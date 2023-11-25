Scott Allardice feels rapid managerial change will keep Ross County focused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Allardice feels rapid managerial change will keep Ross County focused

Derek Adams is now in charge at Victoria Park, following the dismissal of Malky Mackay.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS

Scott Allardice insists the quickfire appointment of Derek Adams has ensured Ross County’s players have had no time to dwell over Malky Mackay’s sacking.

Mackay was dismissed by the Staggies last week following a run of nine matches without a win, which saw County drop to 11th in the Premiership table.

County chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson moved quickly to appoint his successor, with Adams making the return to Dingwall from Morecambe on Monday.

Midfielder Allardice says the rapid turn of events will help to keep the squad’s focus on the task at hand, as they look to get their season back on track against Kilmarnock today.

Ross County boss Derek Adams watches on during a training session. Image: SNS

Allardice said: “Last Wednesday, all the players got called into a meeting and it was probably the last thing anyone expected to hear.

“The manager, Malky, let us know his time was up at the club and we came into the international break not really knowing what was going to happen.

“At the start of this week, the manager was appointed. He has been good so far.

“He has taken a couple of training sessions on the grass. I wouldn’t say it was anything too different from what’s gone before, but hopefully we can start picking up more wins.

“Having a permanent manager is always good for players. It gives clarity no matter what’s happening.

“We now know exactly who is going to be leading us forward.”

Midfielder remains grateful to Mackay

Allardice was brought to Victoria Park by Mackay in the summer, with the 25-year-old making the switch over the Kessock Bridge from Caley Thistle.

He insists he remains grateful to Mackay for his role in developing him in the short time the pair worked together.

Malky Mackay. Image: PA

He added: “That is football – it is ever-changing.

“I could only, genuinely, say good things about the previous manager.

“He was very good to me in such a short space of time.

“He had built up a relationship with everyone, people longer at the club than me.

“I was sad to see him go. He was good for me and I think my game is starting to come on from the work he has done for me.

“I think that will stand me in good stead for the future, for the rest of my career.”

Former Caley Thistle man Allardice enjoying top-flight step up

Allardice was pinpointed for praise by Mackay in recent weeks, having broken into the Staggies side after recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the early stages of the campaign.

After being handed his long-awaited opportunity at top-flight level during the summer, Allardice is determined to show his new manager Adams his best has yet to come.

Allardice added: “It has been a slow-burner, to be honest.

“When I came into the club for league cup games, I was finding my feet.

“After being settled for three years, it was about stepping out of my comfort zone.

Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“I took a wee while and then I got injured. It was all about coming back as fit and as strong as I could.

“I started to feel fitter and stronger for all the work I put in.

“Then I started to kick on and probably showed glimpses of what I am capable of.

“But I still believe there is more to come and I’m only going to get better by playing at this level.

“All I ever wanted to do, since I came back to Scotland, was to have success at the club I was at, but also long-term play in that top flight and show I belong there.

“I want to prove I can be a good midfielder in this league, so it is only the start of it for me.

“In time, I’ll only get better with the experiences I have.”

Conversation