Capercaillie at 40: Band’s Donald Shaw on new album and folk music revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Capercaillie at 40: Band’s Donald Shaw on new album and folk music revival

The Capercaillie co-founder and Celtic Connections maestro believes in the power of world music - including Gaelic.

Donald Shaw is celebrating 40 years with the band Capercaillie.
Donald Shaw is celebrating 40 years with the band Capercaillie.
By Neil Drysdale

Donald Shaw promised his parents he was just taking a year out from his studies before going on to “do something like electronic engineering.”

After all, how much mileage could there be in a group of Scottish traditional musicians venturing out into a world beyond the Highlands and pursuing a professional career?

That was in 1984 and it’s fair to conclude that any initial reservations about the staying power of Capercaillie have been cast into the ether along with Donald’s pledge 40 years ago to join the academic ranks after hitting the road with his buddies.

Capercaillie made pop chart history

At the outset, the band named themselves after the large, rare, and very beautiful Scottish bird to symbolise what they believed would be a triumphant battle against extinction; an echo of their proudly distinctive Gaelic repertoire.

And since then, they have toured more than 30 countries, sold over a million albums, performed in Rob Roy, alongside Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange, and entered the pop charts with Coisich a Ruin – the first Gaelic single to reach the Top 40.

Capercaillie are still going strong after 40 years in music. Pic: Sean Purser.

It’s a remarkable story, but there again, Donald is a pretty formidable force of nature in his own right, whether in the company of his colleagues, or as a tirelessly creative presence behind the burgeoning success of the annual Celtic Connections festival.

In addition to pouring his heart into film composition, he has produced and recorded on a dazzling array of albums for artists in all areas of music, and collaborated with an eclectic group of performers ranging from Nanci Griffith and Peter Gabriel to Ornette Coleman, Dulce Pontes, Bonnie Raitt and James Grant.

Good music doesn’t have boundaries

He was musical director for the BAFTA-winning arts show Tacsi, in which he joined forces with more than 200 of the finest musicians in Scotland as diverse as jazz maestro Tommy Smith, piping guru Martyn Bennett and the BT Ensemble.

And, later this month, Capercaillie will release Re-Loved, an album of transcendent new arrangements in conjunction with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Capercaillie are releasing their new album Re-Loved with a symphony orchestra on May 31. Pic: Sandy Butler.

It’s a long time since he was sitting in a classroom in Oban, but Donald is still in love with the idea of musicians coming together and brewing up a beautiful noise. Not that he had any notion his life would unfold as it has done in these early stages of his career.

He told me: “It seemed very far-fetched at the start, because there were very few folk bands who could go out and make a living – you had Silly Wizard and Boys of the Lough, but they were the exceptions – so we just wanted to have fun together.

Now there’s an orchestra involved

“This Re-Loved project has been a long time coming for us, maybe even since schooldays when we experienced the beauty and dynamism of an orchestra.

“It was therefore an incredible experience spending time with the great BBC SSO and hearing our music come alive with the power and eloquence of their players.

“It is well recognised the great symphonic composers were influenced by folk melodies – including Beethoven who even arranged Gaelic songs early in his life – so it felt like a very natural journey to take with these traditional songs and tunes.”

In the recent past, many people were sniffy about folk music and there was a perception in some circles that it was a dying strand of Scottish culture, something to be dragged out at weddings, ceilidhs, Burns Suppers and Hogmanay gatherings.

Yet, as Donald relates, such Cassandra-style projections ignored the determination of a disparate collection of groups from across the north of Scotland.

The new sound sparked interest

This aligned with a potent combination of organisations such as Hands up for Trad, the launch of MG Alba and the emergence of a new breed of gifted female singers including Karen Matheson, Julie Fowlis and Eddi Reader who were comfortable in every genre.

Suddenly, these voices were appearing in Hollywood movies and in the pop charts. Then, a youthful generation picked up the baton and ran with it. And with the arrival of Celtic Connections in 1994, there was a platform which brought them all together.

Donald told me: “I’m delighted there has been such a change in attitudes towards folk music in this country. That has really transformed the situation from the 1980s where it felt as if the music didn’t belong to our generation – basically, it was our parents’ music.

“But nowadays, kids are playing clarsach, accordion, fiddle and other instruments across Scotland and it is starting in schools, then so many talented youngsters are going to the Royal Scottish Conservatoire [in Glasgow] and it’s a thriving scene.

Celtic Connections has expanded

“I am also thrilled at how Celtic Connections has blossomed. It’s no longer pigeon-holed as a folk event and that is one of the ways in which it has expanded.

“I’ve always thought of Gaelic music as a form of world music and I regard Celtic Connections as a world music festival which engages with all forms of music.

“There are no barriers, nothing placed in people’s way, and that is one of the reasons why we now have performers travelling from all over the world to Glasgow every year.”

Donald Shaw is one of the driving forces behind Capercaillie and Celtic Connections.

As somebody whose own tastes encompass everything from folk and trad to jazz, rock, classical and anything which captures his imagination, Donald is the ideal figure to be spearheading the seismic shift which has happened in the last couple of decades.

And he highlighted the brand of magic which can flourish when artists park their misconceptions at the door and choose to embrace new sounds and rhythms.

It was an amazing display

He said: “There was one time where Bobby McFerrrin [the American singer of Don’t Worry Be Happy] did a solo concert and walked among 2,000 children at the Royal Concert Hall and got them all singing.

“He asked if he could improvise with some Scottish traditional musicians and suddenly, you had this soul, blues maestro working with them in an amazing way.

“The expressions on their and the kids’ faces were magical. It showed me and everybody there what can happen – and does happen – when you bring musicians together.”

 

Donald is an internationalist who regularly journeys across the globe, but has never forgotten the lessons learned while he was growing up in Taynuilt.

Originally taught the accordion by his father (he also plays keyboards), he won the All-Britain championship when he was at Oban High School, and that was the catalyst for him to blaze his own trail and orchestrate a truly epic success story.

Music was his first love

Capercaillie’s members may have to streamline their diaries these days, considering how much they’re in demand, but that simply makes their reunions all the sweeter.

He can probably stop worrying about signing up to that electronic engineering course!

Re-Loved will be available on all streaming platforms on May 31.

Capercaillie brought the house down when they played at The Ironworks in Inverness in 2006.

Five questions for Donald Shaw

  1. What book are you reading? I’ve two on the go. Pete Irvine’s Scotland the Best and Unapologetic: Why, despite everything, Christianity can still make surprising emotional sense by Francis Spufford.
  2. Who’s your hero/heroine? Johann Sebastian Bach.
  3. Do you speak any foreign languages? Pidgin Spanish after years of touring.
  4. Favourite band or music? As you might understand, it changes over the years, but it has to be folk music. However, I loved The Police as a youngster.
  5. What’s your most treasured possession? My grandfather’s Bechstein baby grand piano, which goes back to the 1930s.

 

 

 

 

More from Lifestyle

Whether they work in the whisky industry or just like a dram, women are still often made to feel like Scotland's national drink isn't meant to be for them. Image: Jo Hanley/The OurWhisky Foundation
Ailsa Sheldon: More women drink and work in whisky than ever before - so…
Fitness influencers in the north east. Image: Lois Simpson, Anggie Bonaccorso, Lucy Lord/ Instagram.
10 of the top health, fitness and wellbeing influencers from Aberdeenshire
Brave's oldest model, 90-year-old Alastair Henderson from Bucksburn, works the crowd at P&J Live on Thursday night. The Friends of Anchor charity fashion show went off with a bang. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Brave 2024 models light up P&J Live for Friends of Anchor
The Braemar Gathering and Highland Games is a staple event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
11 great Highland Games to go to across Aberdeenshire and Highlands
A pilot Play Street event was held last year
Play it again: could kids regularly replace cars on an Inverness street after successful…
Brave 2024 model Hugh Sutherland gets the crowd dancing. The charity fashion show on Thursday night raised thousands of pounds for Friends of Anchor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brave 2024 men rock P&J Live for Friends of Anchor fashion show, with tens…
Five sisters lost their brother in 2008 after he was infected with hep C via a contaminated blood transfusion (Ellie Ng/PA)
‘We are still suffering’, say families of contaminated blood scandal victims
The number of young motorists punished for uninsured driving more than doubled in two years amid a spike in premiums, according to new analysis (Alamy/PA)
Surge in motor premiums fuels spike in uninsured drivers – analysis
The BHF claims charities are the largest funders in the field of cardiovascular research (PA)
Heart disease research shortfall ‘puts UK at risk of being left behind’
A study looked at the development of health issues associated with diabetes (PA)
Men ‘more at risk of complications from diabetes’, study finds