Paths and accessibility to Fairy Pools on Skye improved

Restoration works on site have been completed on site ahead of the busy tourism season.

By Michelle Henderson
A number of improvements have been made in the Fairy Pools area to improve safety for visitors. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
A number of improvements have been made in the Fairy Pools area to improve safety for visitors. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A Skye beauty spot has undergone an extensive makeover as visitor number soar.

Accessibility to the Fairy Pools on Skye has been drastically improved following a series of extensive renovations in the area.

Two new steel and timber clad bridges were airlifted and installed at the island attraction, restoring the site’s popular viewpoints.

This was coupled with the creation of a new path network.

Restoration works on site have now been completed, ahead of the busy tourism season.

A view of the improvements made on site.
Two new steel and timber clad bridges were airlifted and installed at the island attraction followed by the creation of a new path network. Image: Muckle Media.

The venture was made possible through collaborative working and funding of the Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP), which is managed by the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS).

‘We urge walkers to stick to these paths’

Conservation experts hoped the improvements will help protect the habitats of the area and improve safety for the thousands of visitors coming to the area each year.

Dougie Baird, chief executive of OATS, said: “As the Fairy Pools continue to make people’s bucket lists, we are seeing visitor numbers doubling with thousands of visitors year on year. We all know that what makes it so popular is the exquisite surroundings of Skye and in order to keep that we must cherish and maintain the island’s natural habitat as much as possible.

“Through the project, we have been able to install safer, more viable options for those visiting the pools, we urge walkers to stick to these paths to help the area thrive once again and allow future generations to enjoy the magic the Fairy Pools has to offer.”

A new path netowork has been created at the Skye beauty spot.
The Fairy Pools are one of three sites on the island benefiting from habitat restoration. Image: Muckle Media.

The project was kickstarted by Scotland’s environmental charity OATS, with the creation of a necessary car park to accommodate as many as 180,000 visitors annually.

Previously, there was no designated path for the Fairy Pools, sparking concerns about the damage being caused to the area’s ecosystem.

Works were carried out to repair the damaged footpaths to create a safer trail for tourists.

Improving the visitor experience at the Fairy Pools on Skye

The Fairy Pools are one of three sites on the island benefiting from habitat restoration.

The venture forms part of an almost £9 million programme of projects taking place across the Highlands and Islands, working to provide more and better-quality experiences for visitors.

Kirsten Makins, NatureScot’s Natural & Cultural Heritage Fund project manager added: “The completion of works to improve access, interpretation and infrastructure at Skye’s Fairy Pools is warmly welcomed.

“These improvements, which include impressive habitat restoration works, will ensure that another of Skye’s iconic sites will be able to offer a quality and sustainable visitor experience.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Nathan Skinner, 25, died following a tragic accident at the Skye attraction.

