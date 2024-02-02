5 things to do this weekend: 90s rave in Aberdeen and a gardening workshop at Dobbies

Spirit lovers, 90s babies, and theatre-goers have plenty to get involved with this weekend!

TLF Rewind: 90s rave (the reunion)

The most nostalgic event returns to the Tunnels in Aberdeen with a huge night of 90s hits.

With it being their first event of the year, it’s only right to bring back the infamous rave featuring a rewind of old classics, glow sticks, and neon outfits.

Doors open from 10 pm tonight until 3am – final tickets have now been released so make sure to grab yours for £8 at skiddle.com

Gardening workshop

Dobbies Garden Centre now offers free workshops in its Aberdeen store on the UK’s most popular vegetable, potatoes.

Grow How is a 15-minute interactive how-to session that allows gardeners of all abilities to learn from Dobbies’ horticultural experts.

The session will take place at 10.30am on Saturday and the Little Seedlings Club —designed for children aged 4-10 years old — is at the same time on Sunday.

Life of Pi

Based on the best-selling book by Yann Martel, the Olivier and Tony award-winning show comes to His Majesty’s Theatre.

After a terrifying storm in the Pacific Ocean, Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal Tiger.

The production still has tickets available for Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday during both the 2.30pm and 7.30pm shows – you don’t want to miss it. Go to aberdeenperformingarts.com for information on how to book.

Polish-Scottish Mini Festival 2024

Happysad takes to the Lemon Tree in aid of the seventh edition of the dual culture festival to celebrate cross-cultural exchange and integration with a series of events across the city.

Throughout the next couple of weeks, there will also be an exhibition at the Botanic Gardens, a Polish-Scottish Ceilidh, and Polish-Scottish folk tradition workshops.

For more information on how to book tickets (priced at £30) to see Happysad at 8pm on Saturday, go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Royal Deeside’s Lost Loch Distillery Tour and Tastings

Why not head to Loch Spirits’ Distillery for a weekend tour and tasting session?

You’ll learn about how Lost Loch came to be and gain the opportunity to taste and smell the botanicals carefully selected for their award-winning spirits.

The tour lasts 1.5 hours and your ticket includes – a tour of the distillery, a brief history of gin and absinthe, a behind-the-scenes look at the process, botanical sampling, and tastings of the spirits themselves.

Tickets are £25 at eventbrite.co.uk