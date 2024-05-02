Ryan and Louise renovate their charming Newmachar home from scratch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Ryan and Louise renovate their charming Newmachar home from scratch

Ryan and Louise Cunningham reveal the ups and downs of their renovation journey, sharing their tips and advice.

By Rosemary Lowne
Ryan and Louise have certainly earned their stripes when it comes to home decor judging by the bold and beautiful ceiling in the kitchen. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Ryan and Louise have certainly earned their stripes when it comes to home decor judging by the bold and beautiful ceiling in the kitchen. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Dated and rundown, Ryan and Louise Cunningham have breathed new life into their beautiful bungalow in Newmachar.

Not afraid of hard work, the couple rolled up their sleeves to transform their home and the results are amazing.

Ryan and Louise Cunningham show us inside their revamped Newmachar home.
Ryan and Louise Cunningham show us inside their revamped Newmachar home. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

Here Ryan shares the ups and downs of their renovation journey and why they will be sad to leave their wonderful home.

7 Burnwood Avenue, Newmachar

Who: Ryan Cunningham, 55, an approved electrician who currently works in inspection and testing and his wife Louise, 58, a community heart failure nurse working for NHS Grampian.

What: A detached bungalow originally built in early 1970s with four bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen/family room, two bathrooms and a utility room.

Where:  Newmachar, a village to the north west of Aberdeen and is within easy commuting distance of the industrial estates of both Dyce, Bridge of Don and the city.

Ryan and Louise Cunningham in their house
Ryan and Louise Cunningham have transformed their Newmachar home. Image: Ryan Cunningham

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“Before we bought this house we had been living overseas in Cyprus in a four bedroom villa with a swimming pool.

We relocated back to the UK due to family circumstances and we initially rented a property in Aberdeen before we purchased our home in July 2018.

We were attracted to the fact that this home enjoyed the best of both worlds as it was in the countryside but it was still near the city.

A lounge in the home
Cream walls and furniture perfectly complement the light flooring in the lounge area. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Newmachar is also a friendly village with lots of amenities.

The house was quite dated and rundown but we could see that it had potential and we loved the quiet location as there is a green area next door.

We started renovating our home as soon as we moved in, building an extension which we completed in 2022.

The couple had a vision for the Newmachar home renovation

The original fixtures and fittings were very dated so we totally redecorated the house adding new flooring and we rewired the entire house putting in new switches and plugs.

We also installed a new bathroom and a new kitchen with a large marble island.

The open plan kitchen, dining and living room with a leaf-print accent wall, black and white striped ceiling, and black, white and yellow colour scheme
Ryan and Louise have certainly earned their stripes when it comes to home decor judging by the bold and beautiful ceiling in the kitchen. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Other renovation work includes insulating the walls and attic and installing a new boiler and an unvented water tank plus putting in a large area of decking outside with lights and sockets.

Most of the work was carried out by myself with a few specialised trades used as and when required.

In terms of interiors, my wife Louise had a vision for the home and found inspiration by looking online and in magazines.

A bedroom in the Newmachar home renovation with a floral accent wall, a built-in wardrobe, a double bed and two mirrored bedside tables
This beautiful bedroom certainly has flower power. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

We used Dulux paint and we sourced the wallpaper to fit within the colour schemes.

In the kitchen, we found a black and white striped wallpaper which we used on the ceiling – we love it.

We loved it so much that we also used it in one of the bathrooms.

In terms of furniture, we sourced it locally and also used existing furniture we’ve picked up from different parts of the world.

The hallway in the Newmachar home renovation with wooden floors and papered walls
Crisp and fresh, the hallway is warm and welcoming. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

For us, the greatest challenge during our renovation was trying to complete the extension during lockdown.

Also wallpapering the large ceiling in the kitchen was a challenge.

Our renovation could’ve been completed quicker but matters were out of our hands due to Covid and the building equipment shortages.

The mosaic style flooring in the bathroom works wonderfully with soft blues and whites. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Overall we love our home especially the kitchen/ family room as it’s so warm and welcoming and it’s a great entertaining space.

We also love our garden as it’s a great space for entertaining.

My advice for anyone undertaking a similar project would be to stick to a budget and also to be patient as good things take time.”

Enjoy alfresco drinking and dining on the wonderful decking area. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

7 Burnwood Avenue, Newmachar, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £290,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01467 629300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

Mapletree's IQ building in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Aberdeen's iQ Building waves goodbye to more vacant space as Flotation Energy moves…
Speyview, Aberlour.
Springfield Properties strikes £10.1 million deal to build 39 new affordable homes in Aberlour
Rachel Dougherty, pictured outside her charming cottage, says she's over the moon to reach the final of Scotland's Home of the Year.
Scotland's Home of the Year: Winner Rachel is 'shocked' her Banchory cottage goes through…
Carriegreich a coastal haven in the Outer Hebrides is up for sale.
£1m coastal haven with breathtaking views of the Outer Hebrides hits the market
Backharn in Nethy Bridge is on the amazing homes on the market this week.
Five superb homes on the market from Aberdeen and Moray to Nethy Bridge
The Bertolotto family's 1840s farmhouse is stunning from the outside but wait until you see inside.
Scotland's Home of the Year: Gemma shares the blood, sweat and tears behind her…
The Lodge on the Loch at Aboyne is for sale. Image: CCL
'Luxurious' Aboyne hotel and spa with golf course for sale
Helen Galley and her husband Nigel Webster have worked hard to renovate their farmhouse in Auchnagatt.
How Helen and Nigel renovated their charming Auchnagatt farmhouse
Aberdeenshire home with a tower.
Converted stable with tower offering spectacular views of Aberdeenshire reduced by £85,000
The conservatory and garden at 305 Queens Road in Aberdeen's west end. Images: Overarching.
Spacious home for sale in exclusive development in Aberdeen's west end

Conversation