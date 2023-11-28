Live your best life in this charming £165,000 Rosehearty home

When it comes to country retreats, this resplendent Rosehearty home is a breath of fresh air.

Located just four miles west of Fraserburgh, the postcard perfect cottage was originally a barn/steading before it underwent a beautiful transformation.

For the past three years it has been home to Marie Leslie, her husband Albert Andrew George and their two adorable pooches Trevor and Millie.

It was stunning views, the tranquility of the rolling countryside and the stylish interiors that first attracted the couple to the wonderful property.

“We enjoy everything about living here especially the views, the beaches that are so close including New Aberdour, Rosehearty and Fraserburgh which are all within five to 10 minutes from the property and the peaceful setting,” says Marie.

“We also grow our own vegetables.”

Contemporary cottage

Moving on to pastures new, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare for the next exciting chapter in their lives.

“We will miss the outside porch as we spend lots of time out there, the beautiful sunsets but to be honest I will miss everything about my home and if we could pick it up and move it a little bit nearer to Aberdeen that would be a dream come true for us,” says Marie.

Striking beautiful from the outside, the cottage really comes into its own inside where chic interiors complement the breathtaking views.

Open plan opulence

Sleek and stylish, the open plan living room and kitchen is the perfect place to relax and entertain.

Kitted out with the latest integrated appliances and glossy fixtures and fittings, cooking is a glamorous affair in the ultra-modern kitchen.

While dinner is bubbling away in the kitchen, guests can relax in the lounge where a log burner creates a cosy atmosphere.

Since moving in, Marie, a senior document controller and Albert, who works as a materials controller offshore, have worked hard to create their dream home.

Home full of heart and soul

From new doors and windows to landscaping the back garden and putting in new roofs on the sheds, there’s hardly a corner of the cottage that hasn’t undergone some form of improvement.

“We have done quite a lot to the property in the short time we have been here as in our mind this was our forever home,” says Marie.

One of their most recent projects was the utility room.

“We have fully fitted new cabinets, flooring and paneling to the walls in the utility room,” says Marie.

Alfresco entertaining

Also impressive are the two spacious bedrooms which have recently had new carpets laid and fresh decor plus the spa-like shower room.

Outside, alfresco entertaining can be enjoyed in the beautiful garden where there are areas of lawn, a summer house, a pizza oven and a paved area which is perfect for barbecues.

“We have had our group of friends up every summer for the last few years to have a garden party from early afternoon into the night and they all thoroughly enjoy it and will miss their little trip to the country,” says Marie.

“I think the outside space with the pizza oven and the views will be a big pull for the viewers also the open plan living room with its log burner is a great space.”

Grow your own fruit and veg

Gardening enthusiasts will also be in their element as there is a poly tunnel which is the perfect place to grow your own fruit and vegetables plus several sheds which have recently been upgraded and a log store.

“We have added new roof to the log shed as well as a new roof and floor to the large shed,” says Marie.

“In the outside porch we have added a new roof and we’ve also lined and painted the inner walls and roof and laid artificial grass to the floor.”

Some of the other improvements the couple have undertaken include insulating the loft, adding new radiators in the living room/kitchen, the utility and hall and roughcasting the gable end of the house.

Despite feeling sad about moving so they can be nearer to their son and friends, Marie is happy in the knowledge that the cottage will provide joy to another owner.

“I think the cottage would suit either a young couple starting out on the property ladder or someone looking to downsize and enjoy country living,” says Marie.

To book a viewing

Cottage A, Mimosa House, Rosehearty, Fraserburgh, is on the market for offers over

£165,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Brown & McRae on 01346 515797 or check out the website aspc.co.uk