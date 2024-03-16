The Flying Pigs: Neil Warlock disappeared in a puff of smoke – can the Dons magic up a winner?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Neil Warlock disappeared in a puff of smoke – can the Dons magic up a winner?

SuperDave Cormack is about as close to finding a new Dons manager as he is to splitting the atom.

Departing interim Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after the Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Departing interim Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after the Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who can’t see the trees for the woods

Even at the best of times, being a Dons fan can be a difficult crossbar to bear. But the last seven days has seen us going from cloud 99 to the lowest of the lowest of the low.

The Flying Pigs

Even Old Kenny, the eternal optometrist, feared the worst when Degsy McInnes and his Killie outfit rocked up at Pittodrie on Saturday lunchtime. But, all of a sudden, the Vimto and vinegar that Neil Warlock had promised was there for all to see.

Tackles was flown into, chances was created, 110 percents was left on pitches, and no stops wasn’t left unpulled out. The Dandies was great value for their 3-1 win and their place in the semi-finals. Things was looking up for the Red Army.

Then, the circus came to town. Straight after the whistler had whistled his final whistle, Warlock announced to the medium that he was slinging his managerial hook. He says to the lads, he says that the AFC board was well on their way to recruiting the new gaffer, and that it was time for him to move on to postures new.

Now, Old Kenny is a man who likes to call a spade a shovel, so let’s be honest here. Warlock’s statement was what we in the business would call a load of old Horlicks.

Nicky Devlin in action against Dundee. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

It’s as plain as the face on my nose that SuperDave Cormack is about as close to finding our new suprendo as he is to splitting the atom.

There’s been some rumours about who we is lining up, but after we got turned over by Dundee, leaving us only three points ahead of the playoff zone, I hope the new man in charge has the thing that will matter most: a good track record of getting teams promoted from the Championship!

@FlyingPigNews

