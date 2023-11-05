Elgin City midfielder Ross Draper: We have to pick ourselves up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City midfielder Ross Draper: We have to pick ourselves up

Black and Whites remain bottom of League Two following 3-1 defeat by Stranraer.

By Paul Third
Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Elgin City midfielder Ross Draper insists Elgin have to pick themselves up if they want haul themselves up the League Two table.

The Black and Whites remain bottom of the division following a 3-1 defeat at Stranraer on Saturday.

Following the club’s shock Scottish Cup capitulation at Jeanfield Swifts the previous week it has been a difficult period for Barry Smith’s side but Draper believes the squad must regroup.

He said: “We spoke as a group after the Jeanfield result and said we had to move on. The performance and result was so bad there was nothing to take away from the game.

“There was no point in dissecting it as none of it was good enough.

“I looked at the eight games we have before Christmas and for me they are all winnable games. We went to Stranraer and it didn’t play out as we’d hoped but we’ve got to belief we can turn it round.

“We have Bonnyrigg at home next week and it’s another opportunity for us but we have to start putting points on the board sooner rather than later.”

‘Penalty was unbelievably soft’

Elgin City defender Blair McKenzie was penalised for the early spot kick. Image: Robert Crombie.

City had a tough afternoon at Stair Park with the loss of an early goal to a soft penalty compounding an already challenging situation with Matty Cooper absent due to illness while goalkeeper Kyle King made his debut after an injury to Thomas McHale in the warm-up.

Stranraer were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute after City defender Blair McKenzie was adjudged to have pushed Stranraer’s Sean McIntosh in the back in the box.

Elgin were stunned by referee Lloyd Wilson’s decision but the official was not for changing his mind  and Dylan Forrest stepped up to fire the resulting spot kick past goalkeeper King.

Draper said: “The defending for the second and third goals were so poor and we cannot make any excuses.

“But the penalty decision was really hard to take. With what happened last week we went out with the aim of keeping it tight early on and making sure we don’t concede and early goal, only for the referee to award a penalty against us.

“I’ve watched it back and it’s incredibly soft. I told the referee that at the time.

“I’ve always been the type to accept a referee’s decision whether I agree with it or not. All you want is an explanation of why a decision has been given.

“Bobby Madden was really good in that respect but the ref on Saturday didn’t want to discuss it.

“When you see a penalty given against Blair and then one not given on Robert Jones with five minutes to when it’s blatant it’s hard to take.”

Poor defending cost City dear

King made a terrific save to tip James Dolan’s angled drive from the edge of the box onto the crossbar as the Blues pushed for a second.

Dean Hawkshaw headed Ben Armour’s cross just wide as the home side kept the pressure on the Black and Whites but Stranraer doubled their lead in the 27th minute.

Matty Grant was the scorer, wriggling his way past McKenzie and Mitchell Taylor before forcing the ball under King into the net to make it 2-0.

The visitors’ hopes of getting back into the game were dashed as the Blues made it 3-0 52 seconds into the second half.

Elgin cleared a McIntosh cross as far as Dolan on the edge of the box and the attacker drilled a shot low past King.

Ross MacLeman fired a free kick over the bar as Elgin looked to hit back before former Stranraer striker Robert Jones headed home a corner for his first goal for the club to give the Black and Whites some consolation 14 minutes from time.

More from Elgin City

Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper is seeking three precious points this weekend at Stranraer. Image: Bob Crombie
Matthew Cooper: Elgin City determined to bounce back from Scottish Cup shock
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Bob Crombie.
Barry Smith slams Elgin City's Scottish Cup hammering at Jeanfield Swifts as 'real low-point'…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith close to full-time at Jeanfield Swifts. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City's 6-0 Scottish Cup loss at Jeanfield thought to be heaviest non-league v…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Barry Smith spells out recipe for avoiding Scottish Cup shock at…
Elgin City's Brian Cameron in League Two action against Stenhousemuir no6 Nat Wedderburn. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Borough Briggs boss Barry Smith disappointed with just a…
Elgin City are set to play their first game since September 30 when Stenhousemuir come calling on Tuesday. The Warriors have also not played since that afternoon. Image: SNS Group
Barry Smith poised to add to Elgin City squad with new signing
Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski, left, competes for the ball with Dumbarton's Ross MacLean. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City face another idle weekend - but Jake Dolzanski targeting rise on return…
WIlliam hill
Scottish FA settle betting cases against north footballers
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Barry Smith hoping to bolster Elgin City squad before weekend

Conversation