Stuck in a rut? This Aberdeen team offers practical support

ABZWorks can equip you with the tools you need to move forward.

In partnership with Aberdeen City Council
ABZWorks Aberdeen's Angela Taylor with successful candidate Kasia Rozmarynowska and her daughter Amelia
ABZWorks Team Leader Angela Taylor with successful candidate Kasia Rozmarynowska and her daughter Amelia. Kasia benefited from ABZWorks Parental Employability Support Fund (PESF) – Lone Parent Award and Seed Fund support.

ABZWorks is a one-stop shop for people living in Aberdeen who need support as they aim to progress in their careers and in life.

Is your wage not enough to cover the basics? Are you looking for employment but have been out of work for years or preparing to take your first step on the career ladder? Are you underemployed and looking to progress in your career?

Don’t feel discouraged or hopeless. All you need is a wee bit of help. The solution can be as simple as volunteering or maybe signing up for a short training course to build your skills and CV.

What is ABZWorks?

The first step to finding your answer is ABZWorks, a one-stop shop for employability support which can also link you to assistance to overcome challenges in your life.

Aberdeen City Council’s employability team created this initiative, not just to help local residents who face barriers to employment, but to help everyone progress and fulfil their potential based on their needs and wants.

ABZWorks helps city residents aged 16 to 67 with barriers to employment, including youngsters who leave school at the end of their fourth, fifth or sixth year. It also benefits parents, people with long-term health conditions or disabilities, refugees and people who are coming out of prison.

About 800 people are currently receiving support from ABZWorks which has been around for four years.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Christian Allard says: “Aberdeen City Council’s ABZWorks is committed to supporting people living in the city now and in the future to access employment or progress into better paid jobs as this can be a way out of poverty for many people.

“Ensuring everyone in Aberdeen has equality of opportunity to employment and progression is not only beneficial to those individuals and their families, but to all of us. We want Aberdeen to be a city where all individuals and families can prosper, be healthy and happy.”

Angela Taylor, employability and skills team leader at Aberdeen City Council, adds: “Anybody of working age who’s not in education, formal training or employment, who lives in Aberdeen can come to the ABZWorks team to ask for support. If we can’t help you, we’ll know who can.”

ABZWorks breaks down barriers to employment

headshot of Aidan Chalmers, who's receiving support from ABZWorks Aberdeen
Thanks to ABZWorks, Aidan Chalmers is in line for a paid work experience placement which will last 12 weeks.

Angela says: “Through a team of employability key workers and commissioned services, we’ll work with the individual to create a bespoke action plan for them.

“What that action plan does is look at the barriers to employment that they may be facing. We can help them overcome those barriers and then put things in place to help them achieve their aspirations. We are working to support people into quality and sustainable jobs, with good terms and conditions and which pay at least the real Living Wage. This isn’t about shoe-horning people into any job.”

ABZWorks supports career progression

The organisation also provides learning and training to those looking to level up or change their career.

Angela says: “If somebody wants to access further or higher education, we’ll help them to build their confidence, to gain the skills and sometimes the qualifications they need to secure a place in college or to get into some form of formal training, including apprenticeships.”

Parents experiencing in-work poverty – where their wage isn’t enough to cover basic costs – are a key target group for ABZWorks, which is working to support families out of poverty through upskilling and financial advice and support.

ABZWorks helps local businesses and employers too

Employers and local businesses can also turn to the organisation for help in recruiting staff.

Angela points out: “We try to support the needs of the local economy. We are asking businesses to tell us what their recruitment and skills gaps are and what they think we can do to support them. This helps us to ensure that we are making the right training opportunities so that people can move into jobs.

“We look at how we can match people with opportunities and how we can work with employers to support people into those opportunities, whether that’s through information sessions, job tasters and work experience.”

ABZWorks offers ‘person-centred service’

The ABZWorks team with the Lord Provost of Aberdeen Dr David Cameron at the ABZ Young Persons celebration event in March. The toy sloth was given to the team when they won a SURF Award for Removing Barriers to Employability.

ABZWorks prides itself on offering friendly and non-judgmental assistance. It also focuses on every individual’s needs and preferences.

Angela says: “We’re a very person-centred service. We know that square pegs don’t fit in round holes. We’re not going to try and push somebody into going in the direction that we think they should take because this isn’t about us.

“It has to be about what the person wants and what the person needs. It’s also about what’s realistic and achievable for them because we don’t want to set anybody up to fail.

“What we want to do is get people into the jobs that they actually want because we know that if people get into the jobs they want and enjoy, they’ll sustain that employment.”

The range of assistance from ABZWorks is broad and is not limited by time, including mental health and financial support. It’s also 100% voluntary and comes at absolutely no cost to any individual.

Angela says: “If something happens in your life or you’re just not in the right head space, you can leave and you can come back. There’s no punitive element.

“Everybody has potential. There’s always support available to help you move forward.”

Visit ABZWorks Aberdeen’s website to find out how it can help you.

To speak to one of the key workers at ABZWorks, call 01224 346100 (9am-5pm Monday to Friday) or email abzworks@aberdeencity.gov.uk

