the adult parts.

“It’s an interesting show, because the themes are so dark, with abuse, murder, thievery and the way children were treated in the workhouse, but the music is so uplifting, it’s hit after hit. So you’ve got to treat the themes with respect, but we’ve also got to make it a family show. That’s been the challenge, and I’m hopeful we’ve succeeded.”

Actor Danielle Jam is a former AYMT member.

It’s a big production, with 63 children onstage and a live band. “They look like they’re enjoying it, they’re certainly putting everything into it,” says McGill.

“If you come to the theatre, you can’t help but be impressed by these young people, learning everything they’ve learned, standing on that stage in front of a big audience, and singing and dancing and acting their hearts out, having the time of their life entertaining you. I think it’s worth every penny.”

Oliver!, as performed by Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre, is at the Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen, from May 8 to 11. See aymt.co.uk and aberdeenperformingarts.com for more information.

Members of AYMT during rehearsals for upcoming show Oliver. Supplied by AYMT.

 

More from Lifestyle

Mapletree's IQ building in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Aberdeen's iQ Building waves goodbye to more vacant space as Flotation Energy moves…
The decline in the number of cigarettes being smoked in England has ‘plateaued’, according to new analysis (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Decline in cigarette consumption has ‘plateaued’, study finds
Plant-based diet may help people with cancer live longer (David Davies/PA)
Plant-based diet ‘may potentially help people with cancer live longer’
Britain’s roads could soon have self-driving cars on them (PA)
Automated Vehicles Bill clears Commons hurdle
Speyview, Aberlour.
Springfield Properties strikes £10.1 million deal to build 39 new affordable homes in Aberlour
Ayrton Senna died 25 years ago on May 1, 1994.
Ayrton Senna's legacy remains undiminished 30 years after his death at Imola in 1994
The new GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) production building (Andy Buchanan/PA)
GSK raises profit guidance as vaccine demand grows
Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Be transported to a bygone era at Dufftown café based in former railway carriages
Some 28% of UK adults said that they use sunbeds, a poll found (Alamy/PA)
Concern as poll finds a quarter admit to using sunbeds
The company said it is still on track to hit its full-year 2024 target (Alamy/PA)
Aston Martin losses widen amid ‘transition’ to new model launches