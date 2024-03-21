Drink-driving doctor fell off scooter tackling Aberdeen roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving doctor fell off scooter tackling Aberdeen roundabout

Thomas Gates was just over double the legal alcohol limit when he took a tumble on his bike on his way home from a night out in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Thomas Gates. Image: DC Thomson
Thomas Gates. Image: DC Thomson

A drink-driving doctor fell off his scooter while “having difficulty negotiating a roundabout” in the early hours of the morning.

Thomas Gates had been on a night out with friends when he made the “foolish” decision to try to drive home on his grey Sym Fiddle 125 E5 scooter.

But a witness spotted the 28-year-old struggling and ultimately falling off his scooter while trying to tackle a roundabout on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen.

And to add insult to injury, Gates, who badly hurt his hand in the accident, was then arrested and found to be just over double the legal alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Anne McDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.30am on October 19 last year.

She said: “The driver of another vehicle was a bit concerned when the accused was having difficulty negotiating a roundabout, ending up with him falling off the bike he was on at the time.”

Gates, of Spa Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 101 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

A scooter similar to the one Gates crashed. Image: Shutterstock

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client appeared with no previous convictions.

He said: “The position is he was out in the city centre socialising and made the foolish decision to drive the bike home.

He added: “He came off the scooter at the locus and, as a result, sustained quite a serious injury to his hand.

“I think it’s an understatement to say he’s mortified.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told Gates: “You don’t need me to tell you what you did was foolish and dangerous.”

He fined him £370 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.










