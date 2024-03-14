5 acts to see at Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024 – including kitti and Azamiah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 acts to see at Aberdeen Jazz Festival 2024 – including kitti and Azamiah

Aberdeen Jazz Festival is set to return on Thursday with a diverse range of events taking place

By Andrew Welsh
corto.alto with Liam Shortall.
Aberdeen Jazz Festival is taking place over 10 days. Pictured is corto.alto with Liam Shortall who are in the line-up. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Aberdeen Jazz Festival begins today – and the 10-day event boasts a packed programme.

Taking place at various venues in the city are more than 30 events with more than 100 artists taking part.

We’ve taken a look at some of the highlights of the festival.

Kitti’s Great Caledonian Songbook, Lemon Tree, March 19

Taking on centuries’ worth of standards forged by some of Scotland’s greatest songwriters is a move that says a lot about the self-assurance that defines kitti.

The Paisley singer is no newcomer, having previously earned plaudits under her real name Katie Doyle, but recent years have seen her career really take off under her lowercase moniker with best vocalist awards twice coming her way at the Scottish Jazz Awards.

Her raw yet smoky voice is a startling asset, and her burgeoning talents were given a deserved platform alongside the cream of Scotland’s fusion talents on renowned saxophonist Tommy Smith’s Nu Age Sounds showcase with his Scottish National Jazz Orchestra earlier this month.

Now she’s taking on material from the nation’s prestigious songbook, including bothy ballads, Robert Burns compositions and hits from the likes of Annie Lennox, Emeli Sandé and Paolo Nutini.

Kitti is being joined at the Aberdeen Jazz Festival event by Fife-raised violinist and broadcaster Seonaid Aitken.

kitti, one of the musicians performing during Aberdeen Jazz Festival.
kitti is in the line-up for the Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

corto.alto, Tunnels, March 22

Festival favourites corto.alto are a flexible ensemble comprising some of Glasgow’s foremost young jazzers.

Its leader is Dumfries-raised multi-instrumentalist Liam Shortall, who first made a mark on the city’s scene over a decade ago. A trombonist in the SNJO, he co-founded funksters Tom McGuire and The Brassholes and also featured in experimental trio AKU!

Among the talents who join Liam in corto.alto – it started on Facebook to showcase his self-produced music videos – is Mercury-nominated pianist Fergus McCreadie.
Taking in hip-hop and drum and bass – but with jazz influences still crucial in the mix – genre-hopping collaborations abound.

Liam, who released his debut opus Bad With Names last October, says: “When I make music, I don’t think about playing it live. There’s nothing wrong with playing something live completely different to how it is on the album.”

Look out for Dundee’s equally ambitious Millhouse Collective co-starring at the Tunnels.

Azamiah, Blue Lamp, March 22

If exotic, genre-blending soundscapes are your bag, then Azamiah should be high on your list of unmissable festival concerts.

The Glasgow-based collective are led by London-born songstress India Blue, whose 2020 breakthrough single Shades hinted at experiments in spiritual jazz, hip-hop, trap and bossa nova.

India’s vocal stylings salute the soulful Donny Hathaway and Amy Winehouse, but it’s cosmic jazz shot through with looped rhythms that define her band’s approach.
Positive reviews followed last year’s Azamiah album In Phases, with culture tome The Skinny hailing the debut as “sophisticated and poetic”.

It wrote: “Each individual piece of instrumentation provides a new entry point. Yet the true joy shines in listening to the ways the ensemble play and vibe off one another, creating a language – a spell – uniquely their own.”

Azamiah
Azamiah will be at the Blue Lamp in Aberdeen. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

Tommy Smith and Pete Johnstone, Blue Lamp, March 23

Any show by acclaimed sax player Tommy Smith guarantees a liberal dash of world-class musical quality.

Growing up, the Edinburgh-born composer was a precocious talent who recorded his debut album Giant Strides aged just 16.

His formidable potential was recognised by Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he went on to hone his craft, with a Blue Note recording deal coming his way in 1989 aged 22.

However, it was his founding of his stellar SNJO big band in 1995 that laid down a path for the career that he’d subsequently go on to forge, focusing on both repertory classics and contemporary works.

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland jazz guru Smith’s Blue Lamp concert will also feature one of his former proteges in the shape of pianist Pete Johnstone, a member of the successful quartet he formed in 2017.

Tommy Smith and Pete Johnstone.
Tommy Smith and Pete Johnstone. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date.

Martin Taylor, Lemon Tree, March 24

Guitar maestro Martin Taylor has been beguiling listeners since the late 1970s.
He made his name playing with legendary French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli for 11 years, in a role once occupied by his idol Django Reinhardt.

Essex-raised Taylor first picked up a guitar aged just four and his unusual, self-taught technique involves playing in classical-like finger-style.

He says: “I just kind of picked it up listening to records and I heard a lot by jazz piano players of the early days, like Fats Waller and Art Tatum and I thought I’d like to be able to play that on the guitar.

“I even listened to some things and tried to work out how to play them and then realised they were actually guitar duets.
I was thinking it was difficult but I just carried on from there.”

Martin released his 100th album – a reunion with his band Spirit Of Django – back in 2011, and in recent years he’s developed his own online school for budding guitarists.

Martin Taylor.
Martin Taylor will be performing at Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Supplied by Andrew Welsh.

