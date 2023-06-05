Olympic dream for Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark after back injury left her fearing for athletics career

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark has her sights set on next year’s Olympics – just five months after fearing for her athletics career.

At the start of this year, the 28-year-old race ace, who has World, European and Commonwealth 4x400m relay medals to her name, was diagnosed with a prolapsed disc in her back.

Such was the extent of the problem, she couldn’t stand up beyond 20 seconds without being in “agonising pain”.

Clark was ‘basically bed-bound’

Detailing where she is at in her recovery, Clark told BBC Scotland: “I am able to run, not that quickly, but that is undoubted progress given where I was just five months ago.

“I was in a lot of pain; I couldn’t stand any more. For a period of about two weeks, I could at most stand for about 20 seconds and, if so, I was in agonising pain, so the first two weeks were really scary because I was basically bed-bound for a while.

“I am on the road to recovery, but now I am just having to deal with some of the side effects, such as damage to my nerve route, which is making my legs a bit less responsive, which as a runner, is not ideal, I must tell you.

“I am hoping that, the more I do, the more the nerve will be activated and hopefully I will regain full control of that leg.”

Competitive action on ice for now

Clark has ruled herself out of a return in 2023, meaning she will miss the World Athletics Championships in August, a call which she accepts “is quite a difficult one to come to grips with”.

However, she is determined, having made her Olympic debut at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, to prioritise earning selection for Paris next year, and added: “I know that I am just not in a position where I will be able to compete and be competitive this year.

“I am obviously devastated not to be able to try and compete at the World Championships this year, but I am taking the positives in that next year is the important year.

“Next year is when the Olympics are, so I don’t want to do anything this year to jeopardise my chances for next year.”

I've been working hard on my rehab after the back injury. I'm making lots of progress but unfortunately I don't think I will be able to compete this season. It's been a tough situation, but I'm in a good place and grateful to everyone who is helping me navigate this injury. https://t.co/N7CGIVuOSa — Zoey Clark (@_ZoeyClark) June 5, 2023

Clark, who is a process engineer with major Aberdeen company Wood Group, knows athletes have “a limited time frame” in terms of their competitive career, and admits the back problem left her asking: “Does this mean that is the end of my career?”

She added: “It is really important to let your team, let your close friends and family around you support you and help you through that, because dwelling on that is not helpful.”

Progress is real boost for Clark

Clark is thrilled to be making more than steady progress, allowing her to have a tangible target to go for next summer.

She said: “I can be in a place where I am competitive next year, so I am going to do everything I can to achieve that.

“I am actually feeling quite confident now.”