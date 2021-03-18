New gelateria at north-east farm a hit with locals as 1,000 people visit on opening weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forest Farm’s new gelateria and farm shop in at Kinellar, Aberdeenshire, got off to a flying start with hundreds of people descending on the premises to get a bite of the action.

The organic dairy farm opened the doors to its latest addition at the weekend for a soft launch, announcing the launch on social media on Friday.

And while the Willis family which includes Angus, his brother William and their mum Anne, were anticipating a warm welcome, they never envisioned 1,000 people descending on the venue.