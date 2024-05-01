Springfield Properties strikes £10.1 million deal to build 39 new affordable homes in Aberlour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Springfield Properties strikes £10.1 million deal to build 39 new affordable homes in Aberlour

Tenants are expected to move into their new homes in winter 2025-26.

By Keith Findlay
Speyview, Aberlour.
Speyview, Aberlour. Image: Moray Council

Springfield Properties and Moray Council have agreed terms for a £10.1 million contract which will see 39 new affordable homes built in Aberlour.

The development at Speyview is part of the Moray Growth Deal.

It is being funded by the council and Scottish Government as part of the local authority’s £7.5m Housing Mix Delivery project to deliver up to 300 affordable homes across Moray.

The government provided an additional investment of £5.3m for the Speyview site.

What kind of homes will Springfield be building at Speyview?

Springfield will build a broad mix of house types, ranging from one-bedroom cottage flats and two-bedroom accessible bungalows for those with mobility issues to three to five-bedroom homes to relieve overcrowding.

The council said the site would benefit from “significant” infrastructure improvements.

These will include a new junction onto the A95 road connecting the A9 to the A98 between Portsoy and Banff.

Planning conditions

Conditional planning consent grated late last year included requirements for new travel links, laybys and bus stops, as well as fencing and barriers for safety.

A travel pack will be provided to all residents to “ensure safe use of all options”.

Elgin-based Springfield said the design and build phase, accounting for “the vast majority of the contract value” was due to be delivered over the next 18 months.

Tenants are expected to move into their new homes in winter 2025-26.

Springfield Properties.
Image: Springfield Properties

Construction of the junction improvements will start this month. The work is expected to take three months, with housing foundations to follow.

Councillor Marc Macrae, chairman of the local authority’s economic development and infrastructure committee said: “This is significant milestone, not only in the Aberlour project but the wider growth deal.

“The progression is a great achievement for all the teams involved.”

Councillor Marc Macrae.
Councillor Marc Macrae. Image: Marc Macrae

Moray Council housing and community safety committee chairwoman Amber Dunbar added: “This investment has the potential to unlock a further 31 affordable homes in a future phase of construction.

“I can’t wait to see the progress of this new community within Aberlour.”

Springfield chief executive Innes Smith said the housebuilder’s “strong landholding” and “established relationships” in the area, meant it was “well placed to be awarded further contracts under this project to provide much-needed homes”.

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties. Image: Springfield Properties

And Housing Minister Paul McLennan said: “Backed by over £5m of Scottish Government funding, this project will have a hugely positive impact for the community.

“Once these 39 homes are built, they will provide a good mix of housing options for people who live and work in Aberlour.

“Good quality housing is essential to attract and retain people in our communities.”

More from Business

The FTSE 100 ended Wednesday at 8,121.84 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 drifts lower ahead of latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision
Tony Story, of Kingsmills Hotel Group.
Inverness among top three cities in Collier's latest UK hotel market report
Protesters outside Unilever’s AGM at the Hilton Bankside hotel (PA/Rebecca Speare-Cole)
Showdown at Unilever AGM as activists challenge board over environmental impact
Pedestrians walk past the Nasdaq building as the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is displayed on screens in March (Frank Franklin/AP)
Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth £1.4 billion
Four of the UK’s biggest banks have received more than £9 billion in interest on cash held at the Bank of England (Aaron Chown/PA)
Major UK banks see income more than double from cash held with Bank of…
Virgin Money has launched a new current account switching offer (Rui Vieira/PA)
Virgin Money offers 10% bonus rate for current account switchers
Paddy Power betting shop in north London (Alamy/PA)
Paddy Power owner moves main stock market listing to New York in blow to…
OnlyFans is being investigated by Ofcom (PA)
Ofcom investigates OnlyFans over age verification measures
The new GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) production building (Andy Buchanan/PA)
GSK raises profit guidance as vaccine demand grows
Domino’s Pizza has seen a surge in customers using its app (Alamy/PA)
Domino’s reports spike in app use and eyes sales boost from Euro 2024

Conversation