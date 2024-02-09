11 romantic spots to propose – from Bennachie to the Fairy Pools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 romantic spots to propose – from Bennachie to the Fairy Pools

There are a variety of places across the north and north-east that would be amazing proposal spots.

Where are the best spots to propose? Image: Shutterstock
Where are the best spots to propose? Image: Shutterstock
By Abby Ross

Love is in the air – with Valentine’s Day fast approaching. Perhaps you are thinking about asking your partner to marry you — but where are the most romantic spots to propose?

As it’s a leap year, there is also the ‘ladies’ choice’ superstition of February 29 being the best time for women to propose to their spouses. So here is some inspiration for the big day…

Meldrum House

Let’s set the scene — you’re dining under the stars in one of the country house domes with your partner, enjoying a delicious three-course meal, drinking some sparkling prosecco, and then they pop the question — how could you say no?

With views of the beautiful estate and golf course, Meldrum House would be the perfect location for an intimate dinner between you and your loved one to enjoy that special moment.

It’s also a venue to keep in mind for the big day, offering a stunning backdrop for your wedding reception and plenty of photo opportunities.

Meldrum House Country Hotel, Oldmeldrum. Image: Paul Glendell

Dunnet Head

Dunnet Head Lighthouse marks the most northerly point of mainland UK, boasting incredible 360 views across the sea – making it a perfect setting to propose to the one you love.

With a stunning beach nearby, you are sure to see some of the many wildlife thriving in the area, including  Puffins, Razorbills, and Guillemots.

Dunnet Head lighthouse on Pentland Firth with Orkney in the background, Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

Bennachie

The hills are alive with the sound of wedding bells if a proposal at Bennachie is more your style.

Why not take an early morning stroll up to Mither Tap, where you can watch the sunrise with your other half, before asking the all-important question — will you marry me?

The landscape speaks for itself and creates a romantic setting for a private engagement that you’ll never forget.

Mither Tap of Bennachie. Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

Fairy Pools

Pay a visit to the aqua blue fairy pools if you’re looking for a unique place to share your special moment.

This natural phenomenon is based in Glen Brittle on the Isle of Skye and would make any proposal even more memorable with its surrounding landscape and wildlife.

Enjoy the trail up to these incredible rock pools of translucent spring water that are fed by a series of waterfalls — a simply breathtaking experience.

The Fairy Pools, Glen Brittle, Skye, Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

Balmedie Beach

If there’s no time to travel and you are eager to get down on one knee somewhere more local, then look no further than Balmedie.

With miles of sandy shorelines to explore and the ocean breeze in your hair, you are placed in the perfect setting to ask your spouse to marry you.

On a sunny day, you could even prepare a romantic picnic and position yourselves in the center of a hand-drawn heart on the beach.

Balmedie Beach. Supplied by VisitABDN

The Winter Gardens

What’s more remarkable than an engagement inside a botanical garden full of exotic plants?

The Winter Gardens at Duthie Park would make for a beautiful engagement location.

The venue is also known for hosting weddings, so if the proposal goes well, you may want to arrange a date for the big day too.

The Winter Gardens at Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns

Eilean Donan Castle

Movie fanatics, this one’s for you, as Eilean Donan Castle has featured in many films between 1948 and 2002 — including a James Bond film –  The World is Not Enough, starring Pierce Brosnan, and the romantic comedy Made of Honour, with Patrick Dempsey.

Situated on an island at the point where three great sea lochs meet, and surrounded by some incredible scenery, it’s no surprise that it is one of the biggest attractions in the highlands.

A proposal with one of Scotland’s most iconic and recognisable castles as a backdrop would definitely be one to tell the grandchildren.

Eilean Donan Castle, on the road to the Isle of Skye. Image: Shutterstock

Loch Muick

Speaking of lochs, an engagement at the head of Glen Muick would be ideal for couples who love to camp.

This spot is perfect for pitching up a tent and toasting marshmallows by the fire, then waking up early the next morning to pop the question beside the stunning loch itself.

It is also dog-friendly, so the whole family can be there to witness your other half saying, “Yes!”.

Loch Muick, Ballater. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Black Isle pods and chalets

If you’re looking for a staycation that isn’t your typical hotel then Black Isle has some luxury glamping pods, each with they’re own private hot tub.

The pods have everything you need for a lovely getaway — including a double bed, sofa bed, ensuite shower room, kitchenette, and smart TV.

With views of the Cairngorms and the little village of Munlochy three miles away, you will be guaranteed a relaxing holiday to set the scene for an intimate proposal.

Couple walking hand in hand. Image: Shutterstock

Haddo House and Country Park

There are so many places across the north and northeast that are free of charge, where you can make a grand gesture towards someone and it still means just as much as if you spent hundreds of pounds.

At Haddo House, you can walk for miles in the country park and explore the vibrant terrace gardens, making the ideal backdrop for any engagement.

Although it’s a public area, picking a day through the week while the kids are at school will ensure for a more quiet setting where the only passerby will be the odd dog walker or two.

Haddo House, Methlick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Falls of Unich

How incredible would it be to propose to the love of your life in front of a waterfall?

Well, you can do just that on a trail leading you past Loch Lee and then up to the Falls of Unich at Glen Esk.

If you and your partner have a passion for exploring new places then this circuit will be your idea of heaven — not only are the views unbelievable once you reach the top, but you also get to enjoy a great walk while passing ruins and wildlife along the way.

Falls of Unich. Image: Alan Rowan

Conversation