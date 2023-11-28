Buckie Thistle’s Marcus Goodall thrilled at having the chance to face his Celtic heroes

Marcus Goodall played through the pain barrier for Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup and is delighted to be rewarded with the chance to face his heroes.

The Jags defeated Broxburn Athletic on penalties, after having Scott Adams sent off midway through the first half, at the weekend to secure a fourth round meeting with Celtic at Parkhead.

Goodall is a lifelong Hoops fan, but has been struggling with a pubic injury this season.

However, with the Breedon Highland League side short of bodies the midfielder came on the 85th minute against Broxburn and played the remainder of normal time as well as extra-time.

‘I was in bits’

Goodall, 21, said: “I wasn’t even meant to be on the bench.

“But I got a phone call from the manager Graeme Stewart on Friday night asking if I’d go on the bench and be able to go on if we were chasing it and needing a goal.

“I said I would because I wouldn’t want to watch us potentially go out of the Scottish Cup without trying to help.

“As soon as Broxburn scored their first goal the manager said myself and Lewis MacKinnon (player-assistant manager) were going on.

“It was adrenaline that got me through I think because afterwards I was in bits, but in that type of game you can get through it.

“I wasn’t even thinking about any pain until we were standing for the penalties, when you’re running around you don’t notice it.

“But when we were standing watching the penalties that was when I felt it.

“All my family are Celtic supporters so I’ve always been a Celtic supporter, there are photos of me at one or two wearing a Celtic kit.

“If we were playing them at home we’d still be over the moon, but playing at Celtic Park is something I never thought would happen.

“To have the chance to play there is a dream really.”

Party time after landing Hoops

The triumph at Broxburn on Saturday and the draw for the fourth round on Sunday made it a memorable weekend for Buckie.

Following the draw footage emerged on social media of the Jags players celebrating in Edinburgh having spent the weekend in the capital for their squad Christmas party.

Goodall added: “I knew Celtic were number nine, then when our number came out it was absolute chaos and celebrating.

“Some folk were probably taken aback before they realised why, but then some of them started videoing us and that’s how it ended up appearing on social media.

Buckie Thistle players celebrate drawing Celtic in the Scottish Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/W0xmQpVIyd — Fitba Patter (@FitbaPatter) November 26, 2023

“But it’s had a really good reaction. Once they realised a lot of folk came over and congratulated us.

“It was our Christmas weekend away and the win and then the draw made the whole weekend.

“If we’d lost on Saturday we wouldn’t have enjoyed it as much, so to win in those circumstances made it even better, then the draw on Sunday topped it off.”