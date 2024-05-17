Boxing champions Dean Sutherland and Fraser Wilkinson hope title glory can inspire next generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxing champions Dean Sutherland and Fraser Wilkinson hope title glory can inspire next generation

Sutherland recently claimed the British Boxing Board of Control Celtic title and Wilkinson won a Scottish title.

By Sean Wallace
Newly crowned Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson (l) and Celtic title holder Dean Sutherland (r) and with children from Granite City Boxing Club. Image: DC Thomson
Newly crowned Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson (l) and Celtic title holder Dean Sutherland (r) and with children from Granite City Boxing Club. Image: DC Thomson

Boxing champions Dean Sutherland and Fraser Wilkinson hope their title glory will inspire the next generation of ring talent.

Aberdonian Sutherland secured the British Boxing Board of Control super-welterweight Celtic title with a stoppage defeat of defending champion Sion Yaxley on Saturday.

Sutherland, 25, won the title with a devastating stoppage of previously unbeaten Yaxley two minutes 12 seconds into the ninth round.

The title bout, at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom, was also an official eliminator for the British title.

Wilkinson recently won the Scottish middleweight title with a ninth round stoppage of Ben McGivern at the Town Hall, Elgin.

Originally from Hopeman, Wilkinson relocated to Aberdeen last year to train at the Granite City ABC gym.

Both champions were at the Granite City gym to show young boxers their belts and deliver some inspiration.

Boxing champions Dean Sutherland (l) and Fraser Wilkinson with children from Granite City Boxing Club. Image: DC Thomson
Boxing champions Dean Sutherland (l) and Fraser Wilkinson with children from Granite City Boxing Club. Image: DC Thomson

Sutherland said: “I came to the gym with the Celtic belt to show the youngsters that hard work pays off.

“It shows it can be them, that you guys can do it and they are in the right place to do that.

“If that inspires and motivates them I’ve done my job.

“I want to inspire the young generation of boxers.

“I started very young and always had the inspiration of the older guys competing before me that were winning titles.

“It is a big passion of mine to give back, whether that is helping out with coaching or giving inspiration.”

Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sutherland reflects on title win

Southpaw Sutherland secured the fourth title of his professional career with the stoppage defeat of Yaxley, who holds the IBO Continental super welter title.

In the ninth, Sutherland unleashed a torrent of punches with a devastating right leaving Yaxley out on his feet.

Referee Victor Laughlin stepped in to stop the fight.

Dean Sutherland celebrates winning the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland celebrates winning the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sutherland said: “There were ups and downs and it was going back and forth in a real 50-50 fight.

“That is what we expected beforehand and it really lived up to it.

“To finish the fight in the manner I did was the cherry on the cake.

“I have been on the opposite side and been the one that has been stopped so I understand that.

“However we are gladiators and you live by the sword and die by the sword.

“It was either going to be him or me that is in that situation and my grit, determination and heart got me through that.

“And I found the punch to get the win.”

Two weight Scottish champion

Wilkinson is now a Scottish champion at two different weights having claimed the national middleweight title with a stoppage defeat of McGivern.

The 23-year-old, who has trained at the legendary Julian Magdaleno gym in Mexico,  previously won Scottish super welterweight title  in December 2022.

Boxing champions Dean Sutherland (l) with his Celtic belt and Fraser Wilkinson with his Scottish belt. Image: DC Thomson
Boxing champions Dean Sutherland (l) with his Celtic belt and Fraser Wilkinson with his Scottish belt. Image: DC Thomson

Wilkinson said: “That’s my second title now and I’m a two-weight Scottish champion.

“It means a lot to me.

“I listened to David (McAllister Jnr, trainer) and didn’t rush in and stayed nice and composed.

“He said I would break him down.

“I caught him with a combination David and myself had been working on for weeks and finished him off.

“I hope to inspire young kids. There are still people I look up to.

“I do some work with the kids such as taking them on the pads.

“I’m sure the kids can feed off this title success.”

Conversation