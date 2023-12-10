’17 ambulances’ queued up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as pressures build

As many as 17 ambulances were queued up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Saturday night as pressure continues to mount on the health service.

Healthcare workers have reported increasing numbers of patients at the city’s A&E department in recent weeks.

On Saturday, more than a dozen ambulances and medical vehicles were parked outside the city hospital.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian acknowledged that the department had been busier than usual for several weeks, but insisted it had not declared an emergency incident.

Ambulances and ambulance car queued at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Crews were seen taking pictures of the lengthy queue as they waited outside the hospital.

A P&J reporter at the scene said there had been very little movement at the hospital despite the tailbacks outside.

She said: “At around 6.45pm on Saturday there were 17 ambulances plus one ambulance car parked outside the ARI accident and emergency department.

“There were no visible spaces for any patients arriving by private vehicles.

“In the 25 mins, we observed only one ambulance moving from the scene.”

NHS Grampian and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment on what caused the queues.

The incident comes just days after an 86-year-old Aberdeen man had to wait more than 15 hours for an ambulance.

This week, NHS Grampian issued reminders on social media of the various avenues of care patients can turn to in times of need.

Individuals are being encouraged to only attend A&E in the event of an emergency; for instance, for a suspected heart attack or stroke, severe breathing difficulties or bleeding.

NHS Grampian bosses working to meet increasing health demands

Behind the scenes, health bosses have been working to reduce the growing pressures.

In October, a £17 million action plan was unveiled.

The health board launched a major review to find immediate and long-term solutions to meet increasing demand at the city hospital.

Health chiefs are poised to add an extra 120 beds at the city’s flagship hospital by the end of 2025.