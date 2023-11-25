Daughters of Orkney HMT Rohna survivor fly to America for screening of film on WW2 tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughters of Orkney HMT Rohna survivor fly to America for screening of film on WW2 tragedy

The sinking of HMT Rohna claimed more than 1,000 lives in November 1943, but Orkney's John Sclater was among the survivors. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Elizabeth Copp and Eileen Sclater are in New Jersey for the launch of a new documentary about HMT Rohna.
Two Orkney sisters will be among the audience in New Jersey tonight to watch a new documentary about a Second World War disaster.

And Elizabeth Copp and Eileen Sclater have spoken of their feelings in advance of the film about the HMT Rohna disaster, which claimed the lives of more than 1,000 men on November 26 1943 – but not their father, John Sclater, who survived the tragedy.

The then 22-year-old Orcadian and his shipmates endured unimaginable privations after the destruction of the vessel, which led to between 1,130 and 1,150 young men being killed and more than 800 others struggling for their lives, even as they were strafed by German planes while they were in oil-soaked water.

Documentary released 80 years on from tragedy

John Sclater, the Orkney man who survived the Rohna disaster, with his daughters Elizabeth and Eileen.

Those who made it were subsequently threatened with court martial if they revealed any details about an incident in which 2,000 men, most of them American GIs, were packed on to a British vessel, which was built to carry just a tenth of that number.

The censorship went so far that the Rohna’s fate was covered up, even after the end of the conflict, and journalists in the 1960s were refused access to the files.

But now, the documentary, made by US film director Jack Ballo, with the cooperation of many of the families, is being premiered on the 80th anniversary of the catastrophe.

And the two Orcadians will be among those at the screening.

A new documentary highlights the appalling story behind the sinking of HMT Rohna.

Elizabeth told the Press & Journal: “This is a very personal trip for me. Ever since finding my dad’s letters about his time at sea in the Second World War, I’ve wanted to find out more about what he did in the Merchant Navy and I’ve also wondered how he was able to put the horror of what he went through behind him.

“I’m writing a family memoir for my children and would like them to learn about the grandfather they never met, for he died in 1976.”

It will hopefully offer solace

Eileen said: “For me, the Rohna documentary will shine a spotlight on a part of Second World War history that was swept under the carpet for too long.

“It will hopefully help give some kind of solace and closure to those families who lost loved ones on the Rohna that night.

Orkney woman Elizabeth Copp is attending the premiere of a new film about the HMT Rohna. Pic: Jason Hedges.

“Jack Ballo’s determination, dedication and research to bring this tragedy into the wider public domain is a stark reminder that we should never be afraid to keep asking questions and to always fight for a deeper truth.”

The list of known British casualties of the HMT Rohna attack can be viewed at:

rohnaclassified.com/rohna-roster

Read more about the quest to uncover the truth about the Rohna disaster here

 

