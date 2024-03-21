Stand up and sing out for women’s rights with Inverness Musical Theatre’s Made in Dagenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stand up and sing out for women’s rights with Inverness Musical Theatre’s Made in Dagenham

Principal Alison Ozog tells us why it is so important for the story of Ford Dagenham to be told on the Eden Court stage.

By Lauren Robertson
Are yu ready to fight for what is right with the cast of Made in Dagenham? Image: Matthias Kremer Photography
Are yu ready to fight for what is right with the cast of Made in Dagenham? Image: Matthias Kremer Photography

In 1968, sewing machines in the Ford factory in Dagenham fell silent.

Female machinists walked out after finding out their work was classed as ‘unskilled’ and that they were being paid 15% less than their male counterparts. The strike that followed was a catalyst for the passing of the Equal Pay Act 1970.

Now, the story is being told more than 560 miles north in Inverness.

The musical is based on the true story of the women of Ford Dagenham in the 60s. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography

Made in Dagenham

Made in Dagenham is a musical inspired by the true story of the women of Ford Dagenham, based on the 2010 movie with the same name.

Despite the geographical distance between Dagenham and the Highlands, and the decades that have passed since the strike, Inverness Musical Theatre (IMT) has chosen to stage the show as its annual production at Eden Court at the end of the month.

“It’s still relevant in today’s society,” said Alison Ozog, a team lead physiotherapist at Raigmore and member of IMT since 2013.

The company has been rehearsing since September. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography

“We have certainly come a long way since these women went on strike in the 60s, but we haven’t yet made it to a completely fair and equal society in any sense. It’s essential that we do not forget the people in our history who have fought hard to bring about positive change and we all need to work together to keep their messages alive.”

Relating to Rita

Alison plays the principal role of machinist Rita O’Grady. She is at the helm of a cast of 46, with ages ranging from 17 to 77 – not including four cheeky little ones who alternate playing Rita’s children.

She explained the personal journey her character goes on in the musical: “Rita is a quiet, reserved person who, along with the other factory women, is frustrated by the decision by management to re-classify her job as ‘B-grade, unskilled’. Angered by the way in which the men dismiss the women’s complaint, she starts to find her voice as the show progresses and ends up leading the strike that follows.

Alison feels she can relate to her character, Rita. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography

“I like that Rita is quite an everyday person that goes about her daily life without drawing any fuss or attention, but is able to stand up for herself when the time is right – I feel I can relate to that quite well.”

The musical also touches on the strain the strikes put on the home lives and relationships of the women involved. At Alison’s side is Matthias Kremer who plays her husband, Eddie. It isn’t too difficult for the pair to have chemistry on stage considering they are engaged to be married later this year after meeting at IMT back in 2016.

Humourous and heartwarming

Though the message at the heart of Made in Dagenham is poignant, its portrayal is bedazzled with the nostalgia of go-go boots, toe-tapping musical numbers and a flashy Ford Cortina.

Have you ever seen Harold Wilson and his aides perform a musical number? Image: Matthias Kremer Photography

Alison said: “The music is brilliant! There are so many catchy and fun songs. The humour of the show is great too, there are many funny moments, one liners and comedy characters.

“The overall message is still so important and relevant in this day and age. It’s a terrific show and one that will be sure to inspire many emotions while you watch it.”

Taking to the stage

With opening night less than a week away, Alison said the cast and crew at IMT are ready to stand up and sing out for the Ford Dagenham women.

If you have been to any of the company’s previous shows, including Legally Blonde and The Wedding Singer, you might recognise some familiar faces. If you haven’t, you might still in the likes of Barbra Castle and Harold Wilson.

The production is full of fun musical numbers. Image: Matthias Kremer Photography

“We’re running the full show now and getting ready to take it to the stage next week,” said Alison.

“It is always exciting at this point as you really start to see the show coming together, especially when you add costumes and props and musicians.”

Made in Dagenham will be at Eden Court in Inverness from March 27 to 30. Tickets are available at eden-court.co.uk or by calling 01463 234234.

