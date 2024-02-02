Heavy rain to drench Highlands for 27 hours as yellow weather warning issued

More than 27 hours of persistent and heavy rainfall is forecast to fall across the Highlands from Sunday evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across much of the west coast with 120-170mm expected in the worst hit areas.

The warning comes into effect at 6pm with heavy rainfall expected to last until 9pm on Monday.

Between 40 and 75mm of rain may fall widely in the warning area, which includes Ullapool, Portree, Tobermory and Fort William.

The Met Office has predicted parts of Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross to be the wettest with up to 170mm of rain.

The new rain warning follows a day of high winds across the region earlier this week.

Rain warning in Highlands could lead to flooding

Residents have been warned there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded as a result of the weather.

It could lead to travel disruption with public transport services potentially delayed or cancelled.

Driving conditions could be impacted due to spray and flooding with motorists advised to consider if their journey is essential.

Some roads may also need to be closed.

The warning shared by the Met Office states: “A lengthy period of rain looks likely to develop across parts of western Scotland on Sunday and Monday.

“Initially, rain will slowly push north through Sunday, before pivoting and then returning south later on Monday.

“Some southern parts of the warning area may see a drier interlude for a time on Monday and there is some uncertainty as to how far north the rain gets.

“40-75 mm of rain may fall quite widely in the warning area, but there is potential for 120-170 mm in the wettest areas, this perhaps most likely in parts of Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross.”