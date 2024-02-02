Heavy rain to drench Highlands for 27 hours as yellow weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain to drench Highlands for 27 hours as yellow weather warning issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday and Monday.

By Ellie Milne
Met Office map yellow weather waring for rain
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across much of the Highlands. Image: Met Office.

More than 27 hours of persistent and heavy rainfall is forecast to fall across the Highlands from Sunday evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across much of the west coast with 120-170mm expected in the worst hit areas.

The warning comes into effect at 6pm with heavy rainfall expected to last until 9pm on Monday.

Between 40 and 75mm of rain may fall widely in the warning area, which includes Ullapool, Portree, Tobermory and Fort William.

The Met Office has predicted parts of Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross to be the wettest with up to 170mm of rain.

The new rain warning follows a day of high winds across the region earlier this week.

Rainfall map Monday Feb 5
Rainfall forecast for midday on Monday, February 5. Image: Met Office. 

Rain warning in Highlands could lead to flooding

Residents have been warned there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded as a result of the weather.

It could lead to travel disruption with public transport services potentially delayed or cancelled.

Driving conditions could be impacted due to spray and flooding with motorists advised to consider if their journey is essential.

Some roads may also need to be closed.

The warning shared by the Met Office states: “A lengthy period of rain looks likely to develop across parts of western Scotland on Sunday and Monday.

“Initially, rain will slowly push north through Sunday, before pivoting and then returning south later on Monday.

“Some southern parts of the warning area may see a drier interlude for a time on Monday and there is some uncertainty as to how far north the rain gets.

“40-75 mm of rain may fall quite widely in the warning area, but there is potential for 120-170 mm in the wettest areas, this perhaps most likely in parts of Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross.”

