Springfield Properties strikes £10.1 million deal to build 39 new affordable homes in Aberlour

Springfield Properties and Moray Council have agreed terms for a £10.1 million contract which will see 39 new affordable homes built in Aberlour.

The development at Speyview is part of the Moray Growth Deal.

It is being funded by the council and Scottish Government as part of the local authority’s £7.5m Housing Mix Delivery project to deliver up to 300 affordable homes across Moray.

The government provided an additional investment of £5.3m for the Speyview site.

What kind of homes will Springfield be building at Speyview?

Springfield will build a broad mix of house types, ranging from one-bedroom cottage flats and two-bedroom accessible bungalows for those with mobility issues to three to five-bedroom homes to relieve overcrowding.

The council said the site would benefit from “significant” infrastructure improvements.

These will include a new junction onto the A95 road connecting the A9 to the A98 between Portsoy and Banff.

Planning conditions

Conditional planning consent grated late last year included requirements for new travel links, laybys and bus stops, as well as fencing and barriers for safety.

A travel pack will be provided to all residents to “ensure safe use of all options”.

Elgin-based Springfield said the design and build phase, accounting for “the vast majority of the contract value” was due to be delivered over the next 18 months.

Tenants are expected to move into their new homes in winter 2025-26.

Construction of the junction improvements will start this month. The work is expected to take three months, with housing foundations to follow.

Councillor Marc Macrae, chairman of the local authority’s economic development and infrastructure committee said: “This is significant milestone, not only in the Aberlour project but the wider growth deal.

“The progression is a great achievement for all the teams involved.”

Moray Council housing and community safety committee chairwoman Amber Dunbar added: “This investment has the potential to unlock a further 31 affordable homes in a future phase of construction.

“I can’t wait to see the progress of this new community within Aberlour.”

Springfield chief executive Innes Smith said the housebuilder’s “strong landholding” and “established relationships” in the area, meant it was “well placed to be awarded further contracts under this project to provide much-needed homes”.

And Housing Minister Paul McLennan said: “Backed by over £5m of Scottish Government funding, this project will have a hugely positive impact for the community.

“Once these 39 homes are built, they will provide a good mix of housing options for people who live and work in Aberlour.

“Good quality housing is essential to attract and retain people in our communities.”