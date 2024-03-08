Zoey Clark: Aberdeen athlete who made her mark on world stage backs The P&J Run Fest 2024

Zoey Clark doesn’t toot her own horn about her achievements in athletics, but nobody wins medals at World, Commonwealth and European level without being allowed a few blasts on the trumpet.

These exploits have helped sustain the Aberdeen woman through what has been a protracted and painful recovery from a serious back injury which meant she was forced to sit out the whole of the 2023 season – and she revealed the extent of the trauma it inflicted in a visceral documentary Fighting Back, produced for Scottish Athletics.

An intelligent and engaging character with a degree in chemical engineering, the 29-year-old doesn’t gloss over the travails and tristesse which she has endured since receiving the initial diagnosis that her recovery could take up to one or two years.

Zoey Clark isn’t giving up her dreams

As she said: “My family, my coach and my training group have all been really good. I think I have not been the easiest person to deal with given frustration over the injury. If you forget to enjoy yourself, then basically you are lost.”

But Zoey is a fighter, somebody who believes in the power of sport and, while it will be difficult, she hasn’t ruled out qualifying for this summer’s Olympics in Paris – and she has thrown her backing behind the P&J Run Fest in her home city next month.

Teachers suggested Zoey try athletics

Her story began when she was at Aberdeen Grammar School – where she enjoyed playing rugby – before one of her teachers suggested she give athletics a try.

It was an inspired piece of advice and although Zoey only started competing on the track when she was 15, her reserves of drive, determination and discipline meant she made remarkable progress – to the point where the youngster represented Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games when she was still a teenager.

And if that wasn’t an unforgettable experience in itself, she could hardly believe the clamour in the stadium when she and her 4x400m relay teammates surged to a silver medal at the World Championships in London in 2017.

Stardust is made of these things. And there’s an abundance of glitter on her cv.

Commonwealth Games a special moment for Zoey

She said: “The first memory that always sticks with me is during the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. It was my first senior major championship and it was obviously even more exciting being a home championship.

“I remember being at the opening ceremony and just before Team Scotland was about to walk out, the whole team started singing the national anthem.

“Even though it was before the competition started, this moment really sticks with me and makes me smile. I grew up watching the Commonwealth Games and it had always been my goal to represent Team Scotland.

“Being part of that moment felt really special, it was probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience that just filled me with a lot of pride to be part of that team.

Making her mark on the world stage

“Another important time for me was in 2017 when I made a breakthrough onto the GB team for the first time. I had been having my best ever season, setting big personal bests and just really enjoying all of my races.

“At the British championships that year, I made the final (having never got past the heats in previous years). In the final, I was sitting in about sixth coming into the home straight, but I felt so good that I managed to power through and win the race, which earned me automatic qualification for my first world championships.

“Then those worlds were probably the favourite championships I have ever been involved in. Because I was new on the team, I didn’t really feel any pressure, so I just embraced the experience and enjoyed the atmosphere from the home crowd and that helped spur me on to set a new personal best time.

“When it came to the relay, we won a silver medal and the atmosphere was electric. I’ve never heard noise like it, you could just feel it reverberating through you.

“Then, being able to lift that flag above your head and do a lap of honour in front of a home crowd….it’s what you dream of as an athlete.”

Road to recovery has been slow

If that was the ecstasy, Zoey has also faced agony in having to undergo scans, rip up her training schedule, be patient through a lengthy period of rehabilitation, and accept there was no quick fix to what she had suffered. It has clearly been distressing for her.

She said: “Being injured has been a real learning curve for me. Going from being in the best shape of your life to not even being able to stand was beyond scary.

“The road back has been frustratingly slow and it has been full of doubts, especially when you get told things such as: ‘This is potentially a career-ending injury’.

“However, I know that I would never forgive myself if I didn’t do absolutely everything within my power to try and get back to being competitive in the sport.

Hopes for this season

“I’ve had to try and bring my thoughts into the here and now and focus on the progress that I am still making, rather than getting too caught up in comparing myself to pre-injury me – although that is easier said than done.

“Last season was a complete write-off, although I am starting to feel a little bit more like my old self. I feel confident I will manage to put together an outdoor season this year.

“I know qualifying for the Olympics would be a big ask, since I am still being hindered with my injury, but I am putting the hard work in and doing everything that I can to try and get myself back into the best shape possible.

“So hopefully, things will keep moving in the right direction and, maybe come summertime, I will be in a position to challenge for Olympic qualification.”

As somebody who appreciates the healthy benefits of sport and exercise, Zoey has flung herself behind The P&J Run Fest 2024, which is taking place on Sunday April 14.

With a 10k, 5k and junior fun run – which all start and finish on the concourse at the P&J Live – the event will bring together people of all ages and fitness levels from across the north and north-east to create a community of runners.

She said: “Run Fest sounds like a fun day out for all the family. It’s great to see the space around the P&J Live being used for a running event, because it’s an enjoyable route that I actually use in my own training.

Running has been a huge part of Zoey’s life

“Running has been such a big part of my life for almost 15 years now. I have had opportunities to travel the world because of it, have made so many friends and even met my partner of 10-plus years because of it.

“I think I would be lost without the sport, it gives me discipline and purpose and I love the feeling of trying to push myself to achieve things I never have before.

“I would encourage anyone to get involved in running. I think it is so important for us to ‘future proof’ our bodies and running is such a great way to do that and get in shape.

“It is also accessible to people at all levels and ages. The goal doesn’t need to be to set a new personal best, it can just be to try and move a bit more in your day-to-day life, or enjoy the social aspect of it.”

Zoey Clark has been through the mill. The fact she seems even more passionate about athletics after her privations tells you all you need to know about her.