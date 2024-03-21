Drink-driving doctor fell off scooter tackling Aberdeen roundabout

A drink-driving doctor fell off his scooter while “having difficulty negotiating a roundabout” in the early hours of the morning.

Thomas Gates had been on a night out with friends when he made the “foolish” decision to try to drive home on his grey Sym Fiddle 125 E5 scooter.

But a witness spotted the 28-year-old struggling and ultimately falling off his scooter while trying to tackle a roundabout on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen.

And to add insult to injury, Gates, who badly hurt his hand in the accident, was then arrested and found to be just over double the legal alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Anne McDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.30am on October 19 last year.

She said: “The driver of another vehicle was a bit concerned when the accused was having difficulty negotiating a roundabout, ending up with him falling off the bike he was on at the time.”

Gates, of Spa Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 101 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client appeared with no previous convictions.

He said: “The position is he was out in the city centre socialising and made the foolish decision to drive the bike home.

He added: “He came off the scooter at the locus and, as a result, sustained quite a serious injury to his hand.

“I think it’s an understatement to say he’s mortified.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told Gates: “You don’t need me to tell you what you did was foolish and dangerous.”

He fined him £370 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.