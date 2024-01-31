Mannofield property with open fires, original features and gardens for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mannofield property with open fires, original features and gardens for sale

Two-bedroom apartment in traditional granite building boasts cast iron fireplaces, exclusive gardens, high ceilings, real wood flooring and is in walk-in condition.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Double-fronted traditional Mannofield property, 42 Duthie Terrace.
Double-fronted traditional Mannofield property, 42 Duthie Terrace.

With high ceilings, deep skirtings and decorative cornicing, 42 Duthie Terrace is a beautifully preserved traditional property in the popular area of Mannofield, Aberdeen.

Located on a peaceful, tree-lined street to the west of Aberdeen city centre, this apartment has exclusive gardens to the front and rear and has been carefully maintained by the current owner.

For all its proximity to the city centre and local amenities, including a range of shops, the property has the best of both worlds with pleasant walks along the Old Deeside railway line just minutes’ away.

The lounge with cast iron fireplace and box bay window.

With two double bedrooms and two public rooms, this self-contained ground floor flat is double-fronted and forms part of a traditional granite building.

It retains lots of period details including ornate fireplaces, cornicing and high ceilings while incorporating modern features and gas central heating.

There is ample on street parking to the front and the property is in move-in condition.

On arriving at this home, there is a composite front door with glazed top light in keeping with the character of the property while the entrance vestibule is laid with a tiled floor.

Real wood flooring adds to the elegance of this spacious ground-floor flat.

From here, a part-glazed door opens into a bright and spacious entrance hall where the period details are immediately apparent along with real wood flooring.

To the front of the property is the lounge, which has a large box bay window and is also laid with real wood flooring.

A real fire is on top of many buyers’ wish lists and so many will be interested to know that this lounge has a fireplace with cast iron inset, granite hearth and working open fire.

The dining area and family room is a versatile, sociable space.

Across the hall and also facing the front of the property with a box bay window is the large principal bedroom.

This room also has a cast iron fireplace with working fire and there are two Aberdeen Presses and ample space for furnishings.

Mannofield property with lots of light

The dining room/family room is located to the rear of the property and has a tall window which allows for lots of natural light.

There is also an attractive fireplace with gas fire, marble hearth and wooden surround.

This room leads on to the well appointed kitchen, which is fitted out with grey shaker-style wall and base units and butcher block effect worktops.

A Belfast sink completes the look and there is also co-ordinating splashback tiling.

The stylish kitchen with Belfast sink and butchers block-style countertops.

Bedroom two is to the rear of the property and is a light, airy room, again with a tall window.

There is a walk-in study/dressing room which may be suitable for conversion to an en-suite shower room, subject to planning permission.

The luxury bathroom boasts a p-shaped bath with overhead mains-fed shower and curved glass screen.

The large principal bedroom with box bay window.

There is also a wash hand basin and WC, quality tiled walls and floor with underfloor heating and traditional heated towel rail.

Outside the property enjoys exclusive gardens to the front and rear. The low maintenance front garden is laid out with stone chips and has wrought iron railings and a paved path leading to the front door.

The fully enclosed rear garden includes a pleasant courtyard that can be accessed from the kitchen.

This paved area is ideal for alfresco dining or a quiet coffee.

The well-appointed bathroom with p-shaped bath.

The rear garden also has a lawn and borders planted with established shrubs and bushes.

There is a paved path down the garden leading to a gate which leads out to the rear lane.

At the bottom of the garden there is space for a garage, subject to the necessary permissions being obtained.

Price over £267,000 with James & George Collie (Ref: 421659) and on the aspc website.

The paved courtyard which leads to the fully enclosed garden area.

