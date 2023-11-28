Live your best life in this charming £165,000 Rosehearty home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live your best life in this charming £165,000 Rosehearty home

From the breathtaking views and amazing garden with pizza oven to the sleek and stylish interiors, this two-bedroom cottage ticks all the right boxes.

By Rosemary Lowne
This stunning cottage in Rosehearty is the stuff of dreams.
Start an exciting new chapter in this charming Rosehearty cottage. Image: Brown & McRae

When it comes to country retreats, this resplendent Rosehearty home is a breath of fresh air.

Located just four miles west of Fraserburgh, the postcard perfect cottage was originally a barn/steading before it underwent a beautiful transformation.

For the past three years it has been home to Marie Leslie, her husband Albert Andrew George and their two adorable pooches Trevor and Millie.

It was stunning views, the tranquility of the rolling countryside and the stylish interiors that first attracted the couple to the wonderful property.

“We enjoy everything about living here especially the views, the beaches that are so close including New Aberdour, Rosehearty and Fraserburgh which are all within five to 10 minutes from the property and the peaceful setting,” says Marie.

“We also grow our own vegetables.”

Marie Leslie has loved everything about her amazing cottage. Image: Brown & McRae

Contemporary cottage

Moving on to pastures new, the couple have put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare for the next exciting chapter in their lives.

“We will miss the outside porch as we spend lots of time out there, the beautiful sunsets but to be honest I will miss everything about my home and if we could pick it up and move it a little bit nearer to Aberdeen that would be a dream come true for us,” says Marie.

Striking beautiful from the outside, the cottage really comes into its own inside where chic interiors complement the breathtaking views.

The living room/kitchen in the Rosehearty home in Fraserburgh with two grey leather sofas, a fluffy geometric grey rug, a wooden coffee table and dark wooden floors
Sit back and relax in the open plan lounge/kitchen. Image: Brown & McRae

Open plan opulence

Sleek and stylish, the open plan living room and kitchen is the perfect place to relax and entertain.

Kitted out with the latest integrated appliances and glossy fixtures and fittings, cooking is a glamorous affair in the ultra-modern kitchen.

While dinner is bubbling away in the kitchen, guests can relax in the lounge where a log burner creates a cosy atmosphere.

Since moving in, Marie, a senior document controller and Albert, who works as a materials controller offshore, have worked hard to create their dream home.

The kitchen in the Rosehearty property in Fraserburgh which has white counters and countertops, an island with an oven and a metallic oven hood,
The kitchen has all the right ingredients. Image: Brown & McRae

Home full of heart and soul

From new doors and windows to landscaping the back garden and putting in new roofs on the sheds, there’s hardly a corner of the cottage that hasn’t undergone some form of improvement.

“We have done quite a lot to the property in the short time we have been here as in our mind this was our forever home,” says Marie.

One of their most recent projects was the utility room.

“We have fully fitted new cabinets, flooring and paneling to the walls in the utility room,” says Marie.

The bedroom which has wooden and light blue tones throughout
The bright bedroom is dreamy. Image: Brown & McRae

Alfresco entertaining

Also impressive are the two spacious bedrooms which have recently had new carpets laid and fresh decor plus the spa-like shower room.

Outside, alfresco entertaining can be enjoyed in the beautiful garden where there are areas of lawn, a summer house, a pizza oven and a paved area which is perfect for barbecues.

“We have had our group of friends up every summer for the last few years to have a garden party from early afternoon into the night and they all thoroughly enjoy it and will miss their little trip to the country,” says Marie.

“I think the outside space with the pizza oven and the views will be a big pull for the viewers also the open plan living room with its log burner is a great space.”

The outdoor space, which has a patio sofa, hanging chair and a coffee table
The outdoor space is made for parties. Image: Brown & McRae

Grow your own fruit and veg

Gardening enthusiasts will also be in their element as there is a poly tunnel which is the perfect place to grow your own fruit and vegetables plus several sheds which have recently been upgraded and a log store.

“We have added new roof to the log shed as well as a new roof and floor to the large shed,” says Marie.

“In the outside porch we have added a new roof and we’ve also lined and painted the inner walls and roof and laid artificial grass to the floor.”

The garden
The garden enjoys spectacular views over the rolling countryside. Image: Brown & McRae

Some of the other improvements the couple have undertaken include insulating the loft, adding new radiators in the living room/kitchen, the utility and hall and roughcasting the gable end of the house.

Despite feeling sad about moving so they can be nearer to their son and friends, Marie is happy in the knowledge that the cottage will provide joy to another owner.

“I think the cottage would suit either a young couple starting out on the property ladder or someone looking to downsize and enjoy country living,” says Marie.

The outdoor pizza oven and counter with metal bar stools in the outdoor area
Fresh pizzas can be cooked in the outdoor oven. Image: Brown & McRae

To book a viewing

Cottage A, Mimosa House, Rosehearty, Fraserburgh, is on the market for offers over
£165,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Brown & McRae on 01346 515797 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

