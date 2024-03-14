How failed football career motivated Jase Donaldson to become a successful online fitness coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How failed football career motivated Jase Donaldson to become a successful online fitness coach

Jase Donaldson from Peterhead helps people to move, look and feel good.

By Rosemary Lowne
Jase Donaldson loves helping people to change their lives through fitness.
Jase Donaldson loves helping people change their lives through the power of fitness. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Embracing failure as a motivation for growth and personal development is a mindset Jase Donaldson adopted when his childhood dreams of becoming a footballer were ‘devastatingly’ dashed.

Aged 16 and with the world at his feet, Jase visualised himself being at the top of his game after landing a once in a lifetime football scholarship to America.

Pinning all his hopes, dreams and ambitions on the scholarship, Jase was beside himself when it didn’t work out and his playing career was over.

But as the saying goes ‘everything happens for a reason’ and this stumbling block became a springboard for Jase who is now a successful online fitness coach with clients across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the world.

Online fitness coach Jase Donaldson.
Jase hasn’t looked back since becoming a self-employed online fitness coach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I ended up playing football at quite a high level and was awarded a scholarship but then I lost the scholarship,” says the 32-year-old.

“It was probably the most devastating thing that had happened to me in a long time.

“Football was my escape and when the scholarship didn’t happen, it was a big blow, so much so that I didn’t play football again.”

The transformative power of fitness

Tapping into an inner strength, determination and resilience that he undoubtedly inherited from his inspirational granda Stanley – a bodybuilder and keen gym goer – Jase dusted himself off and poured his energy into carving out a career in the fitness industry.

“Because I had that scholarship I didn’t really stick in much at school, I just got bog standard grades,” says Jase.

“But after losing the scholarship, I ended up doing work experience at the Meadow Sports Centre in Ellon and I realised I liked it.

“I enjoyed working in the gym and helping people so I wondered if I could do that as a career.”

Jase lifting weights.
When Jase isn’t working with clients he can be found in his home gym. Image: Jase Donaldson

Not afraid of hard graft

After leaving school, that’s when the hard graft really began as Jase worked 14 hour days on his mission to become a coach/personal trainer.

“For four years I commuted in and out of Aberdeen from Peterhead for work,” says Jase.

“It was long hours from 6am to 7/8pm at night and the same again the next day.

“I call that part of life my apprenticeship period as I had to put the hours in.”

One of the most pivotal moments in Jase’s journey to becoming an online fitness coach came when he helped his cousin to lose weight.

Jase Donaldson.
Jase says his granda Stanley inspired him to join the gym when he was a teenager. Image: Jase Donaldson

“My cousin had asked me for help in the gym so I made up a programme for him, taking him through the sessions and advising him on the basics of good nutrition.

“He ended up losing a lot of weight and it really helped him with anxiety issues.

“That was the moment when I realised how powerful it is.”

Supportive fitness community

After working in various gyms throughout Peterhead and Aberdeen, it was during his time as a coach at AKR Fitness in Aberdeen when Jase really came into his own.

“It was at AKR Fitness when things gelled for me in terms of coaching and my ability to take people through that journey,” says Jase.

“If it wasn’t for that gym and the mentors like Mike MacDonald, who really helped me, I don’t think I would have had the confidence or the ability to back myself in going solo and trying it on my own.”

Just as Jase was building momentum with his career, the country went into a national lockdown with gyms forced to close.

But instead of feeling sorry for himself, Jase used this time to focus on self development.

Jase at MVMT Training Club.
Jase loves seeing his clients flourish. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I read a book by Matthew McConaughey called Greenlights and there was almost an epiphany moment when I realised that I had to back myself and go fully self employed as an online coach,” says Jase.

Despite the ups and downs that come with running your own business, Jase, who lives in Banchory, says it has been the best decision he’s made.

“It was in 2021 when I went out on my own,” says Jase.

“It was a big life changing decision but I took the plunge and things have been going well and moving forward.

“There has been moments when there have been tears at the coffee table as you wonder how you’re going to pay this month’s bills.”

The Peterhead fitness coach working out.
Online fitness coach Jase has clients across the world. Image: Jase Donaldson

Pillar of strength

During the tough times, Jase’s soulmate Jen has been his rock.

“My wife has been my absolute rock, she’s the most supportive person in the world,” says Jase.

“If it wasn’t for her there’s absolutely no way that I’d still be going – she is wonder woman.

“She is the one who says ‘just keep going, there’s no point in stopping’.”

Jase also says he wouldn’t be who is today without his grandparents Stanley and Ann who brought him up.

“I grew up with my grandparents who instilled a strong work ethic in me,” says Jase.

“My granda and my uncle were very much into body building and the gym and if it wasn’t for my granda who encouraged me to start lifting weights then I probably would have never gone into it.”

Online fitness coach Jase Donaldson.
Jase calls himself the black sheep of the fitness industry as he likes to do things a bit differently. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The power of positivity

Using the motto ‘move good, look good, feel good’, Jase uses a positive reinforcement approach to help people to transform their bodies, minds and lives.

“I always call myself the black sheep of the fitness industry as I try to do things a little bit differently and if there’s a grain I’ll probably find a way of going against it,” says Jase.

“I came up for the four Cs of my business which are care, curiosity, culture and competition.

“Care is about supporting people, celebrating people and building connections.

“Curiosity is about trying to improve, having a growth mindset and being open to change while culture is about having a commitment to health and wellness in everything that we do.

“And competition not with other people in challenging yourself and inspiring others.”

Jase Donaldson.
Jase says he got his strong work ethic from his grandparents. Image: Jase Donaldson

So what’s next for Jase?

“One of my biggest goals is to take all my clients away abroad to an event with motivational speakers, good food and good chat,” says Jase.

Reflecting on how much he has achieved so far makes Jase excited about the future.

“When I’m lying in my bed at night I feel content and happy,” says Jase.

“Everything that I’m doing now, I was wishing for a year ago.

“I’m in a good place and it’s a case of continuing to move forward and keep developing.”

For more information on Jase, check out his Instagram page @jase_donaldson

Or if you have a health and wellbeing story, email: features@eveningexpress.co.uk

