Everything you need to know about The P&J Run Fest 2024

What is The P&J Run Fest?

The P&J Run Fest 2024 is Aberdeen’s ONLY running festival and aims to bring together people from across the north and north-east to create a community of runners, while helping to raise funds for The P&J 275 Community Fund.

When and where is The P&J Run Fest?

The P&J Run Fest 2024 will take place on Sunday April 14 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

What races can I sign up for at The P&J Run Fest?

Participants of all fitness levels can sign up to run either a 10K or 5k route in Aberdeen however age restrictions do apply. Both routes will start and finish on P&J Live’s concourse.

Families – including parents with babies in prams and buggies ­­­­– and enthusiastic young runners under the age of 12 will be able to participate in a 1K junior fun run.

What time do the races start?

5K – Start 11am (arrival time no later than 10.30am – however, if you require to collect your registration pack please arrive by 10am)

10K – Start 11am (arrival time no later than 10.30am – however, if you require to collect your registration pack please arrive by 10am)

Junior run – Start 10am (arrival time no later than 9.30am)

What are the routes for the races?

Are there any minimum age restrictions I need to know about before I sign myself or my children up?

To sign up for the 5K race you must be 12 years old or older on the day of the race.

To sign up for the 10K race you must be 16 years old or older on the day of the race.

The junior fun run is for children aged 12 and under.

How can I sign up?

You can sign up here today.

Can I run with my child in the 5k/10k race as he/she is very young?

The minimum age for 5K is 12 years or older on the day of the race.

The minimum age for 10K is 16 years or older on the day of the race.

I don’t want to enter online; can I pay for my entry over the phone or by cheque?

Unfortunately, we cannot accept entries over the phone. However, you can enter on the day via the registration desk with a debit/credit card.

When will I receive my race number and pack?

You should receive your race pack approximately 1-2 weeks prior to the race date. The pack will contain your race number which has your timing chip attached, an instruction sheet and four safety pins.

When will registration take place?

You are not required to register on the day for the 5/10K, you will have everything you need in your race pack.

What’s the course like?

The course is a mix of terrains including tarmac and cinder paths.

The course is both undulating and winding.

How can I travel to The P&J Run Fest?

The P&J Run Fest will take place at P&J Live. More information on how to get there is here.

Where can I park?

There are 2,200 parking spaces at P&J Live and parking is free on the day of The P&J Run Fest.

How do I get to the start of the 5k/10k?

Both start and finishing lines will be located on the main piazza in front of P&J Live.

When do entries open and close?

You can register to take part in The P&J Run Fest today. Registration closes on Friday April 12 11.59pm.

Can I fundraise?

YES – we would love you to support The P&J 275 Community Fund which raises funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, SurfABLE Scotland and Save Bon Accord Baths.

But of course if you have a charity close to your heart you can choose to fundraise for them.

What is The P&J 275 Community Fund and who does it raise money for?

The P&J 275 Community Fund was set up by The Press and Journal as part of its 275th anniversary celebrations.

The 275 Community Fund supports the charities transforming our communities across the north and north-east.

Five charities are being support by the 275 Community Fund throughout 2024.

The charities are Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths – a project by Bon Accord Heritage and SurfABLE Scotland – a project by Friendly Access.

All funds raised for The P&J 275 Community Fund will be split equally between the five charities at the end of 2024.

You can read more about the 275 Community Fund and its charity partners here.

Where do I donate the money I fundraise for The P&J 275 Community Fund?

Fundraising money intended for The P&J Community Fund can be donated to the donation page here.

What’s included in the entry fee?

A P&J Run Fest 2024 medal

Access to FREE water bottles

Electronic timing online or via SMS

Free parking

Access to the event village – more information on this will be released prior to the event

Race times will appear in a P&J special pull-out supplement.

Can I make changes to my entry?

Yes, changes can be made via the sign up page.

Can I enter on race weekend?

Yes, there will be a registration desk on the day – please allow plenty time for this if you plan to do so.

How do I know if my online entry worked?

You will have been sent a confirmation e-mail. Please check your spam folder if this does not appear in your inbox within a few hours.

Is it possible to transfer my place to another race?

No, transfers are not possible.

Can spectators watch The P&J Run Fest?

Yes. There will be a sectioned area for spectators.

Are there toilets on the course?

No, but toilet facilities are available and are located within the P&J Live building.

Are there showers or changing facilities?

No, there are no shower facilities but toilets are accessible within P&J Live if you wish to change.

Can I run with a buggy or pram in the 5k/10k run?

No, this is not safe for other runners but you can take part in the 1K junior fun run with your pram/buggy.

Can I be supported by bike along the route?

No, this is not safe for other runners.

Are there drink stations on the route?

Yes and there will be FREE water for all runners.

Can I take my dog?

Spectators can take their dog but they must be always on a lead. Runners are not allowed to have a dog with them during the 5K/10K or junior run.

Can I run wearing headphones?

No. Please note that wearing headphones is NOT permitted in any of the races under Scottish and UK Athletics rules.

We DO allow the use of headphones that use bone conductor technology, which allow the wearer to be aware of their surroundings. However, this is at your own risk and if an incident occurs because of, or made worse by, you wearing headphones you may be held liable.

Can I run in fancy dress?

Yes, as long as your fancy dress does not impede the process of or cause danger to other runners. The organisers decision is final on this and if you are in any doubt, you should consult the organisers in advance.

Race numbers must be visible at all times.

If you have any more questions about the event please contact: pjrunfest@pressandjournal.co.uk