Scott Allardice feels rapid managerial change will keep Ross County focused

Scott Allardice insists the quickfire appointment of Derek Adams has ensured Ross County’s players have had no time to dwell over Malky Mackay’s sacking.

Mackay was dismissed by the Staggies last week following a run of nine matches without a win, which saw County drop to 11th in the Premiership table.

County chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson moved quickly to appoint his successor, with Adams making the return to Dingwall from Morecambe on Monday.

Midfielder Allardice says the rapid turn of events will help to keep the squad’s focus on the task at hand, as they look to get their season back on track against Kilmarnock today.

Allardice said: “Last Wednesday, all the players got called into a meeting and it was probably the last thing anyone expected to hear.

“The manager, Malky, let us know his time was up at the club and we came into the international break not really knowing what was going to happen.

“At the start of this week, the manager was appointed. He has been good so far.

“He has taken a couple of training sessions on the grass. I wouldn’t say it was anything too different from what’s gone before, but hopefully we can start picking up more wins.

“Having a permanent manager is always good for players. It gives clarity no matter what’s happening.

“We now know exactly who is going to be leading us forward.”

Midfielder remains grateful to Mackay

Allardice was brought to Victoria Park by Mackay in the summer, with the 25-year-old making the switch over the Kessock Bridge from Caley Thistle.

He insists he remains grateful to Mackay for his role in developing him in the short time the pair worked together.

He added: “That is football – it is ever-changing.

“I could only, genuinely, say good things about the previous manager.

“He was very good to me in such a short space of time.

“He had built up a relationship with everyone, people longer at the club than me.

“I was sad to see him go. He was good for me and I think my game is starting to come on from the work he has done for me.

“I think that will stand me in good stead for the future, for the rest of my career.”

Former Caley Thistle man Allardice enjoying top-flight step up

Allardice was pinpointed for praise by Mackay in recent weeks, having broken into the Staggies side after recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the early stages of the campaign.

After being handed his long-awaited opportunity at top-flight level during the summer, Allardice is determined to show his new manager Adams his best has yet to come.

Allardice added: “It has been a slow-burner, to be honest.

“When I came into the club for league cup games, I was finding my feet.

“After being settled for three years, it was about stepping out of my comfort zone.

“I took a wee while and then I got injured. It was all about coming back as fit and as strong as I could.

“I started to feel fitter and stronger for all the work I put in.

“Then I started to kick on and probably showed glimpses of what I am capable of.

“But I still believe there is more to come and I’m only going to get better by playing at this level.

“All I ever wanted to do, since I came back to Scotland, was to have success at the club I was at, but also long-term play in that top flight and show I belong there.

“I want to prove I can be a good midfielder in this league, so it is only the start of it for me.

“In time, I’ll only get better with the experiences I have.”