New gelateria at north-east farm a hit with locals as 1,000 people visit on opening weekend

Forest Farm’s new gelateria and farm shop in at Kinellar, Aberdeenshire, got off to a flying start with hundreds of people descending on the premises to get a bite of the action.
The organic dairy farm opened the doors to its latest addition at the weekend for a soft launch, announcing the launch on social media on Friday.
And while the Willis family which includes Angus, his brother William and their mum Anne, were anticipating a warm welcome, they never envisioned 1,000 people descending on the venue.
