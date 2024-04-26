Where to eat in Inverness? Try these 4 places

If you want to know where to eat in Inverness, here’s a list of places you can visit, not just for delicious meals, but also for rich history and fun entertainment.

The Scottish city of Inverness is teeming with culture, from the local art gallery to the indoor Victorian market filled with clothing and crafts.

If you’re in the city taking in the sights, try out these cafes and restaurants to fuel your local adventures. Some, with their rich history and lively offerings, are destinations in themselves!

4 places to try when looking for where to eat in Inverness

1. Charlie’s Café

Started way back in 1952, Charlie’s Café has seen it all, from the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II to Neil Armstrong walking on the moon. Boasting the first jukebox in Inverness, it was the place to be in the 60’s. Charlie’s has been enjoyed by generations of families over the years. It holds many dear memories for many people and will continue to do so for locals and visitors alike in the years to come.

Charlie’s knows a thing or two about good food, gathered over all those years. From all day breakfasts to macaroni cheese and chips just like your granny used to make, or a freshly baked scone and its famous frothy coffee, sit in or take-away, it has got you covered.

The café prides itself on using only the best ingredients from a variety of local businesses. A wide selection of hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and sweet treats as well as magazines and newspapers to get you through the day.

At Charlie’s you might come in a stranger, but you will leave a friend.

Check out Charlie’s Cafe’s website to know more about its rich history.

2. Rose Street Foundry

Rose Street Foundry, a proud Scottish venue, has now reopened!

It serves premium Scottish food and drinks, looking to take inspiration from its history and the natural world to provide an immersive guest experience.

The Rose Street Foundry remains an iconic venue and piece of history for the people of the town. Come and sample the real deal in both history and food, the centre of industry in the Highlands that helped to shape Inverness from the Victorian period through to the present day.

With exceptional service, brilliant local products and the best team in the city, it is looking to claim one of the top spots in the Inverness social scene. It is aiming to have live music or entertainment seven nights a week in order to become the place where everyone wants to be. From a Tuesday pub quiz with Martin Bannon or its new Wednesday event “Live at the Foundry” where local bands play original music to fantastic weekend entertainment featuring multiple acts, including its own resident DJ, Tich McCooey, there is something for everyone at the Foundry!

Book your table at Rose Street Foundry.

3. The Innes Bar

Eating at The Innes Bar offers more than just a meal; it’s an experience.

It provides a cozy and inviting atmosphere where guests can unwind and indulge in the delicious food on offer.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite during the day or settling in for a leisurely dinner, the friendly staff ensures exceptional service and attention to detail.

Pair your meal with one of the signature cocktails or choose from the extensive wine and beer selection to enhance your dining experience. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and innovative flavours.

Join The Innes Bar for a great experience that combines great food, drinks and company in one of the oldest licensed venues in Inverness.

Find only the best food, the best drinks and the best times at The Innes Bar.

4. Ollie’s Pops

Since its establishment, Ollie’s Pops has become a beloved local hotspot, attracting a loyal customer base and consistently exceeding expectations. Its dedication and passion have been the driving force behind its success.

Ollie’s Pops offers a delicious variety of loaded fries, pulled meats and street food that will satisfy all of your cravings.

Starting as a successful catering trailer around Inverness and its surrounding area, it has recently expanded and opened its very first permanent unit within the bustling Victorian Market food hall. Its menu features unique flavours and high quality ingredients that will leave you coming back for more.

The owners of Ollie’s Pops have always been enamoured by the culinary world. They believe that food has a way of bringing people together and wanted to create a venture that combined their love for cooking with the joy of serving others.

One of the key factors that sets aside Ollie’s Pops from its competitors is its unwavering commitment to quality and flavour. It believes that food should not only be delicious but also be an experience that leaves a lasting impression on the taste buds.

It understands that success in the food industry relies on several key factors. Firstly, it prioritises high-quality fresh ingredients in all its dishes. By sourcing ingredients locally and ensuring their freshness, it guarantees every bite is bursting with flavour. Secondly, its selection of street food options sets it apart from the competition. From a variety of loaded fries to tacos and wraps, its grilled chicken to Korean steak plates, its menu offers something for everyone. Lastly, it prides itself on providing exceptional customer service. Its friendly and knowledgeable team is always ready to assist customers in selecting their perfect meal and ensure a delightful experience.

See what’s on the menu at Ollie’s Pops.