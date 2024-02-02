5 things to do this weekend: 90s rave in Aberdeen and a gardening workshop at Dobbies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: 90s rave in Aberdeen and a gardening workshop at Dobbies

Grow your own potatoes, take a trip to the theatre or go for a distillery tour this weekend.

Life of Pi at HMT. Image: Johan Persson
Life of Pi at HMT. Image: Johan Persson
By Abby Ross

Spirit lovers, 90s babies, and theatre-goers have plenty to get involved with this weekend!

TLF Rewind: 90s rave (the reunion)

The most nostalgic event returns to the Tunnels in Aberdeen with a huge night of 90s hits.

With it being their first event of the year, it’s only right to bring back the infamous rave featuring a rewind of old classics, glow sticks, and neon outfits.

Doors open from 10 pm tonight until 3am – final tickets have now been released so make sure to grab yours for £8 at skiddle.com

Gardening workshop

Dobbies Garden Centre now offers free workshops in its Aberdeen store on the UK’s most popular vegetable, potatoes.

Grow How is a 15-minute interactive how-to session that allows gardeners of all abilities to learn from Dobbies’ horticultural experts.

The session will take place at 10.30am on Saturday and the Little Seedlings Club —designed for children aged 4-10 years old — is at the same time on Sunday.

Dobbies is hosting a grow-your-own event.  Supplied by Dobbies

Life of Pi

Based on the best-selling book by Yann Martel, the Olivier and Tony award-winning show comes to His Majesty’s Theatre.

After a terrifying storm in the Pacific Ocean, Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal Tiger.

The production still has tickets available for Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday during both the 2.30pm and 7.30pm shows – you don’t want to miss it. Go to aberdeenperformingarts.com for information on how to book.

Polish-Scottish Mini Festival 2024

Happysad takes to the Lemon Tree in aid of the seventh edition of the dual culture festival to celebrate cross-cultural exchange and integration with a series of events across the city.

Throughout the next couple of weeks, there will also be an exhibition at the Botanic Gardens, a Polish-Scottish Ceilidh, and Polish-Scottish folk tradition workshops.

For more information on how to book tickets (priced at £30) to see Happysad at 8pm on Saturday, go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

The Lemon Tree. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Royal Deeside’s Lost Loch Distillery Tour and Tastings

Why not head to Loch Spirits’ Distillery for a weekend tour and tasting session?

You’ll learn about how Lost Loch came to be and gain the opportunity to taste and smell the botanicals carefully selected for their award-winning spirits.

The tour lasts 1.5 hours and your ticket includes – a tour of the distillery, a brief history of gin and absinthe, a behind-the-scenes look at the process, botanical sampling, and tastings of the spirits themselves.

Tickets are £25 at eventbrite.co.uk

 

Conversation