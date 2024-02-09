11 romantic spots to propose – from Bennachie to the Fairy Pools

Love is in the air – with Valentine’s Day fast approaching. Perhaps you are thinking about asking your partner to marry you — but where are the most romantic spots to propose?

As it’s a leap year, there is also the ‘ladies’ choice’ superstition of February 29 being the best time for women to propose to their spouses. So here is some inspiration for the big day…

Meldrum House

Let’s set the scene — you’re dining under the stars in one of the country house domes with your partner, enjoying a delicious three-course meal, drinking some sparkling prosecco, and then they pop the question — how could you say no?

With views of the beautiful estate and golf course, Meldrum House would be the perfect location for an intimate dinner between you and your loved one to enjoy that special moment.

It’s also a venue to keep in mind for the big day, offering a stunning backdrop for your wedding reception and plenty of photo opportunities.

Dunnet Head

Dunnet Head Lighthouse marks the most northerly point of mainland UK, boasting incredible 360 views across the sea – making it a perfect setting to propose to the one you love.

With a stunning beach nearby, you are sure to see some of the many wildlife thriving in the area, including Puffins, Razorbills, and Guillemots.

Bennachie

The hills are alive with the sound of wedding bells if a proposal at Bennachie is more your style.

Why not take an early morning stroll up to Mither Tap, where you can watch the sunrise with your other half, before asking the all-important question — will you marry me?

The landscape speaks for itself and creates a romantic setting for a private engagement that you’ll never forget.

Fairy Pools

Pay a visit to the aqua blue fairy pools if you’re looking for a unique place to share your special moment.

This natural phenomenon is based in Glen Brittle on the Isle of Skye and would make any proposal even more memorable with its surrounding landscape and wildlife.

Enjoy the trail up to these incredible rock pools of translucent spring water that are fed by a series of waterfalls — a simply breathtaking experience.

Balmedie Beach

If there’s no time to travel and you are eager to get down on one knee somewhere more local, then look no further than Balmedie.

With miles of sandy shorelines to explore and the ocean breeze in your hair, you are placed in the perfect setting to ask your spouse to marry you.

On a sunny day, you could even prepare a romantic picnic and position yourselves in the center of a hand-drawn heart on the beach.

The Winter Gardens

What’s more remarkable than an engagement inside a botanical garden full of exotic plants?

The Winter Gardens at Duthie Park would make for a beautiful engagement location.

The venue is also known for hosting weddings, so if the proposal goes well, you may want to arrange a date for the big day too.

Eilean Donan Castle

Movie fanatics, this one’s for you, as Eilean Donan Castle has featured in many films between 1948 and 2002 — including a James Bond film – The World is Not Enough, starring Pierce Brosnan, and the romantic comedy Made of Honour, with Patrick Dempsey.

Situated on an island at the point where three great sea lochs meet, and surrounded by some incredible scenery, it’s no surprise that it is one of the biggest attractions in the highlands.

A proposal with one of Scotland’s most iconic and recognisable castles as a backdrop would definitely be one to tell the grandchildren.

Loch Muick

Speaking of lochs, an engagement at the head of Glen Muick would be ideal for couples who love to camp.

This spot is perfect for pitching up a tent and toasting marshmallows by the fire, then waking up early the next morning to pop the question beside the stunning loch itself.

It is also dog-friendly, so the whole family can be there to witness your other half saying, “Yes!”.

Black Isle pods and chalets

If you’re looking for a staycation that isn’t your typical hotel then Black Isle has some luxury glamping pods, each with they’re own private hot tub.

The pods have everything you need for a lovely getaway — including a double bed, sofa bed, ensuite shower room, kitchenette, and smart TV.

With views of the Cairngorms and the little village of Munlochy three miles away, you will be guaranteed a relaxing holiday to set the scene for an intimate proposal.

Haddo House and Country Park

There are so many places across the north and northeast that are free of charge, where you can make a grand gesture towards someone and it still means just as much as if you spent hundreds of pounds.

At Haddo House, you can walk for miles in the country park and explore the vibrant terrace gardens, making the ideal backdrop for any engagement.

Although it’s a public area, picking a day through the week while the kids are at school will ensure for a more quiet setting where the only passerby will be the odd dog walker or two.

Falls of Unich

How incredible would it be to propose to the love of your life in front of a waterfall?

Well, you can do just that on a trail leading you past Loch Lee and then up to the Falls of Unich at Glen Esk.

If you and your partner have a passion for exploring new places then this circuit will be your idea of heaven — not only are the views unbelievable once you reach the top, but you also get to enjoy a great walk while passing ruins and wildlife along the way.