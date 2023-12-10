‘When I shut my eyes I see darkness, it’s my superpower,’ says author JD Kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘When I shut my eyes I see darkness, it’s my superpower,’ says author JD Kirk

Barry Hutchison, aka JD Kirk, has released the 18th instalment of his DCI Logan series, A Dead Man Walking, and Jacqueline Wake Young wants to know his secret

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Barry Hutchison writes under the pen name JD Kirk for his multi-million selling DCI Logan series.
Barry Hutchison writes under the pen name JD Kirk for his multi-million selling DCI Logan series.

It’s only right that a former comics writer should have a superpower – or at least that’s one way of describing it.

Barry Hutchison has been startlingly prolific, with more than 170 books for children in his own name, more than 15 for adults as Barry J. Hutchison and more than 20 under the pen name JD Kirk.

“What’s your secret?” was my first question when he spoke to me from his home in Fort William.

“I just type really quick,” he said.

Of course, as we talk, it’s clear that Barry’s staggering output and industry success is almost all down to sheer hard graft – but there’s something else.

His brain doesn’t seem to work like everyone else’s, and even more surprising, he only realised this after a conversation with his son.

A Dead Man Walking

He recently released the 18th instalment of his multi-million selling DCI Logan series, A Dead Man Walking, which went straight to the top of the Kindle charts.

It sees Logan and his team racing to solve the mysterious death of a billionaire in his stately Highland home.

The series has sold more than three million copies as well as 500,000 audiobooks and is an Amazon number one bestseller.

The 18th instalment of the DCI Jack Logan series, A Dead Man Walking, sees the hero investigating the death of a billionaire.

A safe pair of hands for publishers

He said: “When I started out as a full-time author, I was writing children’s books. People think of Harry Potter and that all children’s authors are billionaires. That’s definitely not the case.

“I would be writing my own work and also ghost-writing for publishers. I could often be working on four or five books at a time.

“I was seen as a safe pair of hands for hitting a deadline. A publisher might get in touch and say: ‘We need five Ben 10 books in a month.’

“I was skint so I’d go, ‘I’ll do them all’ because I wanted them to keep coming back and I made damn sure they were done on time. I’d do 16-hour days, just hammering out these words.

“So now this feels like quite a sedate pace for me. I’m putting out four books a year and I only write in the morning.

Image-free thinking

“I’ll also say very quickly, I have this thing called aphantasia which means I don’t see mental pictures,” he said.

“Most people, when they shut their eyes, will see a mental image of some kind.

“If you said, imagine a beach, they might picture the sea, a palm tree and sand.

“I shut my eyes and I see darkness. What I get instead is almost like a list of words, a list of attributes for a beach.

Most people, when asked to picture a beach in their mind, might see something like this.

I assumed everyone thought like me

“Having spoken to a lot of authors, if they’re writing a scene or describing a character they will picture that then have to translate it into words.

“For me it’s always words, it’s never a picture, so I think I skip a step, which means I can write quickly.

“I had no idea about it until a few years ago. I assumed everybody thought the same way I did.

“Then my son was saying something about picturing things in his head, I was like, ‘what are you talking about?’.

“I said to my wife and daughter, ‘he thinks he can see things’ and they said ‘what are you talking about, of course he can,’ and then I realised I was the odd one out.

“Suddenly a lot of things made sense. I remember when I was a kid my dad saying to count sheep. And I was thinking, what sheep? There are no sheep.

Barry Hutchison had children of his own before he realised not everyone thought like him.

“I don’t see words, I sense them. I’m just aware of the words somewhere deep down in my head. It’s almost a feeling and then they’re just there, instantly accessible.”

Does he believe this is an advantage?

“I definitely think it is like my writing superpower because I’ve always just thought in words and not in pictures.

“I have no idea what any of my characters look like, so if people say ‘who do you see playing that character?’ I’ve got no idea! DCI Logan is a big guy who has a coat and that’s my entire description of him.”

Barry Hutchison, who currently writes under the pen name JD Kirk, has aphantasia, which means he doesn’t have mental images.

Barry thinks not giving too much physical description is a good thing, especially for children’s books.

“You want kids to put themselves in the story. They are that character,” he said.

“I don’t strongly picture what characters look like and instead it’s their behaviour and their speech.

“There’s a rhythm to their speech, how I identify them, so that’s why the characters – hopefully at least – sound different because they have a rhythm to the way they speak.”

Beano fan landed dream job

Barry has written around 200 Beano strips including Bash Street Kids, Ball Boy, Gnasher and Nipper.

“I was obsessed with the Beano as a kid, so when I got a chance to write for it, nine-year-old me could not have been happier.”

Barry, who loved the comic as a child, has written about 200 Beano strips.

It was a librarian in Caol, near Fort William, where Barry grew up, who inspired him to read – and then write books – and he knew aged nine he wanted to be an author.

“The librarian transitioned me from comics to books. One day I was looking for a book about ninjas and she gave me a notebook and said, ‘go and write a story about ninjas’.

“I wrote a terrible short story in this notebook and she wrote my name on the spine and put it on the shelf.

“And I knew then that’s what I wanted to do.”

A seam of dark humour

Barry believes it’s the humour in his DCI Logan novels that most appeals to fans.

“They are proper crime novels, it’s serious stuff, people die, people get kidnapped and bleak things happen, but there is this seam of dark humour that runs through all that character interaction.

“People are far more invested in the characters than they are in the individual storylines.

“One of the main characters gets pregnant and I had four people email me to say that they had started knitting baby clothes!”

The DCI Logan series  has sold more than three million copies as well as 500,000 audiobooks.

A Dead Man Walking is “more contained” than the others. “I wanted to do almost a tartan noir Agatha Christie.

“It’s a locked room mystery. It all takes place in one night. They are trapped in a manor house by Storm Agatha and they have to figure out who is the killer.”

Barry said people new to the series don’t have to read the books in order, although that’s the best experience in getting to know the characters.

“Each one is a standalone mystery so you can jump in to any one of the books that takes your fancy and hopefully if you enjoy it you’ll then go back and read the earlier ones.”

A Dead Man Walking by JD Kirk is published by Zertex Crime and is available in paperback, Kindle and audiobook on Amazon and in bookshops.

More from Lifestyle

Imagine opening your doors to this view every morning of your holiday.
Highland cows, castles ruins and unknown islands on a family trip to Oban
A group photo of the amputees at the Aberdeen gym. The ASV amputees in action. From left, Atholl Smart, Ian Aiken, Gordon Buchan, Tracy Stainer, Bernie van der Heijdt, Derek Stephen and Kenny Shewan.
An Aberdeen fitness coach started a gym class for amputees — it has changed…
An independent report for the NHS in England recommended scanners more than a decade old should be replaced (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Action needed to replace old medical scanners, Labour claims
People walking past a Government sign warning people to stay at home on the High street in Winchester, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lockdowns had ‘catastrophic effect’ on nation’s social fabric – report
Michelle Shields has loved the HebCelt festival ever since she was a teenager.
HebCelt: Artist programmer Michelle Shields is bringing the wow factor to Stornoway festival
The Lemon Tree Writers Group was inspired by Todd McEwen. Pic: Design/Lucy Ellmann Date; Unknown
'A wee belter of a group': How Aberdeen's Lemon Tree Writers is still inspiring…
The Peartree Bistro is located on Fraserburgh's High Street. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You'll fall hook, line and sinker for the food at The Peartree Bistro in…
Nikki Elrick, founder of The Fairy Woods at Fedderate, with Gayle Ritchie. Image: Brian Smith/Jasper Image.
Discovering a secret magical winter wonderland in 'fairy woods' near New Deer
St Kilda is the UK's only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: 'Epic trek for Coffeemate gave me newfound respect for St Kilda…
Ava Vickers, during and after her ordeal with chicken pox this summer Picture shows; Ava Vickers. Aberdeen. Image: Natasha Vickers
'We planned her funeral': Wee Ava excited for first Christmas after battling deadly chicken…

Conversation