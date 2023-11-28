Buckie Thistle’s Marcus Goodall thrilled at having the chance to face his Celtic heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle's Marcus Goodall thrilled at having the chance to face his Celtic heroes

The Highland League side will face the Hoops in January in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

By Callum Law
Marcus Goodall, right, is thrilled Buckie Thistle have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Marcus Goodall, right, is thrilled Buckie Thistle have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup

Marcus Goodall played through the pain barrier for Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup and is delighted to be rewarded with the chance to face his heroes.

The Jags defeated Broxburn Athletic on penalties, after having Scott Adams sent off midway through the first half, at the weekend to secure a fourth round meeting with Celtic at Parkhead.

Goodall is a lifelong Hoops fan, but has been struggling with a pubic injury this season.

However, with the Breedon Highland League side short of bodies the midfielder came on the 85th minute against Broxburn and played the remainder of normal time as well as extra-time.

‘I was in bits’

Goodall, 21, said: “I wasn’t even meant to be on the bench.

“But I got a phone call from the manager Graeme Stewart on Friday night asking if I’d go on the bench and be able to go on if we were chasing it and needing a goal.

“I said I would because I wouldn’t want to watch us potentially go out of the Scottish Cup without trying to help.

“As soon as Broxburn scored their first goal the manager said myself and Lewis MacKinnon (player-assistant manager) were going on.

“It was adrenaline that got me through I think because afterwards I was in bits, but in that type of game you can get through it.

“I wasn’t even thinking about any pain until we were standing for the penalties, when you’re running around you don’t notice it.

“But when we were standing watching the penalties that was when I felt it.

“All my family are Celtic supporters so I’ve always been a Celtic supporter, there are photos of me at one or two wearing a Celtic kit.

“If we were playing them at home we’d still be over the moon, but playing at Celtic Park is something I never thought would happen.

“To have the chance to play there is a dream really.”

Party time after landing Hoops

The triumph at Broxburn on Saturday and the draw for the fourth round on Sunday made it a memorable weekend for Buckie.

Following the draw footage emerged on social media of the Jags players celebrating in Edinburgh having spent the weekend in the capital for their squad Christmas party.

Goodall added: “I knew Celtic were number nine, then when our number came out it was absolute chaos and celebrating.

“Some folk were probably taken aback before they realised why, but then some of them started videoing us and that’s how it ended up appearing on social media.

“But it’s had a really good reaction. Once they realised a lot of folk came over and congratulated us.

“It was our Christmas weekend away and the win and then the draw made the whole weekend.

“If we’d lost on Saturday we wouldn’t have enjoyed it as much, so to win in those circumstances made it even better, then the draw on Sunday topped it off.”

