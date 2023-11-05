Interiors: How to bring Bonfire Night sparkle to your home all year round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interiors: How to bring Bonfire Night sparkle to your home all year round

Why are we drawn to things that sparkle and glitter? One reason is to do with light and how it can make our homes appear bigger, brighter and more interesting. Plus, a little glitter isn't just for Bonfire Night

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Moooi Coppelia Suspension Light, £2,976, Nest.
Not a fan of sparklers? Not to worry, you can always add a touch of sparkle to your life by creating home interiors that positively dazzle.

Why are we often drawn to shiny stuff when it comes to our homes? The answer is it’s mainly to do with light.

We’ll do just about anything to bring more light into a home, from putting up a mirror to knocking down a wall, because it makes rooms appear bigger and brighter.

Party mirrored dog, £32.99, TK Maxx.

Shiny objects, including but not limited to mirrors, bounce light around the room in a pleasing and interesting way.

See that dusty pile of bookshelves? Bring them to life by clearing a space on them and adding a shiny ornament in gleaming gold, chrome or silver (after giving them a good dusting, of course).

Bookends are even better as they will also serve a useful purpose but if you really want your bookshelves or cabinets to shine, consider adding lighting.

Party mirrored gold tray, £10.99, Homesense.

Under-shelf lighting gives a romantic glow to a space and also illuminates the books so you can choose one to read after you’ve finished your mini room makeover.

Shine isn’t limited to ornaments; everyday objects such as cutlery, cookware and kettles can bring sparkle to kitchen and dining areas and with just a bit of buffing up, things soon start to look festive.

Soft furnishings are another way to get glittery, and now is the time of year to pick up cushions, throws and rugs with beading or metallic elements.

Sequins are a choice too, but aren’t the most sustainable idea, and therefore require some careful thought.

Believe Sign in silver, £12, Matalan.

If you really do have to have a sequinned cushion, take care of it, use it only for decoration and not for leaning on because the sequins will eventually work their way loose if they are constantly rubbed against.

You may want to pack it away for half the year in a vacuum storage bag to bring it out fresh around now to brighten up every festive season.

Finally, Venetian glass mirrored furniture is a perennial favourite and can look stunning as a wardrobe or brighten up a dark hallway when featured on a console table.

Gold Champagne Trug, £39.50, M&S.
Diamond mirrored cabinet, £129.99, Homesense.
Party gold leaf sphere, £6.99, Homesense.
Regency Metallic Tiered Vase Silver, £44.99, Ivyline.
Beaded coasters 6 pack gold, £15, Monsoon.
Pasta Machine, £35, John Lewis.
