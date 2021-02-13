Brunch Box: Baked eggs with crispy bacon and cherry tomatoes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This recipe for a baked eggs brunch requires very little effort to make but produces a whole lot of happiness.

Is there anything better than waking up to freshly-baked eggs on a weekend? This recipe, from Maldon Salt, is sure to put a smile on your face due to its pure deliciousness.

With the added suggestion of crispy bacon and cherry tomatoes, you could really customise it to suit your taste with very little effort required.

As it is Valentine’s weekend, why not whip this up to share with your special person on the big day?

Baked eggs with crispy bacon and cherry tomatoes

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

Butter

3 large eggs

4 slices streaky bacon

Some ripe cherry tomatoes

Maldon salt

Pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Lightly grease 2 ovenproof dishes with a little butter. Place your streaky bacon into the prepared dishes, crack a couple of eggs on top and place your cherry tomatoes in one corner. Season with salt and pepper. Place in the hot oven for eight to 10 minutes, or until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, then serve straight away.

Recipe courtesy of Maldon Salt.

