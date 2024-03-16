Richard Skene’s passion for art has been with him since his school days working at family firm Studio Morgan

From his early days working for his family’s businesses – including photography firm Studio Morgan – Richard Skene always has a passion for art and design.

His dad, Charles Skene, is well-known in the north-east as the man behind The Skene Group with businesses such as Skene House, Skene Business Centres and Inchmarlo Retirement Village – and of course, the aforementioned Studio Morgan.

Richard, who spent time working in his family’s businesses, has spent years living in Thailand. After a career as a chartered surveyor he has become a multi-media artist and

hasn’t looked back.

But he says he never expected to pursue photography artistically or professionally – despite spending his school holidays working at Studio Morgan and always enjoying taking photographs.

Richard is inspired by famed artists

He is inspired by the works of some other contemporary artists, like Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and Damien Hirst.

Richard’s art incorporates different mediums including sculptures, light installations and photographs of cityscapes – including Aberdeen locations. Most of his work is conceptual, and he is inspired by a combination of his environment, observations and interests.

Three of his collections are Thai-themed, reflecting his time living in the country.

As he said: “Being creative in any format is an enjoyable activity, so I’m lucky to have found an outlet and had the time to pursue it.”

Richard’s stints working for his family’s businesses has mostly been with Skene Business Centres and Inchmarlo Retirement Village, however he was also involved with some estate and asset management for Skene House.

Aberdeen has ‘immense natural assets’

While Richard’s creative outlet is art, he says for his father it is being an entrepreneur with business as his outlet.

Richard said: ”Dad’s now 88 and still loves working, which lends credence to Churchill’s belief that “If you find a job you love, you’ll never work again.”

He says it’s always good to return to Aberdeen and reconnect with friends and family.

Discussing how it has changed he said there had been “many impressive developments” recently completed in the city.

Will Richard Skene be exhibiting in Aberdeen?

While he lives overseas, he still thinks of his home city, and says regenerating its centre is a “creative challenge.”

He said: “Making Union Street and the surrounding area more attractive through urban design will encourage more people to live, work, shop and socialise there more often.”

Richard will be exhibiting at the Aberdeen Art Fair at the Music Hall on Union Street from Friday August 30 to Sunday, September 1.

His exhibition will include a selection of the three Thai themed collections, made up of sculptures, photographs, prints and light installations.