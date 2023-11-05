Interiors: How to bring Bonfire Night sparkle to your home all year round

Not a fan of sparklers? Not to worry, you can always add a touch of sparkle to your life by creating home interiors that positively dazzle.

Why are we often drawn to shiny stuff when it comes to our homes? The answer is it’s mainly to do with light.

We’ll do just about anything to bring more light into a home, from putting up a mirror to knocking down a wall, because it makes rooms appear bigger and brighter.

Shiny objects, including but not limited to mirrors, bounce light around the room in a pleasing and interesting way.

See that dusty pile of bookshelves? Bring them to life by clearing a space on them and adding a shiny ornament in gleaming gold, chrome or silver (after giving them a good dusting, of course).

Bookends are even better as they will also serve a useful purpose but if you really want your bookshelves or cabinets to shine, consider adding lighting.

Under-shelf lighting gives a romantic glow to a space and also illuminates the books so you can choose one to read after you’ve finished your mini room makeover.

Shine isn’t limited to ornaments; everyday objects such as cutlery, cookware and kettles can bring sparkle to kitchen and dining areas and with just a bit of buffing up, things soon start to look festive.

Soft furnishings are another way to get glittery, and now is the time of year to pick up cushions, throws and rugs with beading or metallic elements.

Sequins are a choice too, but aren’t the most sustainable idea, and therefore require some careful thought.

If you really do have to have a sequinned cushion, take care of it, use it only for decoration and not for leaning on because the sequins will eventually work their way loose if they are constantly rubbed against.

You may want to pack it away for half the year in a vacuum storage bag to bring it out fresh around now to brighten up every festive season.

Finally, Venetian glass mirrored furniture is a perennial favourite and can look stunning as a wardrobe or brighten up a dark hallway when featured on a console table.