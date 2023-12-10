’17 ambulances’ queued up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as pressures build

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

’17 ambulances’ queued up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as pressures build

“There were no visible spaces for any patients arriving by private vehicles."

By Michelle Henderson
Ambulances queued outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson
Ambulances queued outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson

As many as 17 ambulances were queued up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Saturday night as pressure continues to mount on the health service.

Healthcare workers have reported increasing numbers of patients at the city’s A&E department in recent weeks.

On Saturday, more than a dozen ambulances and medical vehicles were parked outside the city hospital.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian acknowledged that the department had been busier than usual for several weeks, but insisted it had not declared an emergency incident.

Ambulances and ambulance car queued at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Crews were seen taking pictures of the lengthy queue as they waited outside the hospital.

A P&J reporter at the scene said there had been very little movement at the hospital despite the tailbacks outside.

She said: “At around 6.45pm on Saturday there were 17 ambulances plus one ambulance car parked outside the ARI accident and emergency department.

“There were no visible spaces for any patients arriving by private vehicles.

“In the 25 mins, we observed only one ambulance moving from the scene.”

As many as 17 ambulances were said to be queued outside. Image: DC Thomson
The queues came as pressure on the health service continues to grow. Image: DC Thomson

NHS Grampian and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment on what caused the queues.

The incident comes just days after an 86-year-old Aberdeen man had to wait more than 15 hours for an ambulance.

This week, NHS Grampian issued reminders on social media of the various avenues of care patients can turn to in times of need.

Individuals are being encouraged to only attend A&E in the event of an emergency; for instance, for a suspected heart attack or stroke, severe breathing difficulties or bleeding.

NHS Grampian bosses working to meet increasing health demands

Behind the scenes, health bosses have been working to reduce the growing pressures.

In October, a £17 million action plan was unveiled.

The health board launched a major review to find immediate and long-term solutions to meet increasing demand at the city hospital.

Health chiefs are poised to add an extra 120 beds at the city’s flagship hospital by the end of 2025.

Conversation