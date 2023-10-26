Vampires Rock: New version of Steve Steinman’s classic hit show heads for Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vampires Rock: New version of Steve Steinman’s classic hit show heads for Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Vampires Rock will take to the stage at Aberdeen's P&J Live on Monday, October 30.

By Andrew Welsh
Vampires Rock
Vampires Rock's tongue-in-cheek style and hit-laden soundtrack has attracted fans. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

After almost two decades in the court of musical theatre’s undead, Steve Steinman is hoping to achieve immortality with the most ambitious show of his career.

The former contestant on TV’s Stars In Their Eyes first staged his bloodsucker spectacular Vampires Rock in 2004, and now as its 20th anniversary looms he’s taking a new and expanded version of the classic rock hit to some of the UK’s biggest venues, including Aberdeen’s own P&J Live.

Featuring a 20-piece symphonic rock orchestra alongside his regular bandmates, Day Of The Dead includes fresh takes on standards made famous by such legends as Metallica, Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden, Queen, AC/DC and Evanescence.

Manchester-raised Steve, 58, who first found fame in 1990 while performing Meat Loaf anthems, says his latest offering is a massive step-up in scale from his previous creations – and he hopes punters will see it as a value-for-money option amid escalating ticket prices elsewhere.

“I want to make it clear that this is a theatre production made for arenas, because people going to shows these days are starting to think it’s normal to get a four-piece band with a couple of flashing lights,” he declares.

‘We’re a massive production’

Steve Steinman is being joined by regular collaborators as well as his own symphonic orchestra. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

“I call them the transit van gang – they’re coming from a club or bar environment and chancing their arm in theatres. It seems to be that’s become the norm, which is not right in my opinion.

“They turn up and just use whatever the theatre’s got available – set up a drum kit, put a backing track on and away they go. This is not what we do – we’re a massive production, but it’s very difficult when you’re not a so-called celebrity name.

“You get television chefs shifting 2,000 tickets just for people to watch them cook an omelette, and I’ve got 50 people on the road, including my crew.

“If it’s not on television or they’ve never heard of it, people presume it’s going to be rubbish and it’s a shame. If I was on telly every week we’d be sold out.”

The latest Vampires Rock production has been designed for big arenas. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Following on from the original Vampires Rock and its 2019 spin-off Ghost Train, Day Of The Dead’s “special guest” is Nathan James, leader of London heavy metal outfit Inglorious.

Ex-restaurateur Steve’s full of praise for his latest recruit, but he’s also at pains to point out that the show has no fewer than eight principal singers, with band members also taking the lead at times.

Returning characters familiar to fans of his earlier tongue-in-cheek capers include slayer Van Halen Helsing and Steve’s underworld ruler Baron Von Rockula, along with his “vampire girls”.

2,000 tickets sold for cruise

He says the production has elements of theatre while also being “a big bombastic concert”, as he puts it. “It’s all about the music,” adds Steinman.

“We’ve got big LED screens, a massive lighting set-up – it doesn’t get any bigger than this. I don’t care what the act is – it could be Rod Stewart, Elton John or Tom Jones – this show stands next to everything, it’s huge.”

Alongside the vintage favourites, fans can also look forward to hearing a few nuggets from Steve’s 2021 debut solo album Take A Leap Of Faith and its follow-up Heaven’s Gate, which is released on Wednesday.

New songs from Steve Steinman sit beside classic covers in Day Of The Dead. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Ever busy, he’s also been planning a British Isles cruise next September which will see him perform with Lorraine Crosby, who sang on Meat Loaf’s chart-topper I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), to a shipful of fans. “I’ve booked the cruise – it’s mine and I’ve sold the cabins,” he explains.

“Lorraine is my special guest and I’m doing four days out of Southampton and up to Dublin and back. It’s just full of Steve Steinman fans and I’ve already sold 2,000 tickets – a thousand cabins – with 12 months still to go.

“It’s the fastest-selling rock’n’roll cruise MSC Cruises have ever had and we’re already planning another one. Hopefully, if my new album does well, I should also be able to tour in my own right.”

‘I love going to Scotland’

In the meantime, however, the singer has one eye firmly on his Scottish shows in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen – he most recently played the Granite City last November with his Meat Loaf tribute Anything For Love – next week.

“I’m looking at my family history and we hail from Scotland originally – my surname by birth is Murray,” he reveals.

“It’s funny, because my wife’s family are all from the Hebrides and we’re planning a big motorcycle trip there next year. I love going to Scotland and nearly all my videos have been done there because they’re such a great audience – Inverness is another great place.

“So I’m looking forward to going back. It’s like a second home to me up in Scotland.”

Vampires Rock – Day of the Dead is at P&J Live on Monday, October 30, for more information go to www.pandjlive.com. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.uk

